Readers weigh in
on reading proficiency
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Re: the editorial, “Mandatory Retention: Reading by Third Grade.” I wonder if any of the Free Lance-Star editorial staff ever leave their press room. Having spent the bulk of my life involved with education — as a parent, teacher, volunteer and school counselor — it shouldn’t surprise me that those who are not in the trenches think they have all the answers.
First of all, “Early intervention in the form of mandatory retention” is a blatant misnomer. Waiting until the end of third grade, when kids are 8 or 9 years old, to determine reading proficiency is about eight years too late. “Early intervention” is about prevention; about breaking that particular cycle of failure before a child falls behind in all academic areas and gives up on school altogether.
Research has shown that children who are exposed to the written and spoken word from infancy are absolutely more likely to succeed in school and, in fact, in life. When someone takes time to read to a child, sit and talk about picture books, go to a library and develop a caring relationship that involves efforts to enhance language development, the child is more likely to be enthusiastic about school and cognitively prepared to learn. There are many junctures in a child’s life where true early intervention can occur even if the parents are negligent in this area — day care providers, babysitters, older siblings and relatives, volunteer tutors and mentors and preschool teachers all can fill the gaps so the eventual classroom experience is more of a level playing field.
There are kids in full-blown puberty sitting next to age-appropriate little ones in fifth grade because someone thought repeated retention would solve the problem. It doesn’t. Meaningful early intervention should be the focus, not the afterthought.
Cecilia Thomas.
Mechanicsville.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An education is not a race. It is far more important to ensure that the children learn to read than to push them forward to fourth grade when they still cannot read at a third-grade level.
James G. Russell.
Midlothian.
Are fires in rain forest
a result of trade war?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent op-ed column, George Will stated that our trade spat with China has resulted in “China canceling the purchase of almost 500,000 metric tons of soybeans” from American farmers. China has increased purchases from the farmers of Brazil and Argentina. My question: Is the Brazilian rain forest, presently being burned to provide more farm land, another casualty of President Trump’s trade war?
Mary Lou Rickey.
Richmond.
Appointee’s tweets
disturb readers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let me state at the outset that I am not a Catholic, so what I have to say is not in defense of that particular faith. But this is in defense of decent language by public officials as well as the rest of us.
I am appalled that Gail Gordon Donegan, of the Virginia Council on Women, not only did not apologize for her profanity-laced tweets and comments, but that she made excuses for them. They are offensive, coarse, filthy, dirty, smutty, vile, nasty, foul obscenities and swear words.
For her to defend them and her excuses for them, is unconscionable. I agree with the Catholic who said “her statements are offensive to human dignity and fail to reflect what one would expect of a leader.”
I do not think that educated people speak that way. When it is said that a person gave an erudite speech or wrote an erudite book, it means the speech or book reflected education and learning, not that they were laced with profanities. Her rationalization indeed defies logic.
Nor has it been proved that the smuttier your speech, the better friend you are. I have many, many fine friends and not one uses that kind of language.
She should have the grace to resign, or failing that, the governor of the commonwealth should fire her.
Beverly McCullough.
North Chesterfield.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the unladylike language and behavior of Gail Gordon Donegan, who is serving on the Virginia Council on Women, I am reminded of a quote by author Eric Hoffer, “Rudeness is the weak man’s imitation of strength.”
What a bad example she is setting for all women. Will Gov. Ralph Northam be strong enough to remove her from this position?
Marion R. Jones.
Mechanicsville.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Perhaps Gov. Ralph Northam’s new appointment of Democratic activist Gail Gordon Donegan would not have happened if he would have had the opportunity to read the recent Miss Manners column concerning rudeness prior to making the appointment.
Donegan makes no apologies for her rude remarks.
Miss Manners begins the column by stating “Being true to oneself is a poor excuse for being rude to others.”
Donegan’s contempt for those who seek spiritual sustenance demonstrates a level of rudeness that makes her appointment to the Virginia Council on Women suspect.
This appointment seems to be inconsistent with Northram’s proclamation recognizing 2019 as a year of reconciliation and civility in Virginia.
James C. Steere.
Troy.
