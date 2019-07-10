Hanover leadership
rejects white supremacy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his news story “White supremacists in Klan robes hold surprise rally outside Hanover courthouse” C. Suarez Rojas reported on a small group of Ku Klux Klan members who gathered at Hanover Courthouse on July 6. I do not know if Rojas actually went to the site of the gathering or simply called around to get other’s opinions.
I do know that he contacted me and we had a much longer conversation than reported in his article. What bothers me is not what he wrote but what he didn’t write. What he wrote included some of my words but not the context of our conversation.
After asking if I was aware of the gathering, I explained that I was and that our sheriff’s department had been in contact with the participants to ensure that everything was peaceful and within the law. At the time, I believed the gathering had already dispersed. He then asked me: “What is Hanover County going to do about it?”
This is where things went a little haywire. I told him that we would do nothing, as to do so would be in violation of the Constitution of the United States, which guarantees all of us the right to peacefully assemble and speak our views. This is very important as these rights are what keep us free. These freedoms can only exist if they exist for all. We cannot guarantee them for the righteous and noble and deny them to those we see as less fit.
I made it clear that I condoned none of the Klan’s ideas or principles and that white supremacy is in no way condoned by me or anyone else in Hanover’s leadership. While I do not care for the messenger, I, you and all of us have a responsibility to ensure that peaceful pursuit of lawful assembly and freedom of speech are protected for all.
The KKK has the right to express its message and I have the right to reject it and I do.
W. Canova Peterson,
Chairman,Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Like American backbone? Re-elect Donald Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was gratifying to see on the front page of the July 5 issue, the story of 91 immigrants who completed the process for becoming legal citizens of the United States. We will be a better country because they are here. Then, on the Opinions pages was more of the unending criticism of President Trump for the situation on the border and every other thing his opponents can dream up. With tons of opportunity to help, the Democrats have done nothing because they have a philosophy of never letting a crisis go to waste.
The situation on the border is too good an opportunity to slam the commander-in-chief. If we had a wall, we would greatly diminish the flow, be able to clearly identify the real asylum seekers and help them. It takes a lot of strength to live under constant ridicule and I applaud the president for holding the course. The Democrats don’t hate Trump for what he is doing; it’s hard to be against apple pie. They just can’t stand him for what he did — fairly and completely turning off the spotlights for Hillary Clinton’s coronation. Nobody knows how 2020 will go, but if you like America with a backbone and not just a wishbone, then keep Trump in the Oval Office for another four years.
Lewis Brandt.
Dillwyn.
Personal opinions don’t belong in news stories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I became interested in journalism as a high school student during the Watergate period. The independent doggedness of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, and the absolute requirement by editor Ben Bradlee that the reporters obtain two independent sources for all content stood out as true professionalism. In contrast, I am appalled at what is written in many national news stories these days by writers from the Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post and others.
This is not a rant about fake news or liberal media bias, but a plaintive cry of exasperation at how unprofessional the national media has become. I could provide myriad examples but a most egregious one that prompted this letter was an AP news story by Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire published June 30, “North Korea: Trump’s offer to meet Kim a ‘very interesting suggestion’” about the invitation by President Trump to Kim Jong Un to meet at the DMZ in Korea. The second paragraph read “The invitation, while long rumored in diplomatic circles, still came across as an impulsive display of showmanship by a president bent on obtaining a legacy-defining nuclear deal.” Based on what do they use such characterizations? These writers didn’t even use the lazy shortcut of saying, “Some say that…” to cloak their own opinions.
That line should have been edited. Bradlee would not have tolerated such sloppy writing. This isn’t an isolated case — it is all too typical these days. The journalism profession needs to return to its role of a watchdog that reports the news, not a vehicle in which political opinions are espoused on the news page. The line above should have never appeared anywhere other than the Opinions pages.
I am not sure the political climate in the U.S. will get any better until our national reporters do their job and leave opinions to the pages devoted to them.
Sid Spencer.
Midlothian.
Harris, Biden should focus on economic inequality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 1971, in Bradley v. Richmond School Board, the courts ordered school busing in Richmond. The parents of white children pulled their students from public schools and founded private schools (such as the one I attended, which was founded in 1972). As a result of these “white flight” schools, Richmond public schools are less than 10% white today. Integration did not occur and hasn’t occurred, and choice education remains a largely white experience.
We are in the middle of a national conversation about school busing. Richmond’s example reminds us that even if school busing had been ordered on the national level, the private economic power of white families would have prevailed nevertheless.
While nothing would please me more than for President Trump to lose in 2020 to a black woman, California Sen. Kamala Harris’ rebuke of former Vice President Joe Biden is ultimately simplistic. Certainly, black children gained access to historically white public schools, but the goal should have been rooted in economics and the indifference to racial injustice that wealth permits.
The same system of economic inequality perpetuates racial divisions today. This should be the target of both Harris and Biden’s energy, especially if we are going to defeat Trump. After all, Trump used his inherited wealth to exploit the poverty and political vulnerability of minorities for his own advancement.
Theodore Warner.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(34) comments
No, Lewis... Sucking Putin's **** is NOT backbone... It is cowardice on crack... Bob
Very thoughtful and observant letters today.
"...every other thing his opponents can dream up." Oh, Mr. Brandt! I only wish it were a dream.
I didn't read the article from which Mr. Spencer quotes; but if his quote is accurate, he's right to be concerned. However, be aware that an intro such as, "some say," "is thought to be," and "many think" have their own problems, since such general attributions are impossible to prove.
Theodore is no doubt a fan of reparations. Minority employment has surged under this president... if he's a racist, he's the worst one ever.
When this came up before, I conjectured that it’s likely the president is not a racist in the sense of personal revulsion, in the gut, against people of other skin colors. But then I cited what I think is the biggest example of whatever it is that people actually are talking about: his five-year-long birther lie on which he built his political career, grounding it in the perverted revulsion in the guts of others who form the base of his base. Mr. Eaton runs away from discussing that distinction and that not just legitimate but empirically obvious reason for connecting the president to racism. Nearby today, Mr. Eaton also recycles, for the thousandth time, his 90% claim about press coverage. Approximately three dozen times, he has run away from, evaded, dodged, and cowered from engaging the obvious complaint about that: the president gets up every morning and deliberately, strategically, intentionally creates news that is inherently negative and that any journalist of any persuasion must cover. He does this in large part through Twitter and through continual lying. Doesn’t mean there’s not a liberal bias against him. Does mean that Mr. Eaton ran away, yet again.
Black unchanged from 2018 to 2019 - 6.1% Hispanic down from 4.5 to 3.9% Minority employment is at historic lows under this president.
Eaton, “Minority employment has surged under this president..” In January 2018 20,546,000 African Americans were employed, in June 2019 the number had dropped to 20,430,000. Not bad, but a surge? Hardly, not even staying the same.
Eaton never lets facts intrude on whatever Trump talking point he's chosen for that day....
Eaton, Mind Reader are you? And yes Trump's a racist just like you....
Despite a brief lapse with some revisionist history ("The independent doggedness of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein") Sid is of course spot on. The intrepid 4th estate is hopelessly corrupted - 90+ percent negative towards a president with mid 40's approval ratings. They are currently operating in a vacuum... an echo chamber and cannot connect with half of America. Props to the president for shining a bright light on their incompetence and malfeasance. Trump is their intervention - they are responding as expected. At first there was the requisite angst / devastation. Then a smattering of circumspection. Now we have outrage and denial. You see it every day on this forum. It's Trump's fault! He deserves shackles / scorn and vitriol! And these are our intellectual superiors. Sad. Journalism has never been more scarce / less relevant... they have a serious problem - and it's not the president.
Good letter Lewis - one major gaffe however: "The Democrats don’t hate Trump for what he is doing". Sadly this is precisely why they hate our president - oh, they pay lip service to his tweets / rhetoric / privilege / hot wife and orange hair... but that's just window dressing. What keeps them up nights is that he is keeping his promises (to the best of his ability - we are not YET an authoritarian state) and presiding over the most conservative agenda / administration since RR. It's unheard of how he and his constituents refuse to genuflect to the intrepid 4th estate and their pearl-clutching minions in the Dem Socialist party. He's eschewed "business as usual" and he's succeeding... he's proving that the "new normal" was smoke / mirrors - and he's connected with normal Americans in a way that defies conventional political wisdom. Oh, and he genuinely loves this country - THAT is what really galls the usual suspects. "America first? Well I NEVER!!!" He has shaken the swamp to it's mucky core, and engendered more animus than any president in recent memory. Trump is doing something unorthodox - he's pushing the envelope and getting results. The next 5 years are gonna be glorious - and #resistance couldn't be more miserable. What a country!!!
Eaton, "He has shaken the swamp to it's mucky core, and engendered more animus than any president in recent memory." More people associated with the Trump administration have been indicted, pled guilty or were found guilty and are in prisons, or are in line for more of the same than in any other administration with the exception of the Reagan White House. Yes, he has shaken the swamp and absorbed most of the yucky creatures in his administration. That seems to be your new normal--slime, graft, corruption, and an inability to attract good people to work for our government (19 top jobs in the Pentagon are empty or filled by interims because competent and honest people don't want to be associated with the sleeze).
Good / decent people see how DC insiders treat this administration and it's appointees... and are rightfully horrified. Why would anyone subject themselves to such scrutiny / persecution IF they didn't have to? IF you want to know why qualified people want no part of public service look no further than the House / Deep State. Allegations of impropriety are reported as fact, confidential conversations are leaked to a complicit / hostile press and potential witnesses are harrassed / squeezed by federal authorities with infinite resources. This should give every American pause - but for you / yours they have become SOP. Sad.
Eaton, Facts are an anathema to you...As Norbert pointed out Trump's cabinet is the second most corrupt in history. They are criminals, idiots and corrupt to their core.....They deserve all the scorn and vitriol directed their way....
You're a bottomless pit of scorn / vitriol and righteous outrage... which is fortunate - considering you've got 5 more years of dudgeon ahead of you. My advice? Pace yourself.
"What he wrote included some of my words but not the context of our conversation." What? A reporter selectively edited a response in order to fit a particular narrative? I'm shocked - SHOCKED I tell ya! Welcome to what's known as Fake News - actually Rojas could learn a few things RE semantics / parsing from posters on this forum.
Lewis Brandt ….. give the left some space to grieve …. After all, they did lose their lying Queen to Donald Trump. Some folks are in mourning much longer than others after losing anything ….. And further ….. all the legal low-income folks in North of the Border America, love all of the competition they can get for jobs. Hey, some Americans are even thinking of giving up their American citizenship, then sneaking back into Mexifornia, just to get free healthcare. Hallelujah, and period.
Lewis Brandt drags out the worn-out canard of “Hillary Clinton’s coronation.” A quick reminder: The election was two and a half years ago. Clinton lost and no longer matters in the political context. What we do have is a lengthy record of Trump mismanagement and corruption, and broken campaign promises. In today’s business section there is a report that the federal government is running out of money much more quickly than assumed, the result of the tax cut for the rich. And the issue of Alex Acosta, and our relations with the UK government, and children in cages, and the fact that 19 top jobs in the Pentagon are not filled, and our failure to live up to our agreement with Iran, and on and on. Those are the issue that show the failure of our present administration. We don’t need to mourn Hillary Clinton, we need to pay attention to how our cart is headed for the ditch.
Norbert Since the election was 2.5 years ago, can we agree now that it is Trump's economy and not Obama's?
Jim Peace, I'll agree that the only policy things Trump has done for the economy is to end regulations that enhanced corporate profits. On the downside his tariffs are devastating farmers, coal mines are closing and manufacturing is still leaving. You have an economic policy which Trump has enacted that helps middle class America then I'd love to hear about it.
"manufacturing is still leaving" Speaking of "anathemas" - from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: "While overall employment numbers are comparable, the difference in manufacturing is profound. In the last 26 months of Obama’s presidency, manufacturing employment grew by 96,000 or 0.8%. In Trump’s first 26 months, manufacturers added 479,000 jobs, or 3.9%, 399% more jobs than Obama’s record." Guess the Donald does have a magic wand after all. Oh, and statistics are not your strong suit - stick to insults / attitude.
I'll agree to that.
Theodore Warner, Busing was a bad solution to a horrible problem. That said the racists who were against integration were the root cause of the policy. And yes I include those parents who fled to prevent their children from having to integrate....Decades later there is no good solution but I'm not forgiving or tolerant of those who complain about busing then flee to keep their white children away from having to be educated alongside minorities...
I can see why Sid Spencer does not like any mention of Trump’s inconsistencies and constant blunders included in an article that is meant to report what is going on. But sometimes it is necessary to put events in context, and it seems that the cited article did just that. Like it or not, accurate coverage has to include peripheral events and patterns to cover the topic. If somebody is accused of one instance of theft the coverage should be different if the same person is accused for the sixth instance. Context does matter.
Lewis Brandt, Trump and his policies created the crisis on the border...Trump's zero tolerance policy resulted in kids being taken from their parent and locked in cages, Trump's current policy takes kids who show up to claim asylum with a family member other than a parent still being taken and locked in cages....Trump's border patrol tells immigrants in detention to drink from toilets and sexually assault children...Trump has opened and operates concentration camps in America....And no a stupid wall is not the answer to the problem....Trump deserves all the unrelenting criticism he gets and much more to boot....He's an evil disgusting man who uses the power of the presidency to perpetuate cruelty and abuse.....And OBTW those who support him are just as guilty of his abuses.....
W. Canova Peterson ….. everyone rejects white supremacy and racist, as long as it is done selectively, and with cause ….. but, too often anyone who disagrees with the liberal left on anything, and espectially about removing statues of dead people from a different time, are made out to be both a white supremacist and a racist ….. Smart folks know the meaning of "To Cry Wolf", while others just make it their political battle cry, espectially when they are losing. Hallelujah, and period.
W. Canova Peterson, Good Letter. I agree that we must always stand in defense of the 1st amendment. Especially when defending that right for vile and despicable groups such as the KKK. While Mr. Peterson has his duty the 1st amendment also guarantees my right to counter protest and make sure the Klan knows they are abhorrent humans and their viewpoints are utterly evil and disgusting.
As a resident of Hanover County, it pleases me to see a letter from one of our leaders explaining how we can respect & honor the First Amendment........even for those whose views we find repulsive. Kudos!!
Despicably and probably stupidly, because I don’t think he’s being dishonest, Mr. Brandt condemns what he calls “the unending criticism of President Trump for the situation on the border and every other thing his opponents can dream up.” Even some partisans and certain officials of the administration admit that what is going on at the border includes deliberate, evil, unnecessary cruelty to children. I doubt that that Mr. Brandt is correct about everything concerning immigration policy, but even if he is, he cannot defend what is plainly separate from all of the rest of the issue. He cannot defend the deliberate, evil, unnecessary cruelty to those children. (At least he didn’t try to blame it on Barack Obama.) And by the way, now that the election is almost three years in the past, and now that we have years of mounting evidence about the criminality and irresponsibility and incompetence of the Trump administration, isn’t it getting a little late to be charging that critics of the administration are simply sore losers from 2016? I thought the only person spewing that foolishness anymore was Ernest T Bass.
Otis …. Ernest T. Bass here …. Do you have any other words than "Despicably, and probably Stupidly" to go along with your accusation of racism and bigotry to get your “Independent” opinion across to the masses? Sore losers are tagged by their critics because it is evident everything, they do begins and ends with their hatred of Trump for sending their Queen to the showers, where even a good hot bath will not remove all the stains she has accumulated over the years. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
"angrily," "monotonously," "nastily," and "ignorantly" are some other words that should fit well. (We are talking about you, aren't we?)
Kenneth … to the occasional visitor watching fools defending their hate for Trump, it could be you, Hal, RJuvenile, Jeff, Norbert, Otis or any of the others who do not realize how transparent their hate is. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
Tracy, you and many others seem to mistake what's going on. Hate? Mr. Trump is a lying, ignorant, narcissistic bully. What's there to "hate"? Too small. Too foolish. Despise? Probably.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.