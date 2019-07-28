Foreign aid can be
mutually beneficial
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Across the world, we see conflict stemming from unstable economies and a lack of equality. Whether it is the civil war in Sudan, the political crisis in Venezuela or the violence in Central America, there is significant unrest in developing countries who need help that we have the power to give. Although President Trump has made it clear that foreign aid is not his priority, as seen in his statements against the Northern Triangle countries, it seems time to change this perspective. Foreign assistance is valuable in so many ways, and it is essential that we see why.
When countries like the United States give foreign assistance that goes directly to causes such as keeping girls in school, preventing violence or ensuring food security, countries are able to stabilize and grow their economies. Growing economies lead to huge untapped markets with consumers ready to purchase from the United States. Additionally, countries with less violence and more security are considerably less likely to harbor terrorists. This means that populations living in these areas do not need to flee to other countries, such as the U.S., to seek refuge. By helping developing countries in times of crisis, we are directly helping ourselves — and this is what the president needs to understand.
While many Americans believe we are giving significant portions of our budget away to other countries for aid, this is simply not the case. In fact, less than 1% of our nation’s yearly budget is dedicated to foreign aid — we spend billions more on defense and interest on debt.
We have the ability to create a better world through mutually beneficial aid. So, why not do so?
Aparna Marathe.
Charlottesville.
Virginia can’t afford
to ignore plastic trash
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like so many of us, water flows throughout the avenues of my childhood memories. Summer meant trips to Lake Anna and Virginia Beach, watching my family enjoy one of nature’s most beautiful gifts. I know that this is an experience that most of us can relate to. We smell ocean air and it harkens us back to some of our most carefree times.
Now that I am an adult, I do a great deal of thinking about the children I will one day have and the world that I want them to grow up in. I know that this is something I do not want my kids to be deprived of. That’s why it is imperative we take the proper measures to protect the waterways that we all hold so dear. As our world changes and evolves, new problems arise that we must learn how to manage. For instance, an estimated 70 million foam cups are used and disposed of every day. This trash makes its way into our precious waters, where it can threaten wildlife, ecosystems and our public health. Plastic waste is not something that we can ignore because, if we do, the problem will just grow exponentially. As it stands, more than 8 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans every year.
A realistic, tangible way to combat this problem is by doing away with the plastic foam cups and containers that we utilize and to replace them with biodegradable, environmentally friendly alternatives, such as paper products. This is not an unattainable goal. States like Maine, Hawaii and Maryland already have passed bans on polystyrene foam, and Virginia can too. We can and we must for the future generations who deserve those joyful beach days and lake trips that we had.
Maranda Chambers.
Richmond.
America needs to be
proactive, not reactive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gun control and climate change have something in common in the U.S.: We are reactive rather than proactive.
With regard to guns, 60% of deaths are suicide, yet we haven’t reacted to the mental health crisis. With regard to gun registration, most nonsuicide deaths in our metro area are drug-, neighborhood- or gang-related. The likelihood of the guns being registered is slim. Many of the guns are stolen. How about gun laws focusing on owners taking responsibility for safeguarding their firearms? Severe fines just might solve part of the problem.
With regard to climate change, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reacts to events after they take place. In the Netherlands, the North Sea floods of 1953 killed 1,836 people and caused major property damage. Much of the Netherlands is below sea level, just like New Orleans. The Dutch vowed not to have a repeat of this catastrophe. They became proactive and haven’t lost another person to flooding since 1953, and property damage has been minimal. Why? Because they analyzed the situation and invested billions of dollars to prevent a recurrence. In New York City, Hurricane Sandy overwhelmed the Battery on lower Manhattan. Streets and the subways were flooded. Has anything changed since then at The Battery? The answer is a resounding “No.” Insurance isn’t the answer; prevention is, and it starts with changes to zoning laws and analysis in flood-prone areas.
Brian Glass.
Glen Allen.
Stoney’s actions
disappoint reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When Levar Stoney was elected mayor of Richmond, I was optimistic that young, fresh leadership would improve the city. There were visions of revitalization, an improved business environment, cultural enhancements and better opportunities for the citizens.
My optimism is now completely gone. His efforts to develop a mega project to replace the Coliseum in secrecy and his support to erase history by removal of iconic statues along Monument Avenue were distressing. Now, his refusal to participate in the Jamestown Commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans — simply because the committee intends to send an invitation to President Trump, who might or might not attend — is appalling. Stoney either wants to selectively erase history, or only allow select groups to participate.
Bill Davis.
Richmond.
Skipping Jamestown event
not proper civic behavior
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s decision to not attend next week’s 400th anniversary celebration in Jamestown is the latest in a long sequence of rude behavior by people who don’t understand that politics is supposed to be the art of compromise. Those who insist on airing their own petty vanity at the expense of public goodwill are doing us all harm. As a Vietnam veteran, I have no great regard for Donald Trump, but, if I were a public official invited to attend an event where he would be in attendance, I am sure that I would go, in order provide an example of proper civic behavior to my fellow citizens.
Lyle Heldenbrand.
Virginia Beach.
