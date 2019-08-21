Transit system can help keep seniors on the move
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Martha Meade’s recent letter “Time to ‘retire’ from driving?” mentioned some valid alternatives to driving but failed to highlight transit and rail as potential opportunities for seniors to continue to enjoy their freedom while aging in place.
A majority of Virginia’s seniors older than age 65 live in communities that are served by good to great transit systems. And, according to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center Demographics Research Group (the commonwealth’s official demographer) nearly 70% of the growth of the state’s aging population by 2040 will be in those same communities.
Our transit systems offer our seniors the opportunity to stay connected with friends and family, and live an active and engaged lifestyle.
The best part? They are already operating today, and they are affordable.
Uber and Lyft have a role to play in our mobility, but they can be expensive. A trip from Willow Lawn to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital costs more than $2.50 per mile for the 3.5-mile trip. A senior on a fixed income could spend thousands of dollars a month just running everyday errands. While the future of self-driving cars sounds amazing, most analysts think that they are decades away.
I encourage our seniors to add transit to their retirement planning and take advantage of one of our region’s greatest assets. GRTC even has the nation’s first nationally certified transit travel trainer (http://ridegrtc.com/services/travel-training-program/) who can assist with learning the ins and outs of riding the network.
Lisa Guthrie.
Executive Director,Virginia Transit Association.
Richmond.
Senior drivers less likely
to be distracted by phones
Martha Meade, of AAA Mid-Atlantic, wrote a letter concerning senior citizen drivers and the reluctance of some to surrender their driving privileges as they age. I agree with some of her remarks, but would like to take issue with others. As a 75-year-old, I make every effort to avoid long-distance driving and driving after dark, and I prefer to avoid driving in severe weather, as Meade states. In comparison to the many middle-age drivers on the road today, however, most of us senior drivers do not text and drive, or even spend much time talking on our cellphones when in our vehicles.
We do respect the laws, unlike those who are always on their phones when stopped at a traffic light and are never ready to move when the light changes from red to green. Those drivers show no concern for others, and Meade’s next letter should address their rudeness.
Although most of us of a certain age know that we eventually will be required to surrender our driver’s licenses, either upon the advice of a physician or at the request of our families, we will, of course, be reluctant to do so. It is a most natural reaction.
Meade also states that we are living about 10 years beyond our ability to drive safely. Where does she get these statistics? I can assure her that my friends would much rather ride with me than with a teen who has little driving experience. I surely will not be on my phone while I am getting them to our destination. That should be against the law, but that is another issue, isn’t it?
Frank E. Herrelko Jr.
North Chesterfield.
Cox’s inaction on guns signals safety disregard
I am hopeful that people of the redrawn Virginia 66th House District will return Speaker Kirk Cox to the high school classroom on Nov. 5. His arrogant and ignorant decision, along with that of other General Assembly Republicans, in July to abort the special session on gun control shows how far he has moved away from the health and welfare of Virginians and, in particular, his constituents. Rather than addressing the gun issue in July, Cox wants the issue addressed after the November elections. Many reports have shown how easy it is to purchase guns in Virginia as evidenced by guns collected by police at crime scenes in the Northeast.
It is hard to imagine why he and other Republicans will not even consider, at a minimum, banning assault-style weapons. When a single high-velocity bullet from an AR-15 enters the body, it can destroy organs and tissue, and shattered bone can slice through adjacent organs.
According to trauma surgeons at leading hospitals, the entry wound can be small while the exit wound can be a foot wide. These doctors agree that when patients arrive at the hospital with wounds from assault-style weapons to the abdomen, where the bullet’s blast wave is so intense and internal damage so great, there is nothing that can be done to save the patients.
Simply put, these weapons are meant to kill people. Some people have indicated that assault-style rifles are fun to use in hunting. How does completely gutting an animal with a single shot equal sportsmanship?
It is time for the 66th District to elect a new delegate who will work for the safety of the people. Sheila Bynum-Coleman is a native of Chesterfield County, a successful businesswoman and someone who knows the trauma that easily accessible guns can inflict on families. This election hopefully will return power to the people.
Mark Wittkofski.
Henrico.
Climate debate spurs memory of 1973 oil crisis
The debate over climate change is ongoing, and the use of fossil fuels is a major issue. Some call for a discontinuance of the use of fossil fuels.
Some more seasoned readers can remember a time when we substantially cut our use of oil. This was not because we wanted to use less, but because we were forced to do so.
In October 1973, OPEC stopped the flow of oil to America. This embargo lasted until March 1974.
Gas prices skyrocketed and the quantity was limited. You could only buy gas in small amounts, if you could find a station that had gas. Odd-even rationing was instituted: If your car’s license plate ended in an odd number, you only could buy gas on the odd numbered days of the month. The same rule applied to even numbers on even days.
Consumers rushed to buy small, energy-efficient cars as sales of large cars plummeted. A national maximum speed limit of 55 mph was imposed. Year-round daylight saving time was implemented in January 1974.
During the oil crisis of 1973-74, no one knew how long it would last, and no one would have guessed that we would be an energy exporter by 2019. Even more remarkable, no one would have guessed that our use of fossil fuels would be criticized by so many.
Rich Donoff.
Urbanna.
