Problems at home
can affect communities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“It all starts at home” is a truth that we often hear but seldom discuss in the media. Unfortunately, schools, the police and churches are being required to do more and more to address societal problems that originate in the family unit. The research is clear that a dysfunctional family situation often leads to major issues for both family and community members.
Over the past month, we have read about mass shootings, the high rate of school suspensions, Virginia’s children’s psychiatric hospital awaiting a surge of children admissions, plus a recent editorial recommending retention of students at grade three who are not reading on level.
Two critical questions should be: “What are the responsibilities of parents in preventing these problems and tragedies?” and “What else can we do as a community to further support families in their efforts to raise responsible children and citizens?”
Stephen DeGaetani.
Midlothian.
Will structural elements
be recycled or dumped?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If the Richmond Coliseum is to be removed, where will it go?
There is a lot of steel, aluminum, cooper and other materials that took much energy to mine, refine and produce that could be recycled.
Or does it all get dumped into a landfill somewhere?
I am curious to know where the remains of the beautiful original Lee Bridge went.
Joseph R. Toler.
Richmond.
There’s no such thing
as a free school lunch
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent article regarding meals for children at the Newport News Public Schools brings to mind the difficulty we have in educating our young children about how life works. The headline read: “Virginia school system gets federal funding for free meals.”
We all know these are not free but were paid for by the taxpayers. It would help with the children’s education (and perhaps their parents’ education) if the headline were to read: “Taxpayers will provide meals to the students without cost to the students.”
In this time of significant political activity, we all will be offered “free stuff” by politicians who do not tell us that we all pay in the end.
Reed H. Belden.
Lexington.
Skills assessments
puts burden on teachers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a reading specialist, some suggestions are hereby offered to improve the abysmal reading situation in Richmond Public Schools. Ideally, reading and accompanying verbal skills should begin early and in the home with parents who “model” reading, read to their children, talk to their children and provide books and writing materials.
Given the absence of these initiatives/incentives, the first teacher has the task of assessment, planning and delivering the needed curriculum. Assessment must include learning style (visual, auditory, kinesthetic — or a combination), physical, emotional and mental impairment, including language or speech difficulties. When these conditions have been assessed, materials appropriate to each child must be obtained, lesson plans provided, and meetings set up with the parents to inform and advise. Although planning must be long-term, it should be fluid enough to change as needed.
Money alone is never the answer; instead, the time spent in assessment and planning is essential. With the absence of home involvement, the teachers’ work is doubled and quadrupled. When teachers are compensated for their competency, the results will be rapid. Teachers should be held to a high standard and rewarded for competency over longevity. When will Richmond have a plan to judge teacher competency and act accordingly?
Paula Spraker.
Henrico.
One-on-one tutoring can
help struggling students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Free Lance Star editorial reprinted in the RTD stated that more than 25% of all students in Virginia public schools read below grade level by third grade. The solution offered was to hold children back for extra remediation.
Would not a better approach be to identify struggling readers before third grade? To send more than a quarter of the students back to third grade would place a resource burden on third grade that simply can’t be met.
The current system of testing reading awareness in K-2 grades is PALS testing. The number of dyslexics who do well on PALS in kindergarten proves this test is ineffective at identifying poor phonemic awareness. These are just the dyslexic children. The editorial mentioned other minorities as struggling at rates close to 50%.
Changing the identification process is one prong of the problem. Supplying trained tutors to help is the second part of the problem.
Currently, only employees with valid teaching licenses can remediate reading issues. Bringing in highly trained tutors as instructional assistants can provide more of the one-on-one tutoring that is necessary for comprehensive remediation. If we allow nonlicensed parents to home-school, can’t we allow qualified second-career people to come in and tutor?
The Orton-Gillingham (OG) Approach has proved effective for remediating dyslexic children. It is a multisensory program that is individualized to address the weakness of the student. While designed for dyslexics, OG can be used to teach any child reading.
Many trained OG tutors are parents of dyslexic children. They are college-educated adults seeking a second career to help those who struggle.
Identifying and addressing the needs of struggling readers makes more sense and cents than simply retaining the child for another year.
Alex Tate.
Richmond.
SOL test prep takes
time away from teaching
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to third-grade reading scores, it seems to me that we have given up a great deal of time on task work between teacher and student in favor of testing. What is testing teaching our children? Nothing valuable that I can see. What is the purpose of all this wasted time? What was wrong with one cumulative test at the end of the year to show progress? Perhaps we should reconsider how classroom time is spent and let the professionals (teachers) make the decisions on what is best for their group of students.
Given time on tasks, there should be improvement. Also, do not forget how important parental involvement is in this whole scenario.
Without home follow-up, nightly reading and help on projects, there will not be success. If the early school years provide a good foundation, the rest of the years will follow. I do speak from experience. I taught elementary school for 34 years.
Sandra Carle.
Glen Allen.
