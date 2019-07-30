Iroquois Confederacy had
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As Virginia’s political leadership gathers this week in Jamestown to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Virginia’s legislature, I fondly recall how, whenever he spoke at a campaign event or to a civic organization, the late Del. Richard M. “Dick” Bagley of Hampton rarely failed to note that he was honored to serve “in the oldest legislative body in the New World.” I’m sure Dick Bagley was indeed honored and I doubt that he intentionally misspoke, but truth be told, he was incorrect.
The Iroquois Confederacy, known more commonly today as the Six Nations and founded in 1142, developed a constitution and bicameral legislature in North America hundreds of years before our English cousins arrived in 1607. Historians point out that they likely established the first participatory democracy in man’s history. Two decades prior to the American Revolution, Confederacy leader Canassatego spoke so eloquently of the need for the American colonies to unite that Benjamin Franklin printed and circulated his speech. By any measure, the Six Nations’ concepts and methods of governance were far, far ahead of their time.
Virginians have every right to take pride in the maintenance of a system of self-government that has lasted for four centuries. But as we do, let us also recognize and celebrate the brilliance and ingenuity of the native people who preceded us. It is the very least that we owe them.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.
Learning a lesson
from Jamestown paradox
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One might think from recent news accounts that Virginians just discovered that the General Assembly first met, and the first African servants arrived at Jamestown, in 1619. Historians have long been aware of the paradox. In 1975, Edmund S. Morgan’s “American Slavery, American Freedom: The Ordeal of Colonial Virginia” examined the irony of planters promoting individual political and economic liberty made possible by the labor of indentured and enslaved people. Nor has the development of racial slavery lacked attention. In 1980, T.H. Breen’s and Stephen Innes’ “ ‘Myne Owne Ground’: Race and Freedom on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” profiled the life of Anthony Johnson, born in Angola, sold as a servant in Virginia in 1621, who died a free man and master of white and black servants in 1670. While some Africans like Johnson became free, some whites remained servants for life. Inherited chattel slavery was not defined in law until 1672.
Neither the elite’s personal liberty nor the status of servants was clear in 1619. Virginia was a company colony; the first delegates met at the pleasure of owners in London. As a royal colony after 1624, meetings of the assembly and validity of its laws still depended on the king — one of Thomas Jefferson’s complaints in the Declaration of Independence.
Race, class and status were more fluid in early Virginia than one might think from elementary school Standards of Learning. If only this dual anniversary were an occasion for thoughtful re-examination of early Virginia rather than scoring political points. George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Perhaps if we learned more from the struggles of early Virginia to define freedom while driving others into bondage, we could do more to promote the virtues and avoid the sins of the past.
David Head.
Midlothian.
Reader defends those
willing to take a stand
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many Virginians have heaped scorn on the politicians who refused to attend the commemorative ceremonies in Jamestown that mark the birth of democracy in America and the origins of slavery and its concomitant legacy in America. I think that we should salute them and give them credit for acting with integrity.
Too many times we hear excuses made for President Trump and his outbursts and his other outrages. Too often we hear people say: “I don’t agree with everything Trump does, but...” So long as we keep doing that, he will not suffer any consequence so he won’t change his ways, and we will continue our descent into constant strife.
The people who provide cover for Trump in time will become complicit in the things he says and does. The Virginia politicians and civic leaders who speak out against Trump are our conscience and we should be proud of them, not pillory them for doing what all of us should be doing.
One day, in the not too distant future, they will be able to stand tall and proudly say that they opposed Trump by word and deed. Times of moral crises like today’s demand difficult actions, and quietly attending these ceremonies would have been easy. They chose the difficult road, they are making a statement, loud and clear, and I thank them for it.
Norbert Mayr.
Prince George.
Powhatan supervisors
acted as ‘good stewards’
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the July 28 front-page story “Powhatan rezoning sparks dispute over property rights,” land surveyor and former Powhatan supervisor Pete Burruss states that those who move to Powhatan from Chesterfield want to “pull the gate behind them. And they believe the world is theirs.” He also states that the county should seek more commercial growth to offset residential taxes in the county. Most Powhatan residents, both old and new, don’t want to stop others from moving to the county; they just don’t want unbridled commercial and high-density residential development. The old adage that commercial development broadens the tax base is misleading because commercial development fuels even more residential development and it becomes a vicious cycle. Chesterfield County is a prime example of this.
I commend the Powhatan supervisors for listening to the majority of the residents who want to maintain the rural character of the county. Growth is inevitable, and good stewards can manage it wisely.
Robert Nagel.
Powhatan.
U.S. alone shouldn’t pay
for plastic cleanup effort
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There has been a lot of newsprint, radio and TV reporting time devoted to plastic waste that is becoming a significant problem in our landfills, along our exit ramps and byways, as well as forming large floating islands in our oceans, particularly the Pacific.
I am sure there are a lot of people with good intentions, like recent RTD correspondent Maranda Chambers and others, who are passionate about this condition. It might be that these are the children of well-meaning, passionate people who, 20 or 30 years ago, told anyone who would listen that we were using too much paper, killing too many trees in the process and leading to the destruction our world environment. The result of that was plastic eventually replaced paper products and became the material of choice everywhere, from straws to takeout packaging and more. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences resulting from tunnel vision among those making the argument against paper usage so many years ago.
I also saw on TV that two young Americans have started a company to clean the oceans of this plastic menace. Why should I give money to clean up a Pacific Ocean mess made by India, the Philippines, Vietnam and China while those countries do nothing but continue their irresponsible behavior? How much money are these countries contributing to this cleanup effort?
The same question could apply to proposals by passionate, devoted environmentalists that the U.S. do it all while Asia makes it worse.
Bruce Lawton.
Glen Allen.
