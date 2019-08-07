RPD’s horses, officers
deserve new barn
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Glenwood Burley’s recent letter in the RTD and have to support his position on the police horse barn. Condemned? Really?
And the officers and horses are still compelled to use that facility? How shameful.
I am not a resident of Richmond; I live in Halifax County. I have no horses. But I am an animal lover who cannot comprehend why the capital city of my state allows this situation.
Burley mentions closed lips on the subject of the funds. I find this to be of concern. Won’t someone rally to the support of the horses and officers and seek the facts as to why they do not get the safe housing they deserve? And then, why doesn’t the Richmond public focus on getting the new barn built?
Linda Mercer.
Halifax.
Ghost bike tells drivers
to be alert, share road
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Driving to work one day, I noticed a white ghost bike chained to a telephone pole. I had been following the news of Lanie Kruszewski’s frightening death. She was riding her bike home from work. She was wearing a helmet, she had lights on her bike and she was obeying all the traffic rules. River Road up to Three Chopt Road is narrow, no shoulders, not well-lighted and there are no signs to alert drivers to bike traffic. After the car hit her, she was left by the side of the road dying. It only took a second of distracted driving, a tragic moment when the driver took his eyes from the road and then hit her with his car.
On Wednesday, I read the column by Lanie Kruszewski’s sister, Jackie. I was disheartened to learn that people are removing the ghost bikes. Some individuals say the ghost bikes are distracting to drivers. I believe they are just the opposite. They remind us of a life lost and the importance of remaining alert when driving. I agree with Jackie Kruszewski that removing the bikes from public property is a form of theft.
The ghost bikes are a powerful reminder to watch the road. They take the place of safety signs that should be there to remind us to share the road with bike traffic. They honor Lanie’s life, which ended too soon. The white bicycle was a comfort to me. It said, “Lanie, you have not been forgotten.”
The years passed and a large estate was removed to make way for other homes. One day, the ghost bike disappeared. Its absence distressed me. I thought about Lanie’s family and about the drivers who might not remember to slow down and pay attention to the road. If the ghost bikes are not replaced, a caution sign needs to be installed, one with a bike graphic and “Beware of bike traffic” written underneath. I believe another sign, a memorial to Lanie Kruszewski, should be placed at the site of her death in her honor and to remind us of the dangers of distracted driving.
Julie Adler Noyes.
Richmond.
Student hopes that school
will be safe in the fall
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It seems like every day I hear on the news about another tragic shooting happening in this country. Every time, I am deeply concerned about the victims.
Going forward, I wonder what we can do to prevent more senseless violence. As an American Muslim, my deepest condolences go out to the affected communities.
According to gunarchive.org, there have been more than 250 mass shootings in 2019 alone. And we still have one-third of the year to go. Instead of being the gun violence capital of the developed world, we must take measures to become a safe country where nobody lives in fear of becoming a statistic. I hope and pray this coming fall when I return to school I am kept safe rather than becoming yesterday’s news. I hope the nation takes firm actions to reform our public discourse to minimize the possibility of these tragic events.
Danial Butt.
Woodbridge.
Lawmakers must ban sale
of assault-style weapons
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It took less than a minute for law enforcement officers in Dayton, Ohio, to kill Connor Betts. Within that minute, he had mowed down 36 people — nine of them dead — with a .223-caliber rifle. This puts the lie to the claim that the solution to American gun carnage is more guns.
Even those poised for action cannot act quickly enough to stop a determined assailant armed with a military-style weapon. There is no justification or constitutional imperative for such machinery of death to be in civilian hands. President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and other elected officials need to stop this insanity now — or make way for replacements who will.
Margaret Edds.
Richmond.
Using tragedy for gain
will not solve problem
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I, along with millions of other Americans, condemn the atrocities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this past weekend. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the fallen. Hopefully, we can come to grips with this problem of mass killings and a solution can be found to prevent future bloodshed.
What will not help to resolve the issue is for politicians to utilize these terrible events for their own personal and political gain.
I am appalled by the Democratic presidential candidates racing to the microphones to blame Republican policies and President Trump for somehow being responsible for these mass murders.
At times like these, we should be uniting as a country to find solutions, not encouraging our divisive political agendas at the expense of those who grieve for their losses. The shameless actions by these candidates show where we are as a nation.
I pray that the United States can weather this crazy period of chaos, and that some day we once again can be one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
James Glass.
Midlothian.
Americans are trading
freedoms for immorality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A writer recently expressed the thought that if our Founding Fathers could have seen into the future, they would have written the Constitution differently.
The best people to speak to what the founders thought and believed are the founders themselves.
President John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Benjamin Franklin stated, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”
As we personally and as a nation embrace more immorality, become less virtuous and defiantly turn our back on God, our prospective masters eagerly step forward at each new crisis and tragedy to relieve us of our rights and freedoms.
Chris Waters.
Manakin-Sabot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.