Despite growth in jobs, many in Va. still struggle
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RTD recently published a story on job growth in Virginia by Christine Chmura. While overall employment numbers are important, the financial burdens for many employed people are still very tough in Virginia. As a result, many families end up taking out loans to pay for essential services.
Like many Virginians, I have been through challenging economic times. About three years ago, my husband got sick, and we began to fall behind on bills. To help make ends meet, we took out a loan from a fast-cash lender.
It wasn’t long before we were unable to keep up with loan payments. We were forced to take out two additional loans just to pay the original one — each week falling further and further behind. I was so ashamed of these loans that I kept them a secret from everyone.
Something needs to be done to stop these companies from targeting people in similar situations.
As a first step, I encourage all elected officials to refuse to take contributions from predatory lenders.
Jolita Pennix.
Fredericksburg.
Strengthen gun laws to save lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Multiple studies over the years have found that the states with the strictest gun laws have the lowest death rates from firearms, and recent data have shown the same for child and youth gun fatalities.
A peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal Pediatrics in July found that, even after adjusting for factors such as poverty, substance abuse and unemployment, child and youth mortality rates from firearms are 35% lower in states that required a background check for all gun purchases over the past five years.
In addition, states without Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws were found to have four times more child and youth suicides by firearm than those without CAP laws.
An earlier study found that accidental shootings of and by children were significantly lower after states enacted CAP laws.
When we know for certain that simple laws can save the lives of many children and youth without harming others, why does our state legislature refuse to even consider these laws?
Until we come to our senses and enact strong, commonsense gun laws in our state, we can expect youth suicides, homicides and accidental shootings to continue at high rates in Virginia.
We also need to repeal the Dickey Amendment, enacted by Congress in 1996, which prohibits spending federal money on firearm safety research.
Some medical researchers are funding their own studies, as they consider firearm injuries and deaths a public health issue.
But, given that in recent years more people died in the U.S. from firearms than from motor vehicle injuries, it is foolish and shortsighted to refuse to fund large-scale federal research on which laws are most effective at preventing injuries and deaths, and the many ways we can make firearms safer (better safety mechanisms, finger print identification, etc.).
Leslie J. Little.
North Chesterfield.
Regulate the sale of body armor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A common thread in gun violence is semi-automatic weapons. There is a registration procedure already in force for the purchase of weapons like this from federally licensed dealers.
Obviously, guns also can be purchased from private sellers and/or black-market sellers as well.
However, the very fact of purchasing such a weapon does not in itself suggest where the weapon will ultimately be used, be it hunting, self-protection or a violent act.
A second common thread in gun violence is body armor. Purchasing body armor suggests the use could well be one directed at violence.
Currently, these items can be purchased by individuals from several companies advertising on the internet.
If some way could be devised to identify the purchasers of body armor, this might be helpful to possibly identify potential danger.
I suspect trying to implement a nationwide registration system for the purchase and shipment of body armor, similar to that used for the legal purchase of guns, would run into sticky legal considerations.
However, having governmental discussions with companies that supply body armor might be a place to start. If cooperative discussions are resisted, I am guessing the eventual lawsuit by a grieving family’s attorney aimed at body armor suppliers could be effective.
How to expand beyond the talking stage will require legislative skill.
Something like this should be bipartisan in nature and I hope it would have significant backing.
Political defense of a gun purchase is well understood both pro and con; but I think political defense of a body armor purchase, for other than military or law enforcement, would be difficult.
Gene Mrava.
Midlothian.
Set example for children not to harbor hate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why in the face of every tragedy in this country do we immediately think of which political party/leader we can blame? Who does that help?
We all know that no matter the circumstances, no matter the situation, there are sick people who seek to harm others; that’s a fact. Social media is a misguided news feed for resolution. If we as fellow Americans want to help, we first should say prayers for those families in these situations, and second, we should live our lives to exemplify behavior and influence our children to not have hate in their hearts for others.
Stephanie Dillard.
Glen Allen.
To end gun violence, people need to change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Most of us have heard the adage: “Guns don’t kill people, people do.” To take this a step further, it’s not gun law reform that will stop violence, it’s people reform.
Pat Pennington.
North Chesterfield.
