Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Today is Constitution Day, a day for all of us to acknowledge the wondrous achievement of our forefathers when they signed into being the Constitution of the United States. A group of representatives from 12 states had hammered out and finally agreed to a set of laws to govern this burgeoning country. It contains the establishment of our government to provide a cohesive governing body over the individual states as well as gives rights to the country’s citizens. This document begins with “We the people.” A diverse group of people with conflicting ideologies worked together to write an instrument for the people on the United States. The highest law of the land has endured for 230 years and been amended only 27 times. Let us pay tribute to this remarkable milestone in history.

Diana Birchak.

Midlothian.

