Nurturing reading habit
can lead to a better life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It has been said that most news and entertainment media is aimed at a middle school level of education and interest. In a recent op-ed, “Writing the next chapter with books,” Marsha Mercer writes about the popularity of book festivals but also about how little time the average American spends reading for pleasure.
Of first importance is learning the skill of reading, followed by developing a reading habit. A local elementary school has done a very good job of these two things. Then, at middle school and high school levels, when literacy, interest and intellect should be taken further, the ball drops. Aside from textbook assignments, there are no further reading requirements. Is this why there is so little by-choice interest in book reading? Is this one reason so much of news and entertainment is geared to an immature level of appreciation?
As a different example, at a combined middle and high school in another state, there were strict reading requirements. There was a recommended book list for the school year and another for the summer. A specified number of books from the lists were to be read, and book reports on them were to be written. On their own, students could read about current pop culture figures or relatively trivial subjects, but those weren’t acceptable for book reports.
At older school levels, just reading novels was not enough. Within the total required, there were added stipulations for other categories of literature, such as nonfiction, biography, theater, history and poetry. Altogether, this plan was meant to increase knowledge, “frame of reference” and vocabulary.
Other schools might have similar ways of encouraging literacy. Those might add more duties for both teachers and students. Nevertheless, the better our education, the better off we can be, as individuals and as a society. That includes enthusiasm for libraries, book festivals and enjoyment of reading through armloads of books.
Martha Rogers.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.