COD

Buford Scott was a kind mentor, longtime friend

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Buford Scott was not only a titan of business and a generous philanthropist, he was such a kind mentor to so many of us in Richmond. I remember meeting him 30 years ago when I was right out of college. He was polite and friendly — a gentleman. That began a decadeslong friendship. Advice, visits, and a real friend. Obviously there was nothing I could do for Mr. Scott, but he didn’t view people that way. Taking me to Elk Hill and Scott Stadium for tours were times of humble sharing, not boasting.

I will always be better for having had him as a mentor.

R. David Ross.

Richmond.

