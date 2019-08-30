Possible consequences
of boon in alcohol sales
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent front page story, “Revamped ABC authority reports state posted $1 billion in retail sales,” piqued my interest.
A billion dollars worth of alcoholic beverages. That’s a lot of booze.
It caused me to wonder: How many fatal accidents did it cause? How many of those driving under the influence lost their lives? How many innocent drivers were killed by a DUI driver? How many innocent passengers have been killed or mangled by drunken drivers?
How many children have been left orphans because drunken drivers killed their parents?
How many working hours have been lost due to alcohol? How many parents have lost a child, possibly their only child, to a drunken driver? How much personal property damage has been caused by hit-and-run drivers who were under the influence?
How many spousal abuse offenses have been caused by drunken partners? How many spouses have been killed as the result of drunkenness?
How many good, upstanding citizens have been overcome by alcohol to the point they can’t function on a job and have lost their homes, possessions and families?
How many young members of the military affected by the acts of war they have witnessed have turned to alcohol and developed suicidal tendencies even to the point of carrying them out?
Yes, $1 billion seems like a lot of money, and it is to most of us, but it can’t come close to covering the heartaches, the loss of life, the destruction of families and households, the mental damage to orphan children, the loss of personal property and the physical damage alcohol consumption can cause.
William Lane.
Waverly.
Spanberger threads
political voting needle
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was good to see Jeff Schapiro take time off from kicking dirt on the political grave of George Allen to puff newly elected U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, heralded as a great moderate. Tell Schapiro to relax.
With Donald Trump atop the GOP ticket in 2020, Spanberger will be just fine; and since Democrats seem destined to control the next congressional reapportionment, she is likely to be fine beyond that.
Of course, that won’t be gerrymandering. It is only gerrymandering when Republicans favor their incumbents.
The real threat she will face will come when Democrats gain the power to enact the programs they say they are for.
Looking at the “Votes of Virginians” the RTD is good enough to print on Sundays when Congress is in session, it is impressive how Spanberger threads the needle, voting “no” on a few of the more outrageous proposals of her Democratic colleagues, but generally toeing the party line.
But there was one vote that did stand out. She joined a majority of House Democrats, but only Don Beyer in the Virginia delegation, to lower the federal voting age to 16.
Perhaps Schapiro can enlighten me: Does giving the vote to high school sophomores, years from being self-supporting, qualify as moderation?
Ray L. Garland,
Former Republican member of the Virginia Senate.Goode.
Human behavior
key factor in gun issue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reading the politically correct clamor for “gun safety,” it seems that people are overlooking the fact that guns, like cars, are safe. It is when people operate both in an unsafe manner that adverse consequences result.
The only way to make either one perfectly safe, as well as stairs and bathtubs, is to remove them from being available to use.
My point is that it appears, at least to me, that the focus is not on the controlling factor — human behavior — but on an object that cannot function on its own.
I’m under the belief that until our society directly addresses the human component in a serious way, deaths from shootings will continue. Obviously, there is a limit as to how much human behavior can be influenced as evidenced by the number of deviations from ideal behavior we see daily, even in our own lives.
All behavior is influenced by the certainty of consequences. When the certainty is very high, the particular behavior is affected; and if there is an adverse consequence, the behavior in question is reduced.
It would be nice if we could have a perfect society but, unfortunately, the necessary level of human discipline correlates closely to the certainty of adverse consequences. There are some in our society who believe the certainty of a consequence should be tempered by a second, or even multiple chances.
James Russo.
Midlothian.
Respect for others
is disappearing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Respect — the almost forgotten word.
Where, oh where, has this word gone?
We need to find it — sooner rather than later — and include it in our everyday lives.
Malcolm R. Kallman.
Henrico.
