‘Defensive medicine’ drives up health care cost
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Walt Pullman in his recent letter, “Repetitive paperwork can drive up health care costs,” was right to mention that better ways are needed to handle problems of medical liability.
Sometimes, predatory personal injury lawyers hit doctors with suits based on questionable evidence, called frivolous suits. But there is nothing frivolous about them. These frivolous suits cause doctors unnecessary anxiety, disrupt their practices, and can harm their reputations.
To help ward off these suits, doctors frequently order CATs, MRIs, blood tests and consultations that might not be needed. This is called defensive medicine, and it raises the cost of care for everyone by an immeasurable amount.
One way around this is to have special health courts that operate similarly to workers compensation. They would treat deserving patients fairly, cut down on doctors’ fears of frivolous suits and the ordering of unnecessary and expensive tests, and lower the cost of care for all of us.
Dr. Edward Volpintesta.
Bethel, Conn.
