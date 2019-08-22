Where did funds go
for road repairs?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Demand for more funds for schools and Mayor Levar Stoney’s Navy Hill project have elevated the call for more work on the terrible road conditions throughout the city.
Some streets are so bad, you not only need to obey the traffic, but also must play dodgeball with the potholes and patchwork of temporary repairs lest you damage the suspension of your vehicle.
It is my understanding that the city opted for receipt of funds allocated from the state for said repairs and resurfacing, rather than have the state control the allotted work needed to maintain and resurface our streets, like in Chesterfield County.
How much does the city of Richmond receive from the state, and how much of the city’s budget is allocated to keeping our roads safe? And most importantly, is the city using all the state’s funds for road maintenance for the stated purpose, rather than reallocating some to other ventures? Would the city be better off receiving asphalt from the state versus monies?
As a resident and taxpayer — whose real taxes never diminish, even in a soft market, to the degree they keep accelerating in normal times — I’m left wondering why I keep paying more to live here, while my tax dollars seem to evaporate into the Land of Oz, and services rendered by the city become fewer and fewer.
Pat Hudgins.
Richmond.
Trump remarks revive
anti-Semitic rhetoric
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent set of events set the stage for President Donald Trump to openly engage in divisive remarks stating that any Jew who votes for a Democratic candidate shows “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”
Statements such as these fuel a perception that Jews are not loyal to the United States. The remarks in question relate to U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who advocate for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which the president and most Americans do not support.
They were barred from a visit to Israel after the president advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent their entry.
The congressional representatives are proposing action that is not popular with the majority of Americans, especially Jews who support Israel. However, the president took the fact that the representatives are Democrats and distorted it to mean that any support for Democrats is support for Tlaib and Omar’s beliefs.
They are not the Democratic Party — they are two representatives from particular districts.
The president revives anti-Semitic rhetoric used repeatedly in history based on a belief that Jews have more loyalty to Israel than to the country in which they live.
His attack on the congresswomen with whom he disagrees somehow became an attack on Jews on the other side of this issue, painting Jews as un-American for believing in Democratic ideals, and lumping all Democrats together with two individuals. Suggesting that Jews are disloyal continues to promote anti-Semitic beliefs and tropes being unfairly based on comments from only a few people’s beliefs in opposing Israel.
Robert Buncher.
Richmond.
Trump’s loyalty remark
offends Jewish American
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a Jew and was born in this country. I served 28 years in the U.S. military. I am insulted that President Donald Trump questions my loyalty. I am loyal to the United States and its institutions and the Constitution, not Trump. He is president but won’t be in office forever and he is dividing the country for his own ends. I don’t believe he is loyal to the U.S. but only to himself.
Edward Ring.
Chesterfield.
Cuccinelli shows
lack of compassion
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am disgusted by the callous and arrogant words of Ken Cuccinelli as he proposed, tongue in cheek, an additional few verses to Emma Lazarus’ poem on the Statue of Liberty — “Come in fully productive, or stay out.”
Most refugees come to this country with little more than the clothes on their backs. It’s hard to pull yourself up by your bootstraps when you don’t own a pair of boots, and all you have in your pockets is a little hope for a better future.
Has anyone considered that the prosperity and abundance that this country has been blessed with might be a direct result of our compassion and generosity to those who are less fortunate? Our reputation as the big-hearted, welcoming country sadly is coming to an end.
To paraphrase the late, great Fred Allen: “You can take all the compassion in this administration and stuff it in a flea’s navel and still have room left over for two sesame seeds and a Hollywood agent’s heart.”
Cuccinelli seems to have found his niche.
Nancy Sonne.
Henrico.
City should not finance,
manage a new arena
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Paul Woody is a tremendous sports writer and I wish I could hide in his suitcase when he gets to travel to Super Bowl LIV next year.
However, I wouldn’t vote for him on City Council anytime soon. I don’t want to pay for that arena any more than correspondent Aubrey Powell from Hanover wants to.
I saw Mayor Levar Stoney recently at a public meeting he held to explain his 9-cent property tax hike request for the schools and roads.
I questioned him on why the new arena was not being privately funded and why was it not part of the Navy Hill plan. His response was, “The city wants to manage the property for the income it will generate for years to come.”
In addition to the failed Redskins deal, let us not forget the costly 6th Street Marketplace, the Stone Brewing extravaganza (courtesy of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and former Mayor Dwight Jones), or the 17th Street Market fiasco. These remind us how poorly the city runs new business ventures. Our schools and our streets demonstrate how the city runs its day-to-day operations.
Allowing the city to finance and manage an arena venue is a bad idea. Look at the Coliseum now, for example. This is not a core business function of our city administration.
It should be privately funded by a company that can market the venue in the best way possible.
The city can collect taxes on ticket sales and the property itself without new burdens to itself or its citizens.
Bob Putney.
Richmond.
Americans should voice
opposition to socialism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I watched the previous candidate debates, I was stunned that the press never mentioned the philosophical basis of the Democratic candidates’ position. How did we get to the point where all of the Democratic candidates were espousing political positions identical to those of Karl Marx?
How much longer will America last as a constitutional republic based on the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution?
One question the press should ask is, “Will the adoption of a socialist-style government provide the opportunity for the people of America to continue to enjoy the many freedoms of our current political philosophy?”
The obvious answer should be a resounding “No.” Should someone think the answer is “Yes,” the follow-up question should be, “Can you name one socialist country that has the economy and the freedoms of the United States?”
If we, as a nation, do not raise our voices loudly against the socialist movement, its support will increase, eventually becoming an acceptable major force in America’s political arena. Unfortunately, at that point it will be too late to stop the movement to socialism.
Sidney James.
Henrico.
