Political firebrands aren’t solving issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The first 19 years of the 21st century have not been good for American democracy. Many voters got fed up with the politicians in Washington and wanted to shake things up. Boy, did we. Forget the moderates and bring in the tea party, the Freedom Caucus, the “Squad,” the swamp drainers — all the firebrands from the right and the left. Well, I think we made a mistake. America has many problems to be solved. We need a functioning government. A government of extremist firebrands is not getting anything done. Bring back the moderates, the compromisers, the civil politicians. These are the attributes I will be looking for from the candidates in our next election.
Michael Tessieri.
Manakin-Sabot.
