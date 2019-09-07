Buford Scott was a kind mentor, longtime friend
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Buford Scott was not only a titan of business and a generous philanthropist, he was such a kind mentor to so many of us in Richmond. I remember meeting him 30 years ago when I was right out of college. He was polite and friendly — a gentleman. That began a decadeslong friendship. Advice, visits, and a real friend. Obviously there was nothing I could do for Mr. Scott, but he didn’t view people that way. Taking me to Elk Hill and Scott Stadium for tours were times of humble sharing, not boasting.
I will always be better for having had him as a mentor.
R. David Ross.
Richmond.
