Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent “On Point” program on NPR was called “Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Innovation?” The two guests were Andrew Russell of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute and Lee Vinsel of Virginia Tech. They are working on a book, “The Innovator’s Delusion: Maintenance, Care, and the Ordinary Technologies that Keep Our World Going.”

As I listened to the guests talk about how excited business leaders and politicians (especially mayors) get when they talk about something new and innovative, almost immediately I thought how excited some business leaders and politicians here in Richmond get over “innovative” projects and “innovative” financial solutions. I also thought about the $2,000 I had to spend repairing my car because of the potholes in Richmond. In this highly complex and technology-driven culture, we need to maintain what we have built. If you can’t maintain it, don’t build it. This administration and past administrations have not gotten that job done.

Willard Strickland.

Richmond.

