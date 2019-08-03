Reader calls into doubt
Trump’s economy claims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Despite President Trump’s repeated bragging about the great economy, it’s far too early to determine its sustainability, coupled with the fact that some important economic aspects have weakened. Low unemployment is essentially a continuation of the trend under President Barack Obama’s tenure. Coming out of the Great Recession, unemployment dropped from 10% in October 2009 to 4.7% in January 2017, and since Trump’s program was enacted, from 4.1% to the current 3.6%.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth has accelerated from 2.5% in 2017 to 3.1% during the first quarter of 2019, but closer analysis by several economists indicates that Trump’s policies had little to do with it.
Regarding business investments, a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicates that under Trump they have contributed less to GDP growth, which was 6.3% at the end of 2017. After Trump’s tax breaks were enacted at the beginning of 2018, growth fell to 4.3%.
Equally concerning is the huge increase in the trade deficit during Trump’s tenure, from $503 billion in 2016 to $621 billion in 2018, primarily due to the trade war with China.
The budget deficit rose by 33.3% during Trump’s first two years in office, as his tax breaks reduced revenues considerably. The Congressional Budget Office projects it will continue rising by more than 54% during Trump’s first term. Some corporations, awash in cash, used the windfall to lavish their top executives with large salary and bonus increases, while buying their own stock to keep the values high, with only crumbs filtering down to their workers. Because of unplugged loopholes, some corporations, including Amazon, paid no federal income tax in 2018.
During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised, among other things, to reduce the national and trade deficits, plus take care of the common man. The nation is still waiting.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.
Decker Op-Ed offered
perspective, not alarm
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Dr. R. Dean Decker’s op-ed column “Climate change is normal and good” was not so unbalanced as correspondent Marshall Marcus maintains in his subsequent letter “Decker column called a disservice to science.”
Decker did note recent human influence and some of its consequences, as well as various natural influences beyond human control.
There are those who do not like to hear such things at all, just as there have been those who invested automatic faith in every climate model prediction that has appeared, however poorly such models usually compared with the hard record. There are immense economic challenges to dealing with issues like sea-level rise. And Decker was right to note that the now nearly 8 billion people, most in developing countries, hardly makes this easier. He offered perspective, if not an immediate alarm call — which is the only thing some wish to hear. Nor did I read a single apology for the fossil fuel industry in his piece. I very much like the recent proposal to plant a trillion trees in acceptable locations. Huge as this number is, such a project should be doable.
Gary DeFotis.
Williamsburg.
Experts back
climate change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not agree with Anthony Horne’s letter “Recent heat wave doesn not prove climate is changing” denying climate change and claiminig no other letter writers provide evidence to back their stance on climate change. The evidence was printed by the RTD in several news stories in mid-July when some of the most reliable and trusted sources on the subject (both here and abroad) have taken the opposite view. They are the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and several well-educated, trained and certified climatologists.
Ron Reed.
Beaverdam.
Samirah should extend
an apology for disruption
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed Jeff Schapiro’s well-balanced commentary regarding President Donald Trump’s speech at the Jamestown commemoration.
Regarding one element in his column on the president’s speech, the interruption by Rep. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, and the incident Schapiro related concerning former President Barack Obama being interrupted by a Republican congressman from South Carolina: While the Jamestown event was technically a session of the legislature of the commonwealth, this is significantly different than what occurred during former President Obama’s address to a formal session of Congress.
That said, it spoke well of Rep. Joe Wilson that he went on to apologize (in this case, to President Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, who accepted the apology on behalf of the president).
For my part, I hope Samirah does apologize ... though I cannot help but endorse his expressed opinion of President Trump.
Also for my part, regarding Wilson, his apology seemed sincere — and not just politically expedient (since all of this occurred in a time when we could still expect bipartisan condemnation after uncivil remarks by our so-called political leaders) and I would not want to be habitually remembered for something I said in the heat of the moment on a bad day.
I thank Schapiro for his always thought-filled columns.
Doug Klimek.
Stafford.
Government handouts
are destroying America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One has only to be the least bit aware of the systemic problems of any major city that has been led by Democrats for generations to realize it as the microcosmic playbook for the entire country.
Government handouts, in an effort to create dependency and curtail personal responsibility, have destroyed many great cities, families and individuals.
Liberal leadership has failed, will always fail, and if Democrats succeed in 2020, we will be at the point of no return.
Mary Stella.
Midlothian.
Tenants urged
to pay rent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’d like to comment on op-ed columns about Richmond having the second highest eviction rate in the country from a landlord’s point of view. My son-in-law is a landlord for approximately 14 houses in the city of Richmond. He gives his tenants ample opportunity to pay their rent before he evicts them. Sometimes they give him partial payment. Sometimes they give him nothing but one excuse after another. After about four months of this, he has them evicted. There is a simple solution to reduce the eviction rate in the city of Richmond: Pay your rent.
Kathy Harley.
Midlothian.
