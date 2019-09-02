Arming citizenry
won’t deter shooters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While the shooting in El Paso, Texas, by a domestic terrorist is mostly off the radar of everyone, save for the people of El Paso, one aspect of the shooting should be discussed in deep detail. Yet, while given brief mention, it has been glossed over by the media.
The long-held position by the National Rifle Association and many of its supporters is that everyone would be safer if everyone had a gun. Arm the teachers, arm the restaurant owners, arm the nightclub owners, arm concertgoers, and the mass murders will stop. That is the logic.
Texas has, arguably, the most lenient gun laws in the country. Concealed carry? Check. Open carry? Check. Large gun culture? Check. Which store is the largest retail seller of guns? Walmart — where the El Paso shooting occurred.
Given all of this, the El Paso shooter was walking into an environment where he was likely going to be seriously outgunned by the patrons of Walmart. Did it stop or deter him in any way? Apparently not.
Thomas Cox.
Henrico.
