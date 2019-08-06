Cleanup needed
at Church Hill Tunnel
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently moved back to Richmond after 30-plus years in the “wilderness” and was saddened to learn of the passing of my old friend and cohort, Walter Griggs. He and I had a singular passion: the Church Hill Tunnel.
With Walter as my wingman, I organized the 2000 memorial service for the men lost in the 1925 collapse of the tunnel and have fielded questions from people all around the world about the tunnel and its history.
With this said, I was deeply saddened today when I went to call on an old “friend,” the eastern portal of the tunnel. Putrid water is backed up against the concrete wall that, in essence, represents one of the tunnel’s two headstones. I can’t think of anything more disrespectful. It’s bad enough that the city of Richmond has long ignored the tunnel or that it took a decade of quiet, behind-the-scenes work on Walter’s part to get a historical marker installed near the western portal on 18th Street.
I can hear both the city and the CSX Transportation, which owns the tunnel, saying “Not my problem.”
To each I say, “Shame. It is your problem.” You are both in the wrong here, and out of respect for history and the people’s souls who are still buried in the tunnel, you need to do what is right and quit desecrating those souls and clean up the horrid mess that now infests that site.
Bob Harrison.
Mechanicsville.
Make it easier to find
unclaimed property
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here is a suggestion to help the Virginia Department of the Treasury increase distributions from the Unclaimed Property Program. List the funds alphabetically by owner’s name rather than by locality. Similar names can then be distinguished by locality designation. It is confusing to look at multiple localities if you have moved around the state or even moved around in the same metropolitan area. Keep it simple: The simpler it is to locate an unclaimed property, the more property will be distributed to its rightful owner.
Kevin M. McGowan.
Chesterfield.
Reader skeptical
of arena proposal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So the same city that has jerked the Richmond Flying Squirrels around for almost a decade about a new baseball stadium and can’t seem to build a barn for the Mounted Patrol horses is now going to oversee a $1.5 billion arena development project? Pardon me if I can’t stop laughing.
John Kurec.
Williamsburg.
Congress needs to return
to work on gun legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Trump should tell Congress to end its recess, return to Washington and pass (1) commonsense gun safety background checks, (2) an assault weapons ban, and (3) a ban on high-capacity magazines. This should be easy, and if we all make enough noise working together, it will get done. These measures do not limit anyone from protecting themselves or their family, nor does it impact your hunting rights. The Supreme Court says limitations on gun rights are within the bounds of the Constitution and the Second Amendment. It is time.
How many more innocent children, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends have to die? These are commonsense actions that most Americans embrace. It is our responsibility to take action that we believe in to save future lives.
Sue Ivey.
Williamsburg.
Congress should act
to end gun violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been listening to the commentary following the horrific shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and I am struck by the sad, politically motivated comments made by various media outlets and politicians. This should be a time for coming together and looking for solutions to stop these senseless acts of violence. Instead we have some members of the media and politicians blaming one branch of our government and, in the process, inciting more division in our country. Continuing this trend of blaming and calling people racist, homophobic, deplorable, misogynist, etc., serves no positive benefit and negatively affects the very essence of our culture.
When I hear people blame the executive branch and look to it for solutions to these massacres, I wonder why our legislative branch or our judicial branch are not included in the same conversation. Congress is the vehicle for passing laws to protect our citizens. Why do we not look to the leaders of Congress to take responsibility and take action to develop laws, etc., to address and hopefully resolve these issues? Each branch of Congress has an individual elected as a leader. Is it not their responsibility to lead versus follow? We should not only look to these leaders and their respective chambers to be a part of the initiative to resolve these problems and be accountable, but we should demand it. Certainly it needs to be in concert with the executive branch of government, but it should remain incumbent upon them to be equal partners in this endeavor and not just sit back and wait for someone else to do their work. They should be at the forefront in determining needed resolutions. As citizens, we should ask, “What is Congress going to do?” versus always asking, “What is the executive branch going to do?”
Jacob Shearer.
North Chesterfield.
Vote for candidates
who back gun legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What do Virginia Beach, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have in common? Yes, they are the latest sites of tragic mass killings. And, they are all in states whose “Gun Law Strength” is graded as a “D” or an “F.”
The “Gun Rate Death/ 100,000” for the 30 states with “D’s” or “F’s” for “Gun Law Strength” is 17.20; for the remaining 20 states with “Gun Law Strength” with grades of “C” or better it is 8.82. For the seven states with an “A” or “A-“ in “Gun Law Strength” the “Gun Rate Death/100,000” is 5.75. (Data from https:// lawcenter.giffords.org/scorecard/)
The commonwealth of Virginia recently had a special legislative session with the explicit intention to consider gun laws largely in response to the mass killings at Virginia Beach. With the efforts of House Speaker Kirk Cox and his Republican colleagues, the session was effectively shut down with no legislative action.
What can we do? We can vote out those who do not support the actions needed to cut the “Gun Rate Death/100,000” by half. We can vote for candidates like Sheila Bynum-Coleman (whose daughter is a victim of gun violence), who is running against Cox. Virginians need to see where Delegate and Senate candidates stand and vote on Nov. 5. Let’s get an “A” — and not from the NRA.
Jeff Rosenberg.
Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.