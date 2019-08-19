Honest, informed debate needed on gun issues
We cannot have a meaningful debate on gun laws without a clear definition of the much-abused term “assault rifle.” The closest thing we have to a working definition comes from a congressional ban on approximately 18 weapons that was in effect from 1994 to 2004. The specific weapons named in the ban were characterized by a militaristic appearance and two lethal features.
First, they were semi-automatic, which means a round is fired with each pull of the trigger. Fully automatic weapons, where a single pull results in continuous firing, already were highly restricted. Second, magazines for these rifles, separate from the weapon itself, hold several rounds of ammunition. Think of inexpensive and readily available devices, typically about the size of a pack of cigarettes, that hold perhaps half a dozen high-caliber rounds and can be inserted into the weapon quickly and successively. Magazines with a much larger capacity also can be used in the same way.
The ban did not apply to my Ruger Mini-30, which looks more like a Daisy BB gun than an AR-15 or a Bushmaster. But the Ruger, and tens of millions like it, has the same two lethal capabilities as the weapons that Congress made illegal. If the prohibition were to be reinstated, ordinary semi-automatic hunting rifles would be unaffected with no appreciable nationwide reduction in the capacity to fire high-caliber bullets in rapid succession and no practical limit on the number of rounds that can be fired.
The American people can outlaw semi-automatic rifles such as my Ruger even if it requires a constitutional amendment. Whatever happens, we need an honest, informed debate. We are not well-served by careless references to banning “assault weapons” or “assault-style weapons” or “militaristic weapons,” terms that single out a firearm based on appearance rather than function.
Jerry Tarver.
Richmond.
Supplement Medicare for better coverage
In Don Baker’s recent Letter to the Editor, he took exception with Stephen Haner’s op-ed column, “Real Medicare doesn’t match political promises.”
Many of the current candidates running for the highest office in the land are touting “Medicare for All” as the solution for all of the nation’s insurance and medical problems. Even if you ignore the fact that Medicare is going broke, “Medicare for All” is a terrible idea.
As an example, my wife recently had minor surgery and the bill was $639.11. Medicare covered only $501.11 while the amount they actually paid the provider was only $127.82. If you are on Medicare (which I am), you better have a supplemental insurance policy (which I do).
As for as Baker’s comment that he belongs to Partner MD and they gladly accept people on Medicare, that has nothing to do with the premise that Medicare by itself is excellent coverage. Concierge medical memberships cost members thousands of dollars each year, and everybody I know who is a member of Partner MD (which I am) has supplemental coverage to pay what Medicare does not cover. Concierge membership does not pay any of your medical bills. The concierge practice just bills Medicare and any other coverage you might have.
One additional point is that most of the same politicians who are pushing “Medicare for All” also are pushing to ban all private coverage.
Medicare is better than Medicaid or no coverage, but that’s the only thing.
Jack Gates.
Richmond.
James River is
the natural choice
Reading Michael Paul Williams’ recent column about proposed redevelopment plans for the city, I was reminded of an observation I made to some colleagues when I arrived in Richmond 30 years ago. I asked the question, “Why are there no restaurants on the beautiful James River?” Williams is on to something. Sometimes we ignore what’s right in front of our face.
Robert Passmore
Glen Allen.
Buying Greenland
deal of the century?
Thomas Jefferson bought the Louisiana Territory for less than 3 cents an acre.
President Andrew Johnson’s Secretary of State, William Seward, bought Alaska for 2 cents per acre.
Both turned out to be splendid investments.
If President Donald Trump, great real estate negotiator that he is, purchased Greenland for a similar amount, we could build hotels, restaurants and golf courses, and possibly dig for oil, gas and gold. Then he would rank as one of our truly great national visionaries.
Walter Zadan.
Williamsburg.
County resident objects
to sharing cost of arena
RTD sports writer Paul Woody’s recent column, “Region should share cost of arena,” triggered my memory back to more than 50 years ago when then-City Councilman Howard Carwile made a similar suggestion for funding for the Richmond Coliseum. I cannot recall Carwile’s suggestion being seriously considered at the time.
More than half a century later, Woody’s column supports a similar action, with surrounding counties increasing their property tax “by three cents or a nickel,” adding such action “isn’t going to break anyone’s budget.”
In these past 50 years, we have seen Richmond fall from its once lofty perch as an area leader, surpassed by Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties as well-led fiscally responsible communities with strong leadership. During this same time, Richmond has been the center of several political scandals and has seen incompetent financial management, rising taxes and the appalling continuous decline of education and deteriorating infrastructure.
Richmond has squandered millions of dollars on the Redskins training camp and similar projects that contribute absolutely nothing to the quality of the lives of citizens, and yet the city disregards the basic obligations such as education and roads.
As a Hanoverian, I would strongly object to any tax revenue being diverted into any such arena to address the deficits of a city which, for whatever the reason, is incapable of its own management.
Aubrey Powell.
Mechanicsville.
Forest Service proposes cutting public comment
Virginians are in danger of being shut out of our national forests. The public has until Aug. 26 to comment on an extreme agencywide proposal by the Forest Service to end long-standing requirements to notify the public, allow for public comment, and analyze environmental impacts of most projects on our public lands. If this Trump administration proposal goes through, new clear-cutting and logging projects up to 6.6 square miles in size, pipelines, and massive road-building projects could proceed in the dark — absent the input of neighboring landowners, absent science, and absent the input of people who love to hike, fish, hunt, ride horses, paddle and bike in their favorite nonwilderness places in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and throughout the entire 193 million acres of national forests from sea to shining sea.
For more information, go to https://www.southernenvironment.org. The website portal OurForestsOurVoice.org provides a secure portal to submit comments.
National forests belong to all Americans. Don’t let anyone take them away.
Sherman Bamford.
Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club,Roanoke.
