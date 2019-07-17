Unforgettable number from summer of 1969
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest the “Summer of ’69” insert in Sunday’s paper. On Page 18, I would like to make one correction. As a college student on Dec. 1, 1969, my life changed. The government had just announced the results of the first military draft lottery since World War II. Not only, as the article stated, did they draw 365 numbers but, because it was a leap year, they also drew number 366. My birthday is June 8, and my number was 366. Some things you just don’t forget.
Mike Pfeifer
Richmond.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In your July 14 “Summer of ’69” special section, the page summarizing the first draft lottery since World War II incorrectly states that birth dates were assigned a number 1 through 365. Actually, 366 numbers were assigned to include Feb. 29. I remember this very well because my birthday is June 8, which was assigned the number 366.
Gary Schemmel.
Glen Allen.
Fox’s opinion column lacked gun safety ideas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest Leanne Fox’s recent opinion column in the RTD. I agreed with the tenor of her argument and share her concern about the NRA.
If I am to vote for a candidate Fox would support, I want to know what changes or new laws he/she will propose. I was disappointed that Fox did not say what action she would recommend, e.g., register guns (OK with me), outlaw bump stocks (OK with me), ban private ownership of AR-15s and any assault weapon (OK with me), limit gun purchases to one permonth (OK with me).
I earned a marksman medal when I was in the military and I support the Second Amendment, but I see no need for me to own a gun so I only have a pellet gun to keep squirrels off my bird feeders.
I fully support Fox’s right to own a gun. So I’d like to know what actions she demands to be taken to achieve gun safety.
Dan Polk.
Henrico.
Decker column called
a disservice to science
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his op-ed column published July 15 in the RTD, Dr. R. Dean Decker emerges as another sad apologist for the fossil fuel industry. His history of the world distorts the most basic truth of the present carbon climate crisis, a crisis created by humans pouring vast amounts of carbon in the form of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
The truth he omits is that humans are implementing processes in a few hundred years, a blink of geologic time, that in the past have taken millions of years. In all previous major mass species extinctions, high levels of carbon dioxide melted ice caps, acidified the oceans, increased sea level and created hothouse environments. Those are happening now, humans are causing them, and they are irreversible processes by all known existing technology.
It has taken humans 12,000 years to create our civilization. In just 250 years, we have created carbon dioxide conditions that in another 12,000 years will end our civilization in a chaos of a planet 5° to 6°C warmer than before the Industrial Revolution. This is not climate change of the ho-hum variety of natural changes Decker described. He should heed the words of paleontologist Jonathan Payne, found in Peter Brannen’s “The Ends of the World”: “I think the key thing we learn from these mass extinctions is, the last thing to recover is biology. Getting the carbon out of the system takes hundreds of thousands of years. Rebuilding the ecosystem takes millions or tens of millions of years.”
What we have is a carbon climate crisis, not the normal climate changes of snow and storm, of sunshine and gentle rain. Hiding the truths of how humans are affecting the natural rhythms of the Earth by such monumental omission is a disservice to science and to all RTD readers.
Marshall Marcus.
Henrico.
We need to humanize mental health issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have divulged my own depression struggles in past Letters to the Editor, and readers might question the purpose of a letter such as this. It’s difficult to defend the reasoning if you’ve never lived with depression.
Our anxiety and humiliation in this abnormality brings sorrow to us and others, but — like the soldier, where the fight is theirs — ultimately the affliction is ours. Our families, however, share and experience a similar torment.
Although there are people who are sympathetic to the struggles of those with mental health issues, there are countless others who doubt the suffering of mental health disorders. There needs to be additional funding, as well as compassion, for the world’s growing mental health issues.
Rick Knight.
Henrico.
Teen’s action showed
a lack of respect
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Tuesday’s front-page story about teen Jaesean Plummer refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in the Virginia Senate gallery, this is a prime example of what is wrong with the young people of today. Parents like Monica Hutchinson are not teaching their children respect. If people do not have respect for their country, for people in positions of authority, laws, elders, teachers, bus drivers and police, then they will have no respect for themselves or even human life.
I read once that children need to learn the three Rs: responsibility, to take responsibility for mistakes; resourcefulness, to demonstrate a good work ethic; and, most importantly, respect. I feel sorry for Jaesean.
June Crafton.
Alberta.
Politicians need to stop trampling our hopes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is almost something religious about growing corn. Maybe it’s the stalks that seem to seek the heavens, whispering a prayer in the hot summer sun. Maybe it’s that something so tall, yet delicate, starts from hard little kernels packed in the dry dirt. But really, it’s the promise — of hope — for tomorrow. It’s the hope of the future of what might be, will be, could be — if we’re patient and wait. That’s that hard part, the waiting. Our members of Congress and the White House are running blind through our cornfield of dreams, of hopes, of reality. Tell them to stop and listen to the wind, to the whispers of needed hope.
Oliver Hedgepeth.
North Chesterfield.
Mr. Marcus writes: “The truth [biology professor Decker] omits is that humans are implementing processes in a few hundred years, a blink of geologic time, that in the past have taken millions of years.” Under the original column Mr. Mayr wrote: “He leaves out the fact that for climate change to happen as rapidly as it does now is NOT normal.” Both nailed.
