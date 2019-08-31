KKK flyer distribution
an act of terrorism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a resident of Henrico County, I commend the exemplary leadership and moral courage of County Manager John Vithoulkas in moving swiftly to call out and denounce the recent discovery of hateful flyers dumped around 100 homes in the Glen Allen area. (“Henrico County, local NAACP branch condemn KKK messages left in yards”).
This local news comes amid a disturbing rise in hate crimes across the United States — more than 7,100 in 2017, a 17% increase from the previous year, according to the FBI. Most were motivated by racial and ethnic prejudice.
With mass shootings striking with mind-numbing regularity, it’s easy to brush off a seemingly random act of violence upon our neighbors in Henrico and, reportedly, in neighboring Hanover County as well. But don’t brush it off. Instead, think of these flyers as the print equivalent of a ticking time bomb ready to wound the minds and hearts of anyone in their path. Imagine a child — perhaps one just starting school and learning to read — finding one and absorbing the poison of its message.
“Mommy, what’s this?”
As Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor investigates the incident, I hope she shines a bright light on these human cockroaches. Who’s doing this, and why? Why did they target Glen Allen? Like earlier “Confederate Knights” who burned crosses and lynched African Americans less than a century ago, today’s version of virulent haters are trying to sow fear and discord. They are domestic terrorists.
Along with any local charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office also should prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of federal hate crimes laws. For, as Vithoulkas put it, “At times like this, government needs to be decisive and show our citizens what democracy is all about.”
Chip Jones.
Henrico.
