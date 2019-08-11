Restore the name of National Airport
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the 45 years I have read the social and cultural editorials of this paper, I have agreed with very few. Your editorial “Dropping Jeff Davis” is one of the few with which I did agree, although, if you have driven down U.S. 1 lately, I do not know if it’s an honor to have it named after you. Some sections are pretty ugly.
The concluding sentence of the editorial was particularly good: “We favor one designation that unites, not divides, the commonwealth [sic].” That formulation should also apply to the airport in our nation’s capital that was renamed after Ronald Reagan, displacing Washington National Airport. Washington was our first president, he led us to independence, he was a Virginian, and, in my opinion, was our greatest president. Definitely a uniter, not a divider.
Reagan, on the other hand, has little to recommend him other than the slavish devotion of Republican apparatchiks. He was no uniter. His policy of “trickle-down economics” and low taxes for the wealthy has been a disaster for the middle class, and it was he who introduced the neo-cons to our formal government, e.g., Dick Cheney. His presidency set the stage for the disaster that is Donald Trump.
It’s time for the editors of this paper, as well as our congressional delegation, to begin pushing for the restoration of the name Washington National Airport.
Robert Adams.
North Chesterfield.
Natural gas energy won’t solve our CO2 problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have some concerns about Cathy Bolden’s letter, “Green New Deal too expensive.” She shares the idea, widely held, that the gradual replacement of coal-fired electricity plants with natural gas-fired plants is solving the carbon emissions crisis that is driving the extreme heatwaves and causing the Greenland ice sheet melt that we are witnessing this summer. This idea is incorrect.
In Virginia, our electricity-generation sector only generates about one-third of our carbon emissions — less than the carbon from the gasoline we burn in our cars. Let’s assume that we could eventually close all the coal-fired plants in Virginia. Natural gas still contains carbon. The Energy Information Administration report quoted by Bolden also asserts that if current trends continue, “U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be 5,019 million metric tons in 2050, or 4% below their 2018 value.” Meanwhile, scientists and economists are telling us that we have already spent our carbon budget and need to move rapidly to zero carbon emissions. For the record, reducing our carbon emissions by a tiny amount over 30 years is not going to be adequate.
Once we abandon the idea that our carbon crisis is solving itself, we can focus on solutions. Economists tell us that imposing rising fees on carbon and refunding the money to American families will drive sharp reductions in carbon emissions and rapid expansion of renewable energy. Consider H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill, sponsored by 58 Democrats and 1 Republican, would reduce carbon throughout our economy, including the vital transportation sector. I agree wholeheartedly with Bolden that we need to be smart about the cost of our climate solutions. H.R 763 will not cost the government a penny and will actually improve the finances of most Americans through the dividend feature.
Chris Wiegard.
Chester.
Fix schools, clean up city, then talk about arena
Editor Times-Dispatch:
Mayor Levar Stoney is in no position to demand that Richmond City Council pass his Navy Hill redevelopment package. Since Stoney took office, he has led Richmond down a path of out-of-control crime, rampant homelessness, and, by the way, the schools still aren’t fixed. The best Stoney has been able to do is come up with a tobacco tax and the Rosie’s Gaming Center on Midlothian Turnpike, which has turned out to be a magnet for crime, averaging one phone call a day for police service. To Mayor Stoney I say, “Make Richmond safe and clean again, then you can worry about arenas.”
Michael Dickinson.
Richmond.
Congressional inaction to blame for these shootings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is another sad day in the United States due to another misguided shooter taking the innocent lives of people. I lay the blame squarely on the shoulders of our inept Congress (especially the Democrats) for not passing an effective border law that would correct the crisis at the border. Keeping this ongoing discussion and rhetoric in the news day after day and the Democratic politicians blaming President Trump because they aren’t doing the job that they were sent to Washington to do. Wake up America and elect some sane members to Congress instead of the mindless idiots who are now serving their own best interests and not the country’s.
They talk, investigate and reinvestigate and provide a never-ending solution to solving any real problems in the country. Yes, Congress is to blame for the actions of the El Paso shooter by keeping the border crisis in the news day after day. It is upsetting people on the fringe enough to take violent action.
Harold Landis.
Midlothian.
Democratic senators must focus on important issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent RTD item under “State News” caught my eye. It informed the reader that Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, along with New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez were asking the Consumer Product Safety Commission to launch a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of windblown beach umbrellas.
While I am certain that each year there are injuries and even an occasional death from these sandy projectiles, I question the importance of this subject in the general scheme of things. Is this more important than the thousands streaming across our southern borders each week? I think not. That these Democrat senators would spend any time on such a subject does nothing but confirm the conclusion that they just don’t care about solving the serious problems that beset our nation because such solutions do not support their leftist view of the world.
John McGill.
Midlothian.
