Virginia’s black legislators acted with self-dignity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the dust has settled regarding the controversy of black Virginia legislators boycotting President Donald Trump’s speech at Jamestown, maybe it’s time for some honest introspection.
Suppose Trump said all Episcopalians were robbers and cheats; should Episcopalian legislators attend Trump’s speech? Suppose he had said all Baptists were heathens. Suppose Trump said all Jews killed Jesus and didn’t believe in God. Suppose Trump said all Chinese should go back to China. Should all those legislators attend the president’s speech?
Suppose the president implied that Mexican immigrants were rapists and murderers and implied that blacks lived in rat-infested cities; should they attend Trump’s speech? Trump did say that.
To criticize black legislators for having some dignity is disingenuous. Anyone who desecrates the office of the president doesn’t deserve respect. I just wish that the majority of Republicans had the same amount of self-dignity as do our black legislators.
Kenneth Olshansky.
Glen Allen.
Words can influence extreme behavior
Once again, supporters of Donald Trump are arguing false equivalencies. In his recent column, “If Trump is responsible for El Paso, Democrats are responsible for Dayton,” Marc A. Thiessen writes that because the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooter seemed to be a “left-wing radical,” Democrats are to blame. That simply does not make sense.
If one considers the president of the United States to be influential in speech and actions, he cannot be compared to contenders for the Democratic nomination. That said, there is ample evidence, beginning with his very first announcement that “Mexican are rapists,” that Trump has waged a verbal and policy war on immigrants.
In the same issue of the RTD, in an article titled “Some experts think political speech is correlated to crimes,” reporters Michael Kunzelman and Astrid Galvan share evidence from studies done since Trump has been president.
During August 2017, when Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” in the Charlottesville clash, reported hate crimes nationally increased to 663 incidents, “the second highest in nearly a decade.” After the Muslim ban in 2015, hate crimes in the next 10 days against Muslims and Arabs nationwide spiked 23%. The article quotes Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino: “We see a correlation around the time of statements of political leaders and fluctuations in hate crimes. Could there be other intervening causes? Yes. But it is certainly a significant correlation that can’t be ignored.”
The evidence is clear: Words matter. Those who defend Trump and deny his responsibility are lying to themselves and trying to hide the truth from all of us.
Judith B. Bailey.
Richmond.
Window damage estimate at school is excessive
I am currently renovating a 90-year-old house in Ginter Park. I recently replaced 22 original windows with new double-hung, energy-efficient windows at a cost of $250 per window, which included installation and disposal of all the old windows. These are well-made and easy to clean. Therefore, I find it incomprehensible that the estimated damage to the 21 windows at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, as stated in Thursday’s front-page article, is $47,000 ($2,238 per window). That is almost nine times more expensive than what I just paid. To me, this speaks volumes as to why our public schools remain in such appalling physical condition.
Bill Montgomery.
Richmond.
Printing more money won’t solve problems
I read the recent letter from Jonathan Wyss, “Yes, America can afford to have nice things.” Wyss says that the federal government can solve all our problems because they are a “currency issuer.” What a silly and scary proposition. It sounds like too many of the current candidates. Any creation of money will just increase inflation and decrease spending power.
It is very much a zero sum game. Some redistribution of income is accepted in society for the less fortunate or as a temporary safety net. Excessive redistribution of wealth is destined for failure in every case. Sure, most would agree that nonentrepreneurial CEOs with no risk who manage a company for a few years are grossly overpaid. That is a very small part of the population and a small part of the tax base. The idea that the solution to print more money to solve our nation’s problems is usually settled in Economics 101.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.
Do we act on gun violence or do we become numb?
It’s becoming routine to see news bulletins about another mass shooting in the U.S. We see the familiar press conference called by the mayor of the affected city, where he or she will introduce the litany of state and federal officials standing behind him or her. We will hear the mayor express his or her sorrow and then thank first responders because “without them this could have been much worse.” Then the police chief/sheriff/state police commandant will list out statistics from the shooting — essentially the body count.
And so Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity — keep doing the same thing while expecting different results — is played out with real lives, in real time.
As a society we can accept this, move on, keep electing the same politicians who won’t fund mental health care to the extent necessary and won’t pass even the most reasonable of gun control ideas like universal background checks. And nothing will change and we will become more and more numb to the carnage. Or, we can elect politicians, from both sides of the aisle, who are willing to make changes and try to solve this problem without outright banning guns and who are willing to fund mental health appropriately.
I’m interested to see which it will be.
Charles Flocco.
Richmond.
