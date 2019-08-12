COD

Lawmakers should put safety before re-election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Here’s a suggestion for lawmakers regarding commonsense gun regulations: Instead of asking yourself what is best for your re-election, pretend you’re a parent or a grandparent, and ask yourself, “What is best for children?”

Those five words should help you do the right thing.

Ernest Irby.

Henrico.

