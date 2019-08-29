Stricter rules needed
to protect young athletes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was dismayed — but not surprised — by Jason Resch’s op-ed column on student-athlete safety. Having spent my young adult life following my son to soccer, lacrosse and cross country events, and more recently my granddaughter as a football cheerleader, I am not surprised by lack of concern shown by parents, coaches and even medical professionals about unsafe play and injury rehab. It appears that “winning” is the only goal in sports as early as age 6. Many high school sports look amazingly like their professional counterparts. And it hasn’t helped that Antonio Brown’s dispute with the NFL over a safer helmet was well-publicized. (Note that Brown is either putting on that new helmet or he is not playing.)
I suggest a more rigorous approach to student-athlete programs:
1. One parent or guardian must attend the preseason meeting about student injuries. If the parent does not show, the child does not play.
2. Stricter rules about head hits must be enforced. Coaches must ignore the whining of kids and parents that they are “OK.” Head hits should require a medical release to play. Coaches who ignore this rule must sit out for a game.
3. Equipment needs to fit. I have attended game after game where helmets were significantly larger than the heads they were trying to protect.
4. Like the NFL, head hits must be a penalty and the perpetrator must sit out for at least two plays.
5. We should consider putting helmets on younger children playing soccer. With the number of injuries, this should not be ignored. Little heads and necks cannot withstand a hit by a flying soccer ball.
Are these rules tough? Yes, but not tough enough. Could they cost parents/schools more money? Yes, but aren’t our kids’ brains more important?
Jane Stafford.
Glen Allen.
Could term limits bring
an end to divisiveness?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump has fanned the flames of divisiveness and animosity in the country. But the arsonist more responsible for the conflagration is the United States Congress.
The country’s lack of confidence in Congress has reached unprecedented levels. The walls of partisanship loom as bigger barriers than the wall that Trump wants to build.
The symptoms of Congress’s ineffectiveness include:
- Personal attacks in lieu of policy debate;
- A ready-to-pounce “gotcha” attitude;
- A culture of distrust;
- The weaponization of social media;
- A zero sum gain competitive culture.
None of this is new news. The seminal question of what to do about it remains. Answering that question starts with accepting the truths that:
- Congress cannot or will not fix itself;
- Most members of Congress put party and their political career ahead of country;
- Trying to vote the most ineffective members of Congress out of office has not worked.
The way to address this situation is by establishing congressional term limits.
A term limit structure would include:
- No congressman in either body can serve consecutive terms;
- House of Representative terms extended from two years to four years;
- Senate terms will remain six years.
The rationale for this:
- Repeatedly elected politicians often are set in their inflexible ways, which impedes effective governing;
- Finite terms would incentivize politicians to focus on governing instead of re-election;
- New members of Congress should be more in touch with the country’s evolving demographics, more up to speed on current issues and more open to working in a bipartisan manner;
- Old guard members of Congress could not be “grandfathered” in to chair important committees for long periods.
The fundamental problem that must be overcome is that implementing term limits must be approved and enacted by the very people being asked to accept their own political mortality.
It’s “physician heal thyself,” but for politicians.
Skeptics might be right to say, “Good luck with that.”
Bruce Kelley.
Richmond.
Statue added to beauty
of museum, boulevard
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Rebecca D’Angelo’s recent Letter to the Editor lamenting the relocation of The War Horse statue by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The beauty of the memorial in its original location was well-described in her letter.
Equally missed by me is the shadow cast on the building at night by the lights illuminating The War Horse. The memorial at the front of the building added beauty and dignity to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
I, too, would like to see the memorial returned to its original location.
Wyatt S. Beazley III.
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The wonderful War Horse statue was so meaningful to those who love the former Virginia Historical Society, now known as the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. I join those who are shocked by the statue’s removal. I made a special trip to see it. It appears smaller, less distinctive and impressive. It’s hard to believe overlooking a parking deck is more visible and representative than overlooking the lovely Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
I wonder what other changes are in the making and what reasons will be given. I just hope that our community will continue its interest and involvement in the museum, for so many dedicated, loyal and hardworking people have made it what it is.
Jane Bowles.
Richmond.
School names don’t affect
quality of education
Editor, Times dispatch:
I have lived in Hanover County my entire adult life and my children were educated in Hanover schools, including Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School. I have no particular qualms about whether the schools should be renamed, nor do I want to offend anyone by the contents of this letter, but I do have a concern.
The NAACP claims that African American teens in the county are being denied their rights to an equal education because they are forced to attend schools named after leaders in the Civil War. Does the NAACP truly believe that what appears on the outside of a building (i.e., the name of the school) is more important than what is going on inside, where dedicated teachers, both black and white, do their very best to make sure that all students receive the best education possible?
Often this is done under very trying and disruptive circumstances and where more teens than can be imagined do not care whether they receive an education or not. Many of these teachers do more than go the extra mile. They purchase additional supplies out of their own pockets to help their students learn, and they spend extra hours helping them where needed. They help them feel included and appreciated and safe.
It is in the classrooms that education takes place ... and comparative test scores recently published show that Hanover County students are doing well.
Changing the names of Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis schools is not for me to decide, but will doing so actually improve education in Hanover County? A name on the outside of a building educates no one. Teachers inside the building do.
Mary T. Atkinson.
Mechanicsville.
