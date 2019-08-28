Bike sharing program frustrates visitors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond’s bike sharing program is doing the city’s residents and visitors no favors, based on our recent awful experience. The firm sent a repo team to collect our four bikes two hours into our rental, apologized for the error when immediately called and promised not to charge us, then charged us twice the amount of our original rental for a so-called day pass. Surely Richmond can learn from other cities that have superior bike sharing providers.
Joe Weinert.
Galloway, N.J.
Mobile device users oblivious to dangers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Helen Lindsey’s Letter to the Editor, “Do mobile devices turn us into ‘zombies’?”: I must add one more hazard — joggers listening to music while running on a public street. A few days ago, I passed a young woman jogging near my neighborhood. I noted the black clouds hanging low, heard the rumble of thunder, and noted that the wind was picking up as an afternoon storm quickly approached. At a stop sign, I opened my window and yelled, “Will you make it home before the storm hits?” She didn’t see or hear me and kept jogging, never looking up. Again I yelled out the window, louder this time: “Miss!” I had thought of driving her to her home if she was too far to make it before the downpour. She still didn’t see or hear me, as she was absorbed in checking her mileage, speed or heart rate on a device. I drove on, shaking my head and hoping she wouldn’t be caught in the storm or be struck by lightning. It made me sad to think that it could have been my daughter out there, totally clueless about the impending danger. Young people: Pay attention to your surroundings.
Cathy Kirkland.
Midlothian.
Changing schools names matter of justice, respect
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Hanover NAACP has filed a federal lawsuit against Hanover County over the names of Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson public schools.
There is strong opposition in conservative Hanover County to removal of the names. The Board of Supervisors, some voters and the Board of Supervisors-appointed School Board have rejected the name change. In 2018, the School Board voted 5-2 to keep the names of the schools. The Hanover School Board now is unlikely to show the moral and political courage to change these names.
These schools were built and named during the Massive Resistance movement against Brown v. Board of Education. Naming the schools after Confederate generals was effectively a slur to the black community and the Supreme Court.
By refusing to respect the dignity of the black community, Hanover County is sending a not so subtle signal to its white students: “It’s OK to disrespect the black students.” This form of disrespect might show up in harmful ways such as exclusion, coldness and divisive words. This signal from adults should never be sent.
The time has passed to end the vestiges of slavery and the injustice of racial discrimination. Four hundred years ago, in 1619, black slaves were brought to America. After two and half centuries blacks were given, at least on paper, freedom from slavery.
It took yet another century until the Civil Rights Act became the law of the land. Even then, Hanover County chose to use names of men and groups that sought to keep blacks in bondage.
The name changes at these two public schools are not an issue of benevolence or even reparation. It is matter of respect and justice for the black community that must be fulfilled.
It is far past time for our county to move forward.
Ragan Phillips.
Ashland.
Davis, Jackson provided education for slaves
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent Letter to the Editor from Jack Preis about the NAACP lawsuit against Hanover County and its school board seeking to change the names of schools named after Confederate leaders is not frivolous. It rests on the inaccurate assumption that the three individuals preferred ownership of slave children over the latter’s education. This might be true regarding Robert E. Lee, as I find no evidence that he provided such instruction to his slaves. He did emancipate them, in accordance with the will inheritance of those by which he acquired them.
Both Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson provided education and religious instruction to their slaves.
No doubt the NAACP will avail itself of a more accurate historical record in presenting its arguments to enforce a change of the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, especially in light of the county’s solicitation of its residents, who overwhelmingly voted to keep the names intact.
Dexter E. Oliver.
North Chesterfield.
Jackson’s name should remain on middle school
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch ended with the statement that the Confederate leaders who two Hanover County schools were named for “would rather have owned black children than educate them” is incorrect. Stonewall Jackson actually broke the laws of the time, by teaching slaves to read and write. In addition, he periodically sent money back to Lexington for the support of the African American Sunday school.
In 1906, the Rev. L.L. Downing, whose parents were slaves in Jackson’s Sunday school classes, raised the money needed to have a memorial window dedicated to Jackson at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church of Roanoke.
With a legacy like that and the fact that historians and students of military history around the world still study and admire his battle strategy, I do not understand why there is any discussion as to changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Betty Luck.
Bumpass.
