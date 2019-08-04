Why has work stalled on new police horse barn?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Officer Sherrell “Mike” Smith served as a Richmond mounted police officer when his son and Richmond’s new police chief, Col. William C. Smith, was a young boy. Mike Smith loved his assignment. He and fellow mounted officers were the police department’s prime ambassadors for downtown Richmond.
All these years later, the infamous, despicable and condemned stables where Mike Smith kept his horse is still in use today. Growing up, Chief Smith must have heard of repeated attempts to replace those stables located under the Chamberlayne Avenue overpass.
So, where are we today? A suitable site was chosen and architectural drawings were approved by the planning commission. We had every expectation to break ground for a new facility at Gillies Creek last April. For the first time, we had evidence of progress.
Contractual bids were submitted last year but all were extremely high overbids. So, without informing administration officials — or the police department — Betty J. Burrell, director of procurement services, sent out a brief notice of cancellation on Jan. 3.
The members of the Richmond Regional Mounted Police & Stable Project would like to know what has happened in the seven months since then. The $1.5 million funds that were set aside for a new stable are supposed to be held securely in the capital projects budget, but everyone remains tight-lipped.
While we sincerely appreciate efforts by The Times-Dispatch and other media outlets and thank the current City Council, Mayor Levar Stoney and the continued efforts by our committee to move this project forward, we must ask: Where is the public outcry? We have contacted individuals of prominence and wealth, corporate citizens and noted horse lovers for financial assistance and have been met with silence.
If the Richmond community remains uninterested in building a new facility for the horses, then we need to do the right thing. Padlock the decrepit stables, dissolve the mounted unit and donate these equine ambassadors to a police agency that will appreciate them and treat them better.
Glenwood Burley.
Richmond.
