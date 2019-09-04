Could today’s educators pass 1895 student test?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Opinions Editor Pamela Stallsmith’s recent editorial, “Basic Knowledge,” was indeed fascinating and at the same time a bit saddening based on the current state of education. I have a proposal: Let’s not give current eighth-graders this test. Instead, let’s give it to teachers and administrators and see how they fare.
Vic Hines.
Henrico.
