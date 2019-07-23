More readers comment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sunday morning’s headline declared that Democratic members of the General Assembly plan to boycott the 400th anniversary celebration of the establishment of representative government in America being held in Jamestown on July 30. They are doing this because President Trump might attend.
I plead with these duly elected men and women to refrain from making the president the center of headlines on July 30 simply because they refuse to attend. This celebration is not about him. I would like these Democrats to adopt the mantra of our former first lady, Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.” Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers should do their utmost to set an example for all Virginians, and even for our nation’s citizenry, by attending despite their own political views. They should not contribute to the spirit of divisiveness that has gripped our country. They should stand together with the Republican members of the General Assembly in a show of unity.
The 400th anniversary celebration is all about self-governing democracy. Don’t let one individual define how this achievement is recognized in Virginia.
Robin McNeny.
Midlothian.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am disappointed to hear that the Democratic representatives to our state legislature are not planning to attend the celebration at Jamestown on July 30. They are failing to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the very first representative assembly in the Colonies. That assembly led to the positions to which they have been elected. By avoiding this celebration simply because they disagree with President Trump is immature.
If they are this juvenile over a major commemoration of the state’s historical event, how can we expect them to work on a mature level with the Republican representatives on the issues this state is dealing with? It is time for this partisanship to end. They must represent their constituents, do the job that we elected them to do and support the many people who have worked tirelessly to put this event together.
Paula Mosman.
Tappahannock.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to commend Robin Beres for the editorial “Democratic boycott” in Tuesday’s Times-Dispatch. The editorial was right on the button. The childish behavior of our politicians is becoming an embarrassment to Virginia. Whether you like or hate Donald Trump, he is the president and the office should be respected.
I urge our Democratic legislators to reconsider their planned boycott and act like adults and leaders. They can demonstrate their dislike for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.
James Lance.
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was dismayed to read that Virginia Democrats threatened to boycott the Jamestown ceremony on July 30 if President Donald Trump attends. I hear members of both parties express the need for the country to unify, and yet things such as this continue to happen. Perhaps a better strategy would be to attend and model the desired behavior of unity. If both parties continue to call for unification and yet refuse to make a first move, the outlook for unification will continue to be bleak.
Burton Kunz.
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the Democratic threat to boycott the Jamestown celebration if President Donald Trump attends, I agree that individuals often should put aside differences for the common good. Democrats, like everyone else, can take things too far. But in these peculiar times, I wonder.
I agree, for example, that the detention centers on our southern border are not “concentration camps.” That phrase has a particular historical resonance. But didn’t the Holocaust teach us not to delay in speaking out? Is a “concentration camp” the moral bar we want to set for our nation?
I agree that gun ownership is a right. But in an age when some citizens engage in unprovoked massacre, what does it mean to have a leader who regards violence with a shrug — and who even foments it?
This week, Trump claimed that he could win the war in Afghanistan by killing 10 million people and then he pretended his restraint was a noble act.
He has never apologized for his boast about grabbing women inappropriately.
As to his recent Twitter assault on “the Squad,” I do not agree with many of the policy recommendations put forward by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But I grew up in Richmond in the 1980s. When certain adults opined about sending “those people back where they came from,” there was never any doubt about who they meant. To pretend Trump’s position is not racist and xenophobic is, in the words of another historical figure, a big lie.
I agree that Democrats should ideally attend the Jamestown ceremony. But at what point should personal ethics take precedence over civic niceties? At what point must each true patriot stand up and be counted?
David Stevens.
Midlothian.
Medicaid expansion
helps needy Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the six months Virginia’s Medicaid expansion has been in place, the move has greatly expanded health care access. The expansion allowed an estimated 290,000 Virginians who did not initially qualify for Medicaid to enroll in coverage since the start of the year.
Medicaid expansion is necessary for public health. Studies have revealed that expanding Medicaid has had positive impacts on infant and cardiac mortality rates. The expansion has resulted in the reduction of countless dollars in emergency department visits by allowing access to preventative care.
Additionally, a study showed that children of Medicaid enrollees utilize preventative annual visits to a larger degree than their counterparts with uninsured parents, which has a profound impact on the future health of our youth.
I volunteered in Grundy with Remote Area Medical, an organization that provides temporary, free health clinics to local residents. Prior to the expansion of Medicaid, the need for health care was so dire that individuals waited in line overnight to receive care the following day. Due to the volume of patients, attendees were forced to prioritize their health needs as there was only time to allow for one medical, dental or mental health care encounter per person.
Individuals should not have to choose between their health needs because they only have access to affordable medical care annually. Virginia’s Medicaid expansion is a great step in the right direction, and other states that have not yet done so should follow Virginia’s example in how to provide essential health care services for the economically disadvantaged.
Serwa Ertl.
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics,University of Virginia.Charlottesville.
A gun measure that might
help reduce crime rate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Frank Green’s recent news story about the danger of drugs and guns in the Richmond community, he writes, “The serial number on the handgun ... had been obliterated to make it harder to trace so it could be used in future crimes.”
Wouldn’t it be nice if gun manufacturers could make a gun that becomes inoperable if the serial number is obliterated?
I think everyone could agree with that, except the criminals.
Joe Shocket.
Chester.
