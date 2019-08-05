RPS should focus mainly
on improving academics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is odd to me that in all of the public communications and fawning coverage of Richmond Public Schools’ plan to rezone several schools, there has been scant mention of improving scholastic achievement and academic outcomes. Given that the primary mission of RPS is to provide a strong education for Richmond’s children, it is troubling that academic excellence appears to be an afterthought in proposed strategic changes to the system.
Is it any surprise that RPS consistently ranks at the bottom of Virginia’s school systems? I am all for making changes to improve the education outcome for RPS students. Everything else is window-dressing.
David Rayner.
Richmond.
Who is going to pay
for new development?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Who is going to pay for all the new developments Mayor Levar Stoney has in mind? Real estate assessments didn’t go up, but home assessments did. Before you know it, Richmond citizens will be heading to the counties.
A. L. Jones.
Richmond.
Our Founders would not
have wanted these deaths
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every day there are gun deaths in the United States and people apparently think that’s OK, because nothing really changes. The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” But we have to understand what it really says, in light of when it was written in 1791.
Does anyone honestly think that if the writers of the Constitution could look into the future and see what is happening today with guns and violence, they would have written it as it reads? Of course not. They were smart, caring people who wanted what is best for America. Does anyone think what is happening today is what’s best for America? There have been more than 280 people killed by guns so far in 2019 and more than 1,000 have been wounded.
What is it going to take for America to do the right thing and stop this violence? What is it going to take for two-thirds of Congress to realize that this can’t go on any longer?
Ralph Kinsey.
Richmond.
Sooner or later, it
will happen here
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Are we so naive that we think mass shootings only happen elsewhere? Next time, it’s not going to be in an elementary school in Newtown, a bar in Orlando, a theater in Aurora, a concert venue in Las Vegas or a Walmart in El Paso. Sooner or later it will happen in your neighborhood. Or closer.
God forbid it happen to anyone, but let me ask your readers this: What will you say when you are the one holding a dead child or grandchild?
Are you going to ramble on about a misinterpretation of Second Amendment rights?
Edmond Worthington.
Richmond.
Yes, America can afford
to have nice things
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Too often, Americans think our country can’t afford nice things. Several recent letters have exemplified such thinking. In “’Free money’ could kill jobs, boost inflation,” Erich Reimer argues a universal basic income (UBI) is unaffordable. In “President working to lower drug prices,” Marvin Rosman argues that we can’t afford Medicare for All. In “Green New Deal too expensive,” Cathy Bolden argues we should think twice about the proposed economic plan because it’s so expensive.
Each letter is based upon a common fallacy — that the federal government is like a household. Therefore, it has to find the money to pay for things. This is how budgets work for individuals, families, businesses as well as local and state governments. That’s not how budgets work for the federal government. The federal government doesn’t tax then spend. It spends then taxes. That’s because the federal government is a currency issuer, not a currency user.
Does this mean the federal government has carte blanche to spend? No. The government shouldn’t spend so much that it causes excessive inflation. And it hasn’t. In 2010, the national debt was $13.5 trillion. Today, it’s $22.5 trillion. Per the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, inflation has averaged just 1.76% a year since 2010. That’s below the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. Interest rates, which haven’t exceeded 3% since 2008, are low, too.
What does this tell us? We don’t lack resources. Low inflation tells us that. We also don’t lack capital. That’s what low interest tells us. This is an opportunity, not a burden. We can afford nice things. So, let’s invest in America and in Americans and build a prosperous future. The good dream is possible — the only thing getting in our way is the space between our ears.
Jonathan Wyss.
Richmond.
It is time to vote for
moderate Republicans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the Declaration of Independence, we find: “Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury.”
Since the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) failed to properly address the injury of dirty politics, the majority of the citizens in the 97th District have been injured.
The convention of May 4 was canceled by a vote of the Local Planning Committee (LPC). Tom Miller, chairman of the LPC refused to explain how the district could afford a convention when the LPC had little money and no insurance. There were too many questions and no answers. Miller made the decision to have the convention, yet he had no vote.
When appealed to the Republican State Central Committee (RSCC), 56 members of the RSCC threw out the LPC approved ballots of more than 2,400 citizens from the June 1 firehouse primary, which was an open vote for everyone in the 97th District.
The RSCC chose instead to accept the cancelled convention’s vote of a very selective group of 400.
The agenda was to oust incumbent Del. Chris Peace because he didn’t always vote along the leadership’s conservative party line. Peace was willing to work across the aisle and compromise when necessary without compromising the majority of his constituents’ values.
The RPV has not won a statewide election since 2009. There are reasons. Unless you follow current Republican conservatism, you’re name-called a RINO (Republican In Name Only) or a Democrat or replaced.
Because the ultra-conservative wing seems to have gained control of the party, moderate Republicans have quit participating in Republican primaries.
The choice then becomes vote conservative or vote Democratic. Citizens have shown that given those choices, they vote for Democrats.
It’s a decade past time to elect moderates who appeal to a majority of voters, even if the moderates don’t appeal to everything everybody wants. It’s a compromise.
It’s time for change. Stay tuned.
Ray Alexander III.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.