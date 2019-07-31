Protect Arctic Refuge
from oil, gas drilling
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) is one of our nation’s most majestic public lands, home to the Porcupine Caribou herd, denning polar bears, musk oxen, wolves and nearly 200 species of migratory birds, including birds from Virginia. Its biological heart, the coastal plain, is no place for oil and gas development.
And yet, the Trump administration — through language slipped into the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — is barreling forward to allow oil and gas drilling within this ecologically sensitive wilderness refuge. This destructive move must be halted.
U.S. Reps. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, have been champions of the effort to protect the ANWR. I urge the rest of the Virginia’s congressional delegation to do the same. We must keep drills out of the Arctic refuge.
Elly Boehmer,
State director, Environment Virginia.Richmond.
Democrats’ actions
embarrass reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For the first time in my almost 70 years of living in Virginia, I am embarrassed to be a Virginian.
Although Gov. Ralph Northam invited President Trump to attend events in Jamestown to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly in the New World, the governor was not there to greet the president. And numerous state Democratic lawmakers chose not to attend the Jamestown events.
President Trump faces claims of being a racist because of comments he has made about U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The overuse of the word “racist” dilutes the real meaning and the harsh reality that racism does exist in some areas and needs to be dealt with. To use the “race” card every time someone disagrees with another’s opinion does not accomplish anything.
By the way, I am still proud to be a Virginian but embarrassed by the actions of our governor and the Democratic members of the General Assembly.
Charles Redd.
West Point.
Democratic process
survives meddling
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated, Russian attempts to interfere with our 2016 presidential election failed to have any electoral impact. Whatever the Russians tried to do continues to reverberate through every fiber of our politics. Interference in other countries, political or otherwise, has been a constant process by all parties, so-called friends or foes. We all attempt to spy, understand and influence other countries’ actions by any means available, including assassinations. Real-world politics, as Henry Kissinger described it, continues and we are as active in this arena as any other country. That doesn’t mean we should accept outside attempts to disrupt our democratic processes, but instead do what we must to protect ourselves.
The result of this failed attempt by the Russians in the 2016 presidential election has indeed served the Russians better than they ever thought possible.
Even though Hillary Clinton received 2.87 million more votes nationwide than Donald Trump, Trump won the electoral votes and thus the presidency. Previous elections that serve as examples in which voters did not decide the outcome of the election include the 2000 contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore, in which the U.S. Supreme Court settled a recount dispute in Florida that ultimately gave Bush the electoral votes needed to win the presidency, and the 1876 contest between Samuel J. Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes, which was resolved by the Compromise of 1877. Somehow, whether by external or internal forces that try to damage our democracy, we have managed to survive, so far.
Richard Carchman.
Columbia.
Recent heat wave does not
prove climate is changing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There seems to be an endless stream of letters written about the bleak future that awaits us if we don’t address man-made climate change. What I notice about these letters is that few, if any, of them actually provide evidence to support their theory, and the ones that do usually point to abnormal or “extreme” weather events as examples. One recent letter to the editor even argued that the recent heat wave in the eastern United States is a sign that the climate is changing.
I think we need to have enough common sense to recognize that heat waves in the middle of summer are not evidence of climate change. Neither are hurricanes, droughts, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, blizzards nor pictures of ice melting at the poles during their respective summer seasons. These are transient weather events that have always occurred; climate involves patterns that span decades or even centuries. Since the climate change theory itself is only a couple decades old, nothing we have observed can really be said to support it definitively.
And then there is the fact that even if we do confirm that the climate is changing (which it always has been, even before humans arrived on the scene), there is really no way to know if humans are responsible for said changes. To claim otherwise is to leave science and enter the realm of mere speculation. So those who resort to citing extreme weather events as their evidence are engaging in political fearmongering and only serve to show how weak the evidence for their theory really is.
Anthony Horne.
Henrico.
Reader appreciates
Walker Jamestown op-ed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to William T. Walker for his thoughtful and well-rounded op-ed column July 29 on the two anniversaries in Jamestown. And kudos to The Times-Dispatch for publishing it.
Joyce Wickham.
Richmond.
Picking and choosing
who amendment covers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If the Second Amendment to the Constitution is so sacrosanct and “untouchable,” please help me understand why there are some prohibitions for owning weapons for certain people. Felons, the mentally ill, domestic abusers and others are legally unable to have weapons. Does the amendment not protect them too? We seem to pick and choose our restrictions without regard to the Second Amendment.
This being the case, we should certainly be able to make laws to protect us from the unrestricted sales and use of certain weapons. There is no need for anyone to own the kinds of weapons used for war and killing. Second Amendment, who are you protecting?
June Hoye.
Henrico.
Mr. Horne doesn’t know what he’s talking about concerning climate. Just one example. He says that climate change theory is only a couple of decades old. That statement is ridiculous. No climate scientist, even among the handful that have diverging views and get quoted in the Wall Street Journal, believes that. They believe these two sentences from Wikipedia, stating what every scientist of all kinds of climate judgment knows: “The history of the scientific discovery of climate change began in the early 19th century when ice ages and other natural changes in paleoclimate were first suspected and the natural greenhouse effect first identified. In the late 19th century, scientists first argued that human emissions of greenhouse gases could change the climate.“ It is possible to find counterarguments for some of what is in the climate consensus. But it is stupid to trust your own intuitions and guesses for arriving at them.
