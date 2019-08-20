Campaign text messages
an invasion of privacy
Robocalls and privacy issues have been top news of late and with good reason. Now it seems they are entering the political arena. While we are all used to candidates knocking on doors, I am sure many of us do not realize they also can find our personal phone numbers to harass us further. About a month ago, I received an unsolicited text message from a campaign worker for Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who is running for re-election in my district. The text message stated that she “missed” me on the door-knocking day but wants to know if I will email her back to work with the campaign. I did indeed receive literature on my door. I was appalled and frankly frightened that politicians can find out personal cellphone numbers and invade citizens’ privacy. It is disconcerting to think about how this campaign person could have gotten my cellphone number; it is highly inappropriate and unwanted. I emailed my concerns to her campaign manager, told her to take me off the list, and received no reply. Soon after, I received another text from her telling me to click on the link to learn more about health care. I am not sure if I am more annoyed at the constant messages or the fact that she knows that my cellphone number is in her district. We voters need to be aware of what tactics these candidates are willing to use in order to receive votes and get their information disseminated. It is disheartening, but frankly not surprising, that I am still waiting for a reply to my email to her, more than a month later.
Stephanie O’Shea.
Henrico.
Taxpayers should get say
on Coliseum project
The Times-Dispatch editors should have taken Paul Woody’s column right off of the Sports page and put it square on Page A1. Woody — a sports writer, for those who skip the Sports section — put himself in a hot debate of the contentious Coliseum project. As a Henrico County citizen, I would want my representatives to give me an opportunity to vote on a plan before sending my tax dollars to the city of Richmond. I would hope that the citizens of Richmond will get an opportunity to vote as well. Inevitably, the best plan for success would be if Henrico took ownership of the project and put this large arena in the county, which is one of the best-run counties in the nation. That, however, would foil the idea that this is a Levar Stoney project and would take away attributes from him and his future plan in politics.
Thomas Hughes.
Henrico.
NAACP lawsuit will waste
Hanover taxpayers’ money
I’m a big fan of Hanover County. The school system is superb, the government is well-managed, taxes are reasonable, and there is little crime ... a striking contrast to some nearby counties and cities.
My family lived in Hanover for 30 years, and my daughter and her family still do. Our daughter attended Hanover schools from elementary through high school. Her education in these schools provided a sound basis for a successful college career and, subsequently, a successful employment career. The names on her schools didn’t seem to impact, positively or negatively, her performance or success.
Now I read that the NAACP is suing Hanover County Public Schools because some of its schools are named for Southern soldiers and statesmen, supposedly negatively affecting the educational environment and performance of some unnamed students. What a shame that Hanover taxpayers will have to waste their hard-earned dollars defending this frivolous suit — dollars that could be better spent continuing Hanover’s long tradition of providing an excellent educational opportunity for all of its children and a great quality of life for all of its residents.
Considering the extreme success (by every meaningful measure) of Hanover schools and government, this organization could better serve its constituents by studying how Hanover has achieved such long-term success and use this information to improve the abysmal performance of neighboring, less successful school systems and county/city governments.
The residents of Hanover have spoken twice on this issue, first through a public poll, and second through their elected representatives — “Don’t change the names of our schools.”
The NAACP’s lawsuit (and this newspaper’s disappointing endorsement of it) appears to be an effort to take the spotlight off of one’s own lack of success by proposing a solution to another’s perceived problem that, in reality, doesn’t exist, at least not in Hanover County.
Greg Farmer.
Moneta.
Reader weighs in on
new immigration rule
I immigrated to the United States in 1949 from West Germany, where I lived as a “displaced person” from 1945 to 1949 after escaping from Hungary just prior to the Soviet occupation. In order to immigrate to the United States, I needed an a Affidavit of Support, guaranteeing that I will work and will not become a public burden.
I arrived in Richmond on May 29, 1949. May 30 was Memorial Day. I started working on May 31 and worked all my life until my retirement from Fidelity Bankers Life Insurance Co. at age 68.
Irene M. Bality.
Richmond.
War Horse statue
tugs at reader’s heart
I wanted to say “Ditto” to the Letter to the Editor from Rebecca D’Angelo, “Museum should restore statue to former location.” I love that statue and, like D’Angelo, always have looked for it, feeling that tug on my heart when I see it.
Sallie Shepherd.
Glen Allen.
