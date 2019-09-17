‘Cost’ versus ‘worth’
of medical care
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Bill Weirich’s recent Letter to the Editor, “UVA Health debt lawsuits symptom of larger issues,” is spot on.
The charge for his emergency room visit was $3,449.50 but Medicare and Anthem paid the hospital $496.47.
He suggests that, since the hospital was “willing to accept” that amount, that is what it should have charged. The hospital has to be lighted, air-conditioned and to pay many employees that produce no revenue, including clerks, nurses, housekeeping, security, coders, billing department and administrators. The hospital lost money on his visit.
When I visited my cardiologist, her charge was $347. Medicare “approved” $105.16 and paid $83.79. My “Medigap” policy paid $21.37, together about 30% of her fee. Doctors have to charge more to be compensated.
Decades ago, the chief of medicine at the Medical College of Virginia (now VCU Medical Center) saw a patient on the Eastern Shore for fever of unknown cause. He showed the doctors that the patient had an infection around the lung by using a syringe to aspirate infected material from the patient’s chest, and advised the treatment. He charged $100 and the patient angrily accused him of charging $100 “just to stick a needle in my chest.” The chief replied, “No I didn’t. I charged you $1 to stick the needle in. I charged $99 for knowing where to stick it.”
Patients often do not understand the value of the care.
My mother, at age 74, had coronary bypass surgery. After that complicated procedure, she lived another 10 years. Such care is invaluable, but a value has to be assigned.
As a young practitioner, I heard something doctors never hear today: “What do I owe you, doctor?” Today, it often is a bean counter who decides what the care is worth.
Weirich is right. The system is badly broken.
I.N. Sporn, M.D.
Richmond.
