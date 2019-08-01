Elected officials should
follow rules of office
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Elected officials are supposed to follow the rules and laws for the office to which they are elected. But Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, broke the protocols of his office on Tuesday in Jamestown. If the average citizen would have made the remarks and had a sign during President Trump’s speech, he or she probably would have been arrested instead of being escorted out by Capitol Police. The 400th anniversary of the Virginia General Assembly has been turned into a political joke.
Both parties should review their oath of office and assess whether they are working for the people and the country or for themselves. Most are for themselves, and people are tired of hearing the rhetoric coming from politicians these days.
Tony Trexler.
Hopewell.
Reader says wage increase
just a political ploy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The concept of minimum wage for unskilled labor has been wildly successful in achieving its only objective: getting a politician elected.
Doubling the rate to $15 per hour ($30,000 per year) as most presidential candidates are saying, will cause the prices of fast food, dry cleaning, grocery items and more to skyrocket. And in most instances, the minimum wage becomes a maximum wage. Some workers will perform better than others, but the employer’s hands will be tied and he will have to pay every employee the same wage.
The better workers might become discouraged and work less, bringing about a sameness. Not a good sameness, but a mediocre sameness.
The argument about the current rate being below the poverty line assumes that all unskilled workers are heads of households, which is unlikely, but does allow them to make a substantial contribution which, along with other family members, places them well above such a line.
Minimum wage doesn’t help the workers, the consumers or the employers, but it does help politicians who claim to be fighting for the little guy but who are doing no such thing.
Rod Sterling.
Glen Allen.
President working
to lower drug prices
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Yes Virginia, I would like “Medicare for All,” but we just can’t afford it. President Trump has made some practical, realistic proposals.
Recently, the president promulgated a regulation requiring drug manufacturers to advertise their list prices in their TV ads. A judge struck that down as overreaching.
U.S. consumers pay the highest prescription prices in the world. Trump proposed limiting prices of prescription drugs according to an index of prices charged internationally for the same medicines. Trump then increased his goal and wanted to limit the prices we pay to the lowest price charged in any country. I don’t know why Congress couldn’t agree on that. Pharmaceutical companies get the benefit of our patent laws and then use their exclusive rights to overcharge us.
Trump has proposed that we be able to buy our prescriptions internationally. Profiteering drug manufacturers charge $300 for a month’s supply of insulin. Some of our citizens charter a bus so they can buy the same insulin with a different label across the border in Canada for $30.
Most hospitals have multiple prices for the same procedure, based on who they can bill. This is unconscionable, especially for not-for-profit hospitals. Still, the hospitals keep their real negotiated prices hidden as trade secrets. Trump now proposes that hospitals disclose many prices the hospitals negotiate with the insurance companies.
We usually don’t shop hospital charges in advance. Sometimes we must go where the ambulance takes us, but usually we go to the hospital where our physician practices. But more and more, our physicians are hospital employees or part of a medical practice group owned by or affiliated with a hospital. Having prices posted in advance would give us some ability to choose.
Marvin Rosman.
Henrico.
Reader defends
Sturtevant’s record
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a moderate voter who works in the energy industry, I believe that matters of energy policy should be truthfully and fairly deliberated in a manner that emphasizes conservation. I would like to respond to a letter from July 10, which significantly misrepresented Glen Sturtevant’s record on clean energy. It’s clear to me, a constituent, that he is a leading clean energy advocate in the Virginia Senate.
Sturtevant is one of four members on a special Senate subcommittee devoted solely to considering renewable energy policy in the commonwealth. In this role, he has worked to educate his fellow legislators and the public about the immense economic benefits of renewables. He has consistently opposed implementing burdensome regulatory requirements for innovative technologies, and supported policies to responsibly transition Virginia into a clean and sustainable energy future.
In 2018, he was the chief sponsor of legislation to boost energy efficiency programs and help Virginians reduce energy waste (while conserving their hard-earned money). Earlier this year, Sturtevant introduced legislation raising the net metering cap for farmers and families served by electric cooperatives, allowing them to generate their own solar power. This passed unanimously in both houses.
Sturtevant also supported numerous other bills such as the Grid Transformation & Security Act, which will add 3,000 megawatts of renewable energy to the grid.
The legislation expanded investments in energy efficiency and new energy technology to historic levels, and launched Virginia’s first offshore wind generation project. It also helped establish a smarter and more secure grid that is critical to accommodating clean energy technologies.
It’s no surprise that Sturtevant was named “Clean Energy Champion” by Conservatives for Clean Energy Virginia. His leadership on clean energy will bring enormous economic and environmental benefits to the commonwealth, and we can all be proud of his bipartisan work on this.
John Donner.
Richmond.
More severe punishment
could curb gun crimes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many people are asking for sensible gun control laws. Just about every law that anybody could think of already has been tried and has failed. Instead of asking for laws, how about suggesting some that might actually work? The only idea I come up with is to punish criminals much more severely the first time and perhaps there won’t be a second or more deadly time.
David Hancock.
North Chesterfield.
