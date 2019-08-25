City has budget surplus
while roads, schools fail
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reporter Mark Robinson recently reported that the city projects a $15.4 million budget surplus for the last fiscal year. I support budgets with positive cash flow, but in this case, I must ask, at what cost?
This year the assessed value of our home in the city rose 10%, resulting in an increase in our taxes of more than $400. (The city tax rate is $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, compared to 81 cents in Hanover, 87 cents in Henrico and 95 cents in Chesterfield counties). Even with these higher tax rates, we contend with the following:
1. Wednesday’s RTD reported that only 10% of the city’s high school students are prepared for college or jobs.
2. My husband is a general contractor. Despite Mayor Levar Stoney’s efforts to streamline the building department, it often still takes months to get a permit, compared to an hour or two in the counties.
3. Many city roads are crumbling; the potholes in our subdivision were so poorly patched, crews had to return for further repair.
4. In winter, our street occasionally is sanded, but never plowed. Street cleaning is scheduled the same day as trash pickup, so city employees must take time to move the large trash bins before they can sweep the street.
5. In February, we discovered a water leak on the city side of the meter at one of our rental properties. Crews did not complete repairs until midsummer and it might be October, eight months later, before the bill finally is corrected.
Despite ongoing pledges and promises, and earnest efforts by many, these inefficiencies (and others) are all too common. If we want to continue to attract and keep residents and businesses in the city, we must do better. A $15.4 million surplus ... at what cost?
Tracy Hartman.
Richmond.
Democrats moving away
from natural gas support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was interesting to read a recent Associated Press fact check (“Off notes from Democrats on climate, economy”) of the Democratic presidential debate regarding statements about climate change. I was disappointed, however, that the article did not mention natural gas. I feel like the entire group of 20 or so candidates we have this year has misconstrued what natural gas is. They certainly have not acknowledged how important it has been to the United States’ efforts to replace coal.
Democrats used to be pro-natural gas. And I’m not talking about President John F. Kennedy, or even Bill Clinton just a couple of decades ago. Our most recent Democratic president, Barack Obama, oversaw the rapid expansion of natural gas production in our country — precisely because he knew it was so much better for the environment than coal. Stanford professor Mark Zoback was one of President Obama’s chief advisers on this issue. He has attested that natural gas is safe and is “a much cleaner fuel” than coal.
I’m not sure why Democrats have shifted so quickly away from natural gas, but they are moving in the wrong direction.
Craig Hollin.
Arlington.
Do mobile devices turn
us into ‘zombies’?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With all the evidence regarding the detrimental effects of our addiction to our devices, I find it strange that so many ads, movies and television programs portray this as normal behavior.
We know texting while walking is truly dangerous, yet it’s portrayed as normal.
We know texting/talking while driving is dangerous, yet we do it, that it’s “normal.”
We allow our children to walk around like zombies, not watching where they’re going and unaware of their surroundings. A tap from a parent’s elbow lets them know when to turn a corner.
Children at the playground might as well be alone, even though their parents are there, but not really there. They’re too busy talking, texting or playing games on their devices to pay attention to their little ones.
We’re becoming so detached in so many ways and it frightens me to think what changes are taking place in our brains.
Perhaps advertising, TV and movies could aid in reversing this trend by showing more people not attached to a device. We would all be much safer.
Helen Lindsey.
Henrico.
Two readers weigh in
on Glen Sturtevant
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This is an important election year in Virginia and especially here in the 10th District. Our state senator, Glen Sturtevant, R-Richmond, is running for re-election based on an impressive record of accomplishments and advocacy on behalf of his constituents. In 2018, I worked closely with him on a bill to protect seniors from losing their retirement savings and pensions from a new and growing corporate practice known as “pension de-risking.” This practice involves the “selling off” and transfer of individual pension obligations to third-party insurance companies whereby the pensioner loses all the federal protections provided by ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974). Sturtevant sponsored successful legislation (SB 755) that not only restores these lost federal protections for current pensioners, but provides statutory safeguards that will protect future Virginia pensioners and retirees as well.
Many people in our community have benefited in one way or another during the past four years from the timely and effective representation of their interests by this legislator. In addition to his efforts for seniors, Sturtevant has successfully fought for legislation that has provided across-the-board tax relief and more affordable/accessible health care for all Virginians. It is based on this record of accomplishment and constituent representation that I believe Sturtevant deserves our vote and re-election to another term in the Virginia Senate.
David Edmunds.
Midlothian.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
More than two weeks ago, I wrote to my state senator, Glen Sturtevant, R-Richmond, asking for his position on gun violence. I wanted to know what, if any, measures he advocates to reduce the violence plaguing our community. I wrote to him because I could not find any current information on his official or campaign website. To date, I have not received any response from Sturtevant — not even an form letter acknowledging that he received my letter.
Sturtevant is running for re-election. I’m still waiting for an answer.
John Duke.
Richmond.
