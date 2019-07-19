Carvana no ‘utopia’ for Chesterfield
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Concerning the recent story in The Times-Dispatch about Carvana, it amazes me that a proposed huge automotive repair and maintenance facility cloaked as a 9,000-plus auto storage facility is referred to by Chesterfield County as “Project Utopia.” The dictionary defines “utopia” as “a place of ideal perfection.” At the recent Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting, citizens signaled loud and clear that this project would not be “utopia” for them. Greatly increased traffic, noise, loss of historical Civil War forts and proximity to an elementary school and subdivision entrances topped the list of their concerns.
In the end, voting by the commissioners was more like “dystopia” than “utopia.” With one commissioner absent, the remaining four first voted 2-2 to approve, then flip-flopped their votes completely and voted 2-2 to deny this case. This vote maneuvering was simply an attempt to rush this on to the Board of Supervisors.
Commissioner Gib Sloan’s comments before voting were a disappointing monologue extolling the “it could be worse” view: that existing zoning on this property provides for many “potentially worse uses” than what is proposed. In the past, citizens have been told that officials vote on zoning cases based “solely on the merits of the case.” In my view, other potential uses, better or worse, do not constitute a merit of the case, nor should they on any other.
The name “Project Utopia” signaled the county’s developer-friendly position on this project from the start. Citizens have expressed their position, too. Let’s see who our county officials really represent when this case is finally decided.
Mike Uzel.
Chester.
Words and actions define who we are
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Trump has stated he does not have a racist bone in his body. None of us do. It’s our words, thoughts and actions that thoroughly define who we are, not our bones.
Margaret Barnett.
Richmond.
Frame of reference can affect tweet inference
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A great deal has been said about the recent “racist” tweets from our president regarding the four freshmen members of Congress referred to as the “squad.” We each make what we want out of these particular tweets, but we each see them in our own frame of reference. For example, columnist Michael Paul Williams and others have glommed onto the fact that all four members of Congress are women of color.
The facts are that the “squad” is comprised of four women, four young women, four women of color and four women who are espousing and promoting a socialist agenda. A socialist agenda is thought by many to be “communism lite.”
President Trump is attacking the “squad” for their socialist agenda. It has nothing to do with their gender, their youth, or their skin color ... unless your personal frame of reference prefers to see it that way.
Mac Perkinson.
North Chesterfield.
Reader finds comments by Graham to be ironic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared on “Fox and Friends” and called Democratic members of Congress Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “communists.” I found it somewhat laughable, if not ironic, that it was Republican President Donald Trump, whom Graham adores and worships, who has cozied up to real-life Stalinist Kim Jong Un and former KGB officer and current Russian president Vladimir Putin.
This Republican hypocrisy is sickening.
Art Bailey.
South Chesterfield.
Defense Department must right-size budget
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Wednesday Times-Dispatch editorial, “Find a Compromise,” makes a number of valid points, especially the importance of finding common ground on the National Defense Authorization Act. But the call for compromise implies that the Department of Defense is well-structured for its mission and efficient in using appropriated funds.
Those assumptions are not correct. The military services are structured about the same way they were after World War II and the end of the Cold War. Today’s and tomorrow’s threats are much different. So, the services should be redesigned and missions realigned to meet current and future threats, not past ones.
The fact that the $300 million F-35 and $13 billion Gerald Ford aircraft carrier are being forced on the services is evidence that the military-industrial complex is driving inefficient spending.
Finding a compromise is necessary but not sufficient. The right-sized budget is one that is designed to support a military shaped for the future.
Bill O’Keefe.
Midlothian.
Neighbors pitched in to clean up community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Biltmore/Longdale area of Glen Allen recently held a community cleanup. A big “Thank you” goes to Henrico County officials for approving this yearly event and coordinating all the work. “Thank you” also goes to the men and women who worked so hard in the hazy summer heat to collect everything and truck it away. For weeks, neighbors have been stacking brush, broken furniture, etc., in their ditches, and those with trucks have been riding around collecting scrap metal and wood for recycling and reusing. Now my neighborhood looks so nice and clean. People are walking their dogs and pushing baby strollers; birds and cicadas are singing, and God’s green Earth is saying “Ah-h-h!”
Linda Walker.
Glen Allen.
Most insurance policies exclude rental scooters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There’s been a lot of talk recently about the use of rental scooters. Typically, the focus is on who uses the scooters and why; but there also needs to be a discussion about the liability for damages that might result from their use.
Recently, I was in Virginia Beach for a conference and saw individuals of all ages operating these scooters on the boardwalk, sidewalks and on Atlantic and Pacific avenues at speeds that could cause serious injury in a collision.
If there was a collision with bodily injury or property damage, who is responsible, and would there be insurance coverage?
In all likelihood, it would come down to a judge or jury. My understanding of the scooter rental agreement is that the renter assumes all responsibility for damages. It also is my understanding that the rental companies have liability insurance only to protect their own interests.
The big question is: Would the renter’s homeowner or automobile policies provide any coverage in an accident? The answer is simple for personal auto policies in Virginia — no.
Homeowner policies are not quite as straightforward. Policies only provide liability and medical expense coverage if the vehicle is a non-owned “motorized land conveyance designed for recreational use off public roads.” It is a fact that these rental scooters are being operated primarily on public roads.
Is that what they were designed for — use on public roads? The answer will determine if the homeowner policy in Virginia will provide coverage should there be an accident; and, given our litigious society, it most likely will be answered by a judge or jury. It also should be noted that coverage for damage the renter does to the rental scooter is excluded, regardless of the circumstances.
Renters beware.
Joe Hudgins,
Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia.
Henrico.
