Spanberger advocates for coastal protections
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., recently stood with her constituents by voting to block expanded offshore drilling for the next year via the Department of the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.
Any expansion of offshore drilling has real consequences, and an oil spill is a valid possibility. A spill would be devastating to ocean life and to life in the Chesapeake Bay, including the blue crab population that lives in coastal waters as well as oysters, seagulls, fish and aquatic plants. Plus, an oil spill would have harmful economic effects for commercial fishing, recreation and tourism. Even without a spill, drilling releases toxic pollutants into the water and air. Additionally, offshore drilling increases reliance on fossil fuels at a time when we need to move swiftly in the opposite direction to renewable energy such as wind and solar for the sake of our planet.
There’s also a parallel effort in Congress to permanently protect our coasts from offshore drilling. U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., is leading a bill that would protect the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., is leading a bill to protect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. This means that Virginia’s Spanberger will have another chance to vote and we’ll need her support again.
I am grateful to have people in Congress like Spanberger advocating on behalf of coastal communities and, more broadly, for our planet. Gov. Ralph Northam and many of the commonwealth’s cities and localities have voted to oppose offshore drilling and it is a nonpartisan issue. I appreciate Spanberger’s leadership and for standing with Virginians as we work to protect our coast and the Chesapeake Bay.
Sherry Ceperich.
Midlothian.
Sturtevant lags behind in conservation efforts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
At a time when long-established safeguards that protect our air, water and land are completely under attack at the federal level, leadership at the state level is essential to preserve our environment, especially when it comes to acting to address climate change.
Unfortunately, Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant’s record on the environment in 2019 shows he failed to live up to this important obligation, according to the Virginia League of Conservation Voters’ recent Conservation Scorecard, which ranks all 140 members of the General Assembly based on their votes at the legislature.
The Virginia LCV scored a number of high-priority votes in this year’s publication on everything from addressing the climate crisis and working to ensure coal ash cleanup, to moving forward with efforts to drive Virginia toward 100% clean energy by midcentury.
Sturtevant’s unimpressive score of 58% this year clearly shows he is on the wrong side of conservation in Virginia. Citizens here in District 10 deserve better.
Jesse Hill Jr.
Richmond.
RPS could take a lesson from Southwest schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Who would ever think that an advertisement in the newspaper would prompt a letter to the editor? Well, one has.
The statistics and accomplishments enumerated in the advertisement on page A5 of the June 29 Richmond Times-Dispatch titled “Far SWVA Students Rank #1” gives more credence to my long-held belief that the issues and problems with the efficiency and effectiveness of the Richmond Public Schools system has less to do with teacher salaries, the amount spent on each student or the economic level of the student population. Rather, it has more to do with having knowledgeable, trained and committed teachers and administrators.
Perhaps RPS’s administration needs to make a short trip to far Southwest Virginia and seek counsel on how they are as successful as they are.
Nadine C. Wingfield.
Henrico.
Immigrant children must receive adequate care
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As doctors who care for children, we strongly believe that immigrant children should have the right to sleep, maintain personal hygiene, obtain adequate nutrition, have access to play and remain with their families. We are outraged that children are being held in unhealthy and unsanitary detention facilities at the border. Detention of children is not only morally wrong, but fiscally unsound.
It is estimated that detention costs the taxpayer between $250 and $775 per night per child. We are concerned that the trauma the children are enduring will lead to permanent psychological harm. Cruel and inhumane treatment of children is not consistent with American values and should not be used as a deterrent to families crossing the border.
Elizabeth Wolf, M.D.
Bergen Nelson, M.D.
American Academy of Pediatrics,
Virginia Chapter.
Henrico.
May good people continue to do right by this nation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I couldn’t help but notice the many references to God and the Creator mentioned in the Declaration of Independence and Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech that were both reprinted in The Times-Dispatch on July 4. It was always understood since the founding of our country that the government of the United States of America should be filled with moral men who govern according to principles laid down by a higher power.
Political correctness has tried to dictate to us what is right and wrong. But in so doing, it ignores the ideals put forth by our Founding Fathers. In the end, political correctness is something that robs people of independence of thought, whether their opinions are good or bad. Political correctness seeks to remake society into something else altogether so that many of the values and principles that once guided our society are overthrown and replaced with new ones.
No generation of people has been or ever will be perfect. The best we can hope for is that men and women of good will try to do the right things going forward in the best interest of the people of this great country. God bless America.
Gray Poehler.
Midlothian.
Elizabeth Wolf, M.D. …. Yes, immigrant children must receive adequate care, and the country they have allegiance to should be the one furnishing it, not a bunch of liberals who beckon them here because their hate for Trump will not allow them to tackle the problem, but rather encourage more to come to a nation that has homeless folks they cannot, or will not take care of. Duh, Hallelujah, and period.
" It was always understood since the founding of our country that the government of the United States of America should be filled with moral men who govern according to principles laid down by a higher power." Right. That's why the Founders instituted the system of checks and balances: because everyone in the old days was chock full of godly principoles.
Immigrant children have the same rights as all other Americans... foreign nationals have zero rights to US blood / treasure. And should not be used as a wedge to breach our southern borders. Drugs / criminals / predators and 3rd world diseases are pouring across our southern borders - where is the usual suspects vaunted empathy for the Americans "ripped" from friends / family by these crises? Want to shut an open borders advocate up? Simply ask them where these "families" should go - what SHOULD the authorities do with unvetted family units at the border? Dems don't want illegals detained - they oppose larger facilities or more beds - they also don't stipulate where these interlopers should go. Sanctuary cities / states don't want them... implicit in their denials and evasion is that they want them released into the interior, where they will be unsupervised and granted all manner of benefits. Victims of illegal gangs / crime / diseases are just so much collateral damage to them - their "compassion" is quite con-VEN-ient. Their goal is for the entire US to go the way of CA, we will no longer be a republic. Illegal populations will swell their representation in the legislature and electorate (see census) and we'll become just another version of the EU - vast swaths of flyover regions ruled by coastal elites. THEN they'll be proud of this nation. Then we'll be exceptional... dysfunctional but exceptional. Trump and millions of normal Americans are aware of the challenge... and future elections will decide our nations fate. Borders / walls / security and sovereignty make sense. Anarchy on the other hand - hard pass. (insert frenzied Rule #5 here)
Tom, I'm not sure what you mean by "foreign nationals," which of course could include our President's current wife. I will say that, in the process of adding an addition to our house, two separate work crews of "foreign nationals" (I didn't check anybody for green cards) have done work for my contractor. Both groups worked like beavers ,were friendly and good-humored, and did excellent work. I hope they get their fair share of our "treasure." I'd certainly prefer having them in my neighborhood more than I would Nikolas Cruz or Adam Lanza or Dylann Roof or Stephen Paddock, or Harvey Weinstein. (And as for convenient compassion, I look forward to seeing signs held by anti-abortion protesters that say, "Every unwanted child is precious. I adopted one." I'm sure Franklin Graham could afford two or three.)
"I'm not sure what you mean by "foreign nationals," Yes - you are. Anecdotal evidence implying that EVERY illegal is a potential valedictorian / veteran or entrepreneur aside... these "foreign nationals" must be vetted - as was our current 1st lady. And when our borders are virtual / porous we cannot choose whether we encounter a "good-humored beaver" or a drug dealing homicidal maniac roaming our streets / neighborhoods. But you know that... points for the segue to abortion / born again Christians though. Didn't see that one coming.
Tom, don't try to tell me what I am and am not aware of, unless you just want to come out and call me a liar.
Put it any way you like - I'd prefer to think you're being disingenuous... but I know that you / yours have been preoccupied with the term liar for a while now. Ever since, oh, November 2016.
Eaton, More xenophobic BS...And you whine when your racism is pointed out....
Me - and - my - shaaaaaaDOH!
What sophistry and garbage. There is the complicated problem of immigration policy. There are disagreements about it. It is hard to solve. In my view you have some reasonable arguments about that problem. I don’t agree with all of them, but I recognize that you have sensible, tenable arguments. Now: Separate and apart from all of that is the deliberate and completely unnecessary campaign of cruelty. And I would say, And I’ll bet you know it, except that I suspect that you actually don’t. Pitiful.
"What sophistry and garbage." Then in the same post: "In my view you have some reasonable arguments about that problem. I don’t agree with all of them, but I recognize that you have sensible, tenable arguments." Schizophrenic much... which is it?
good morning Steve , please try to find something ,any thing to say some thing nice about I dare you.
Carole Hess, I have something nice to say...Megan Rapinoe and her team won back to back World Cups...And she's touring the house and Senate then having lunch with Hillary....
Hal, the team is also meeting with Obama for a celebration. Kudos to them all. Proud of all of them. Great Fussballers and principles too.
Carole, please find something relevant and substantive to say.
If I thought she was doing anything besides running away with a different pair of running shoes on, I would advise her to read what I wrote under the essay about Richmond and Virginia history that appears today from a woman named Owen. Ms. Hess, you are a civic coward. Let’s see some actual argument.
Carole makes good points on occasion - she clearly has no desire to be pulled into long-winded and ultimately futile debates with her detractors... hence her hit / runs. Not my style - but understandable.
Drs. Wolf and Nelson are correct, the damage we do to immigrant children is horrific and only exceeded by the damage we do to our global reputation as an erstwhile humane nation. This will not get better anytime soon. If you have an administration that holds that the nastier you are to illegal immigrants, including their children, the fewer will try to come, you are bound to stay the course with detention camps filled with suffering and abuse. These are not concentration camps per se but hybrids only differentiated by degree.
Gray has a point - ever wonder why the first thing totalitarians come for is guns, and the 2nd is religion? Hence our founders prescience in enshrining freedom OF religion.
Eaton, That freedom OF religion also applies to freedom from religion....It's part of that 1st amendment you neglected to mention....As to guns that's more BS from you...
"That freedom OF religion also applies to freedom from religion" Fake News - it does no such thing. IF I am truly free to practice my religion, your approval / disapproval is not remotely relevant.
Eaton, You really are 1st amendment illiterate. No wonder you dropped out of university. "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof". Those words prevent the government telling you who and how to worship as well as giving you the right to worship as you please.....Please seek remedial education...
Tom. would you then agree with the reverse? IF I am truly free to practice [no] religion, your [religion's] approval / disapproval [of that] is not remotely relevant. I firmly believe that the bulk of loud disapproval of abortion, gay marriage, etc. is based on religious beliefs of conservative Christians. Aren't their attempts to pass legislation that impinges on these, an an attempt to make their beliefs "relevant" to those who don't share them?
The First Amendment drew on Mr. Jefferson's Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, part of which says: "II. Be it enacted by the General Assembly, that no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever, nor shall be enforced, restrained, molested, or burthened in his body or goods, nor shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief; but that all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinion in matters of religion, and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge, or affect their civil capacities."
You're illiterate - and I'm being kind. Just because the feds cannot establish an official religion doesn't mean the you have the right to be free FROM religion. It doesn't mean what you want it to mean... yet.
Kenneth, you are free to "believe" whatever you want... unless said legislation cites Christian text or discriminates in some fashion it really doesn't matter, in a strictly legal sense.
Tom. you're half right. But Hitler, for example, did not "come for" religion, but rather used it to support his nationalistic ideology. Mr. Putin, no fool, uses the historical conservative primacy of the Russian Orthodox Church to buttress his own nationalistic ideology. You think Bernie Sanders is dangerous? Imagine putting Mike Pence in charge of everybody's life.
Totalitarians co-opting religion is a distinction without a difference.
Really? Alliteration does not equal awareness.
Ms Wingfield cautions that good education has “has less to do with teacher salaries,” and follows with: “it has more to do with having knowledgeable, trained and committed teachers and administrators.” But how do you find the latter without paying them better? Today we have a shortage of teachers in the nation and in Virginia (110,000 and 9,000 respectively). There is a wave of retirements on the horizon that will exacerbate this deficiency. How do we counter this, how do we entice new and better qualified students to enter the schools of education where the new teachers will come from?
"the issues and problems with the efficiency and effectiveness of the Richmond Public Schools system has less to do with teacher salaries, the amount spent on each student or the economic level of the student population." All due respect this is an apples / oranges comparison - no doubt the ratio of 2 parent families in SW VA dwarfs that of Richmond cities. This vital factor cannot be overlooked or minimized - as it practically guarantees future fiscal / interpersonal success.
Apples and oranges. Zackly. Please get back to writing stuff that I don’t like.
Spanberger wants to "leave it in the ground"... shocker.
Tom. we're now producing oil and gas by the millions of barrels. Do we need this off-shore drilling? Hard to believe.
Who should decide Kenneth - you, or consumers / demand and industry experts?
"industry experts"? Would those be the ones who stand to make a lot of money if everybody else has to look out at oil platforms?
Eaton, not a bad idea. Let's put it to referendum. Right now four in five Virginians oppose exploring and drilling. Wonder what the results would be.
Eaton, The voters are the Deciders...That seems to trouble you....Too Bad So Sad
Fair enough Kenneth - I should have been less specific and said experts. Of course opposition experts would be included in any decisions affecting consumers / Virginians. As they are now.
Kenneth, good points. We are now net exporters of oil and gas, and since prices for these commodities are established on the global level it does not help the American consumer one tiny bit, no matter what we and how much pump. The people who benefit by the proposed exploration and production are the greed heads, nobody else. Not you, not I, not our neighbors, only people who skim the profits while we are taking the risks of spills and a spoiled coast. Private profits and public risk, just like Deepwater Horizon.
But we, Norbert are -- alas -- not industry experts.
Kenneth, "we, are -- alas -- not industry experts." True. So let's put all our faith into the tender hands of Exxon and Dominion, they know best what is good for us, and they surely have the public's best interests at heart.
Gray Poehler, Political Correctness you say? What PC are you referring to? Is it that use liberals keep insisting we live up to the words in the Declaration? Is it that you completely omit women and heaven forbid minorities? Because those men you refer too in the Declaration are all white folk who owned other humans.....The declaration has some great words but the constitution is all that matters and the constitution mentions God twice...Once to declare that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion and the 2nd time to declare that no religious test can be used as a qualification for office....How about you keep your God out of my government.
Elizabeth Wolf, M.D, Good Letter. But unfortunately you don't get it...The Trump administration has deliberately engaged in cruelty...Their inhumanity and vile treatment of immigrants is not a bug...It's a fixture...They may be upset that TV coverage is bad for them but don't care...They revel in causing suffering because their base laps it up like Manna from Heaven....CBP and ICE have been transformed into thugs who abuse children and derive pleasure from that abuse....Trump and his GOP followers plus his supporters are happy with what Trump is doing...Just read the comments here and you'll see all kinds of rationalizations and excuses supporting the inhumanity....Trump has allowed his supporters true faces to be seen and they are all vile disgusting monsters...
Hal., I'd feel better if our President really "...has deliberately engaged in cruelty..." Evil can be analyzed and combated -- we've been doing it for thousands of years. Mr. Trump is more like a vary large child with no parents. He does whatever he feels like doing today, and others -- beyond his own family -- are like figures in a video game that gives many point for action, and none for strategy.
Nah. As the gentleman says in a pithy way, it’s not a bug, it’s a feature. And it doesn’t take much strategy to come up with it. The cruelty is the showoff point.
Mr. Poehler (and Ms. Hess, if she didn’t already run away): I agree that government “should be filled with moral men”—why omit women?—“who govern according to principles laid down by a higher power.” Does that describe the president?
I suspect our President governs "according to principles laid down by a higher power.” Unfortunately, I think it's probably his father.
Good one.
(Ms. Hess, does my outrage at the cruelty deliberately administered to children by the Trump administration make me what you almost daily call a “hater” just before you run away from serious discussion?) Dr. Wolf says, “Cruel and inhumane treatment of children ... should not be used as a deterrent to families crossing the border.” But it is not. President Trump’s deliberate infliction of cruelty on children is only for pleasing those in his base who are perverted in their souls and who crave the evil of seeing pain inflicted on people with dark skin.
Yesterday I posted: "I can tell you what the "concept of racism" is for half of the country - IF you disagree with #resistances inane / feckless or downright dangerous stances or IF you had genuine concerns about the Obama administrations policies you - are - racist." Today you post: "President Trump’s deliberate infliction of cruelty on children is only for pleasing those in his base who are perverted in their souls and who crave the evil of seeing pain inflicted on people with dark skin." Thanks to this poster for the clarification / vindication.
Eaton, More victimhood this morning...Even as you support Trump's treatment and abuse of immigrants and children....You give Stephen Miller a run for the most vile monster in town..
After three tries, I still don’t understand your point. I already knew that you wouldn’t like what I said, but your comment here seems to be making a larger point. I don’t know what it is. Forgive me if I’m just too dense.
Steve, "only for pleasing those in his base who are perverted in their souls and who crave the evil of seeing pain inflicted on people with dark skin." I am not sure if this is true. Many who support Trump are not evil as much as scared of the influx of "brown" people, and scared that the world as they know is seems to be disappearing. And scared people do and support cruel things, and excuse many evil things done by opportunists who use them for their own ends.
Norbert, I'll argue that their fear has led them to become evil and perpetuate evil acts against defenseless men. women and children because of those folks skin color.
That’s part of why I specified only a subset of the base.
Steve, OK. Fair enough.
Why would he kowtow to a "subset" IF they are insignificant in number. Unless he's a racist at heart, which you've repeatedly said you doubt. This poster should stop being willfully obtuse in order to deflect my "larger point".
