Readers react to Democratic tweets
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we approach events to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Virginia’s General Assembly in Jamestown, Democrats announced they will not attend any ceremony if Donald Trump is to appear. This is so wrong. I am a Democrat, and far from a supporter of Trump.
The marking of the beginning of American democracy is bigger than any one person. It should be celebrated and respected. It should not be a time for political gamesmanship.
The Virginia Democratic leadership should be present, and should provide a positive message to honor the past and a positive message looking into the future.
And let us also remember, those who came here 400 years were immigrants from England who came for a better life and helped paved the way for America.
David Pangburn.
Beaverdam.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For goodness’ sake, Virginia Democrats. You are acting like 5-year-olds in the sandbox. I have no love for Donald Trump, but he is the elected president of this country. The two events in our national history being commemorated at Jamestown later this month — the first elected representative government in the New World and the arrival of the first enslaved African Americans — should not be denigrated by the current political melee. Aren’t we better than that? When we had a dog who was super-annoyed by the neighbor’s dog, we would tell her to “just rise above it.” Well, Democrats, rise above it. Go to Jamestown and make nice already.
Sandra B. Shirey.
Ashland.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As every fourth grade Virginia Studies student knows, 1619 was a “red letter year.” One of the reasons was the establishment of the House of Burgesses, the first legislative assembly in the New World. This year, on the 400th anniversary, Virginia is marking that event with a celebration. We have invited dignitaries to join Virginia in this celebration. We are commemorating the beginning of a way of life that eventually would become the United States of America. The people have a say in their government. Admittedly, the voice was small at first, but it has grown. As we celebrate this new way of life, which has spread throughout the world, we are allowing pettiness and politics to interrupt this day. As an independent voter, I find the good in Democrats and Republicans; I find the not so good as well. I weigh both and then vote. In Sunday’s paper, we find that some Democrats are not going to attend this celebration if certain Republicans come. I would like to remind these Democrats and Republicans that if it had not been for these men of courage, we might not be a nation today. And ladies, in spite of the fact that these first legislators were all men, we now have a voice in our government.
Don’t ignore this celebration because you are a woman or because someone you don’t agree with is coming to Virginia. Come celebrate with us as we honor these men of courage. This celebration is going on, regardless.
Martha Martin.
New Kent.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An article on the front page of the Sunday Times-Dispatch indicates some Democratic lawmakers plan to skip a celebration of democracy in Jamestown on July 30 if Donald Trump attends. I suspect those type of Democrats would not come to a celebration of democracy no matter who attends. For the Democratic lawmakers who support democracy, I welcome their attendance. For the others, I suggest they skip right out of the state of Virginia and keep on skipping.
Marshall S. Vaughan.
North Chesterfield.
Some immigrants served as soldiers during WWII
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I offer a small factual correction to the Correspondent of the Day letter on July 21 from Frances Nunnally. She wrote, “... at the height of World War II, the British opened their ranks to immigrant refugees from ... Nazi-occupied Europe. Male and female. With a catch: In British uniform, these immigrants were only allowed to do menial jobs.”
Ronald Stent, my mother’s cousin by marriage, was such a refugee. He and others like him, at first interned, enlisted in the British Army. Stent (and others, I think) were commissioned, sent to India, and achieved the rank of major by the end of the war. He once told me he was “the highest ranking German in the British forces in World War II.”
Ralph H. Graner.
Richmond.
Socialism already exists in many forms in America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, I’ve seen various published items relating to “socialist” agendas (e.g., the letter from Mac Perkinson in the July 20 RTD). But, socialism already is rampant and unappreciated in America. We commonly have public schools, roads and transportation systems, police and fire departments, Social Security benefits, etc. Do we really want to go back to “the good old days” before these services were tax-supported and only available to the well-to-do?
Nicholas Spinelli.
Chester.
Fan of contemporary art defends VCU’s ICA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two recent letters of invective, from Kirsten Taranto and Daniel Payne of Richmond, directed at the “ugliness” of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art reminded me of the apt adage, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Or as Benjamin Franklin put it wittily:
Beauty, like supreme dominion,
Is but supported by opinion.
What is most disappointing in both their letters is the harsh tone and lack of perspective.
Those of us who value contemporary art and architecture applaud the ongoing project at Broad and Belvidere streets, understanding fully that there is always discomfort and difficulty with the new and unfamiliar. All of cultural history testifies to that reality.
Jim Peters.
Richmond.
Can gun restrictions keep weapons from criminals?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For all the numerous articles and comments in the Richmond Times-Dispatch concerning gun restrictions, the big, big elephant in the room is the impossible guarantee by anybody that convicted felons will not be able to get guns.
I only have to be reminded of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, husband, father of three, youth club leader and wrestling coach in Powhatan who was shot by a convicted felon.
Until someone can provide the public a detailed report on how convicted felons acquire guns and a detailed report on how they’re going to stop it, I just don’t see more gun restrictions being accepted by law-abiding citizens.
Mark Sullivan.
Midlothian.
