Why can’t Americans see danger of unfettered guns?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last Saturday, our family worked in the garden, listened to the birds and admired the sky. But then our peace was shattered as our “neighbor” two farms away began target shooting. There went the peace and quiet of a beautiful day. He doesn’t live at this property, but only comes to hunt or to shoot his guns. He’s quite a distance from us, yet it was as though he was on our property.
He fired one type of gun and then another (you could hear the difference), and then there was this awful barrage of gunfire that lasted several seconds but sounded as if 100 firecrackers had gone off. It was the first time I had heard a powerful automatic weapon. Surely anything he was aiming at was torn apart. The sound was frightening and I wondered what is the attraction of such guns?
When my husband was in high school, he was part of the cadet corps rifle team, which did competitive shooting. I can see that — it’s a type of sport. But what does one of these assault-style rifles do except give an ego boost to the shooter? This shooting went on for well over an hour, which felt interminable. This man has his rights, but I wonder how his rights get to supersede my right to a peaceful, happy day? If he wants to practice his shooting, then he should go to an indoor shooting range and keep the noise to himself.
When we went inside later in the afternoon, we heard the tragic news about the shooting in El Paso, Texas, and then woke up the next morning to the news of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio. When do we finally say enough?
I will never again vote for a politician who is not in favor of significant gun control legislation. We are the only nation that cannot see the harm that unfettered guns cause. Are we so afraid that we must constantly be armed? Well, I don’t want to live in fear of all those “good” people who have guns.
Ann Martin.
Ashland.
Assault-style rifles must be banned
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The United States went into the second Iraq War based, in part, on the concern that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction (WMD). We are now in another war, and this also concerns weapons of mass destruction. But this war is taking place on our homeland.
These weapons of mass destruction are available to anyone who goes into a retail gun outlet, fills out some forms, pays a filing fee and pays the cost of the weapon. The availability of these weapons is insane. The solutions are both simple and complex.
The simple solution is the prohibition on the sale of all assault-style rifles. The complex solution is a updated vetting process on all applications for these weapons. Anyone applying to buy one must be thoroughly investigated, have individual discussions on why they want this weapon and meet with a health care professional. Yes, this will take time, but so what? If we are able to keep an assault-style weapon out of the hands of a mentally unstable person, isn’t that worth the inconvenience that law-abiding citizen will face?
This is not a partisan issue — we simply need our congressional representative to do the right thing. Our children have the right to go to school and not be afraid of being shot at; citizens have the right to go shopping and not be afraid of being shot at; concertgoers have the right to go to an event and not worry about being shot at.
We have the capacity to make this work. Our elected representatives need to step up and protect the citizens of this country.
Jeffrey Brownstein.
Manakin-Sabot.
Reader shares thoughts on guns, China tariffs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Enough is enough with respect to guns in our society and also with our trade negotiations with China.
As for guns, no one younger than 25 should be able to buy or to possess a firearm. That is the age people reach emotional maturity.
As for China, there is no point continuing negotiations with China. Raise the tariffs immediately to 25% and begin to decouple our economy from China.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Henrico.
Reader takes Schapiro to task over Allen column
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thursday’s lead editorial counseled us all to “[r]efrain from venomous commentary,” as one way to help staunch the hatred and violence we are seeing across the country. Good advice, indeed.
How disappointing, then, that on that very same day, you ran Jeff Schapiro’s revisionist history hatchet job on George Allen as your top op-ed column. Schapiro pretty much labeled Allen, anyone interested in gun rights and, indeed, all of us who enthusiastically supported Allen as extremists. To Schapiro, of course, “conservative” = “extremist.” And probably “racist,” too, since apparently anyone who wanted to abolish parole back in 1993 meets Schapiro’s test for racism. He tars literally millions of Virginians with this brush.
As for me, my only regret about George Allen is that I never got to vote for him for president. In fact, I wish he were in the White House right now.
Brad Marrs,
Former Republican member of the House of Delegates.
Richmond.
Pitts’ op-ed columns are too one-sided
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading Leonard Pitts’ recent op-ed column, I have to wonder if he ever gets tired of the constant droning on and on about the Republican Party being responsible for everything wrong in our country. He goes on one of his familiar diatribes, citing Republicans blaming Colin Kaepernick, Barack Obama, drag queens, gay marriage, immigrants and marijuana for mass shootings. First of all, this logic is ludicrous, but it does seem to fit Pitts’ modus operandi. I have never heard anyone — Republicans, Democrats or, frankly, anyone — actually say that these are responsible for mass shootings. I find it very irritating that Pitts goes out of his way in virtually every column to point to what he feels are the faults of those that he continually disagrees with. After reading his columns for years, I can honestly say that I have tried to listen to both sides; however, I’m done. His work is so one-sided that it no longer makes any sense nor is it helpful. It just adds to the divisiveness in our country.
Kenneth Zajick.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.