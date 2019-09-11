COD

Lincoln’s words still speak to us

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the final paragraph of Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration address, he challenged us to be touched by our “better angels.” “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in. …”

That challenge still lives: to strive on “to form a more perfect union.”

Randy Wright.

Richmond.

