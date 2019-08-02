Wisdom of the past
brings comfort now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are bombarded daily with unbelievable insults and mindless tweets from the highest office in our democracy. Hopefully, all this will cease with the upcoming election. But in the meantime, to help counter the outrage that many of us are feeling, I offer some wisdom from the past. The following quotes are timeless, and should be taken to heart as they were in their own times.
“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.” (Edward Abbey)
“We must scrupulously guard the civil rights and civil liberties of all citizens, whatever their background. We must remember that any opposition, any injustice, any hatred, is a wedge designed to attack our civilization.” (Franklin Delano Roosevelt)
“To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason ... is like administering medicine to the dead.” (Thomas Paine)
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’ ” (Isaac Asimov)
“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.” (attributed to Albert Einstein)
William Harrison.
Reedville.
Green New Deal
too expensive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read Lauren Meyer’s letter, “Put aside partisanship for the future’s sake,” about climate change and the Green New Deal with interest and concern. You do not have to be a climate-denier or a rabid partisan, however, to question the Green New Deal. This plan, which actually is little more than an outline at this point, calls for radically reordering our economy. It calls for changing the way we travel by eliminating cars and airplanes. It would have us rebuild every building in the United States.
It also would be expensive. It is not partisan to question whether the cost is too high for the gain.
We do need to address climate change, and we already are making strides. Since natural gas has begun to replace coal, U.S. carbon emissions are down. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a nonpartisan federal agency, expects these emissions to fall again this year. Here is how the EIA explained the situation: “Although the electric power sector is using more natural gas, EIA does not expect the increase in natural gas emissions in 2019 to offset the decrease in coal emissions because natural gas-fired electricity generation is less carbon-intensive than coal-fired electricity generation.”
We have changed how we power our homes and businesses. It is working. Let’s give it a chance to continue to do so before we spend trillions of dollars to upend our economy.
Cathy Bolden.
Richmond.
Tougher policing needed for a better Church Hill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, a convenience store in Church Hill was robbed. Five people brazenly smashed windows and broke into the store while it was closed. What caught my eye was that this convenience store is less than 50 feet from the Richmond Police Department’s First Precinct. More importantly, it’s a block and a half away from some of the most hopeful and exciting things going on in Richmond right now.
I’m in construction and worked on the new culinary school across from The Market at 25th. While in the neighborhood, I heard from community members who were hopeful these generous investments would finally help this area reach its full potential.
But over the course of working on this job, I noticed glaring problems a block away. I saw litter in the streets. I witnessed drug deals and drug use almost daily on my morning commute. This is the same block across from the police station where the convenience store was just robbed.
I wonder how these new venues are going to make it in this environment? The police officers of the First Precinct either are not allowed to take a proactive approach to clean up the streets or they are simply not interested. I believe it’s the former. I believe legislators and elected officials have failed to let them do their jobs.
But if we targeted the troubled area for additional policing, we would disproportionately target African Americans. So instead of ignoring race and trying to fix troubled areas, we yield to political correctness at the expense of our communities.
People of all races invested a lot of money and time in these new efforts at a better Church Hill for everyone. Unless the elected officials allow for a proactive, commonsense approach to community policing, this area will continue to see the crime and lawlessness that have defined it for decades. I’m hopeful it goes the other way.
Marshall Jewett.
Richmond.
