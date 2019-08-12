Lawmakers should put safety before re-election
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here’s a suggestion for lawmakers regarding commonsense gun regulations: Instead of asking yourself what is best for your re-election, pretend you’re a parent or a grandparent, and ask yourself, “What is best for children?”
Those five words should help you do the right thing.
Ernest Irby.
Henrico.
