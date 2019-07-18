Still seeking
a more perfect union
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
You get what you give.
If you want or deserve respect, then give or show respect.
The United States was formed upon an ideal but is not without faults. People are faulty by nature, but that doesn’t mean the U.S. and its people, individually and collectively, aren’t trying to improve.
This goal is contained in the first sentence of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, which refers to the effort to “form a more perfect union.” The U.S. flag represents that ideal and it is a continuing effort. It is a work in progress and a continuing evolution.
When we stand and pledge allegiance to the flag, we’re showing respect to the idea of the country and our continuing effort to improve ourselves. To not stand, to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance does nothing to improve us as individuals, as a collective people or as a nation.
When I read a story about a relatively unknown individual, a sports figure or local governing body not willing to stand and recite the pledge, I feel a loss of respect for them.
I view them as rude, ill-mannered and, in a sense, selfish. I fervently hope that we will witness a turnaround soon so we can continue the effort to “form a more perfect union,” because each day that I read more frequent reports of rudeness and disrespect, I’m feeling less and less optimistic. This extends to the lack of respect and decorum in our local, state and national politics, which are increasingly filled with rudeness and disrespect. This erosion of respect is alarming and it is the wrong direction for getting what you give.
Glenn Dean.
Colonial Heights.
Gun buyback program
a step to reduce violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every city and county in Virginia should act to take guns off the streets through a voluntary gun buyback program. By offering gift cards in varying amounts — smaller amounts for handguns, larger amounts for assault weapons and rifles — to any person who turns in one or more guns (no questions asked), our police departments can reduce the number of guns on our streets.
Summer is the perfect time to do this. Who wouldn’t welcome a little extra cash for summer activities or vacation plans?
This is one way to reduce potential gun violence that everyone can support.
Barbara Hartung.
Richmond.
U.S. should do more
to aid world’s poor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, I’ve become quite bothered by the fact that the U.S. does little to help the world’s poor. In 2015, the U.S. spent 0.17% of its gross national income on overseas development and assistance. Compared with the U.N.’s recommended 0.7%, the U.S. is doing shamefully little to help those who are underprivileged. At its core, this is a moral issue. As the world’s only superpower, the U.S. has the ability and the obligation to help struggling individuals and nations help themselves. We also should consider how the U.S. and other similar nations’ imperialist and colonialist policies of the past created the situations that impoverished and devastated entire nations. We should be spending more time discussing the less interesting aspects of politics and government — such as the International Affairs Budget — because these have real potential for making a difference in people’s lives.
Elizabeth Snyder.
Glen Allen.
Henrico leaders need to act
on addiction recovery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The main solution for substance use disorders is recovery, plain and simple. As my friend and colleague Robert DuPont, the first director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, stated so eloquently in an excerpt from The Times-Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2017: “The answer — to most of it — lies with people who’ve lived the experience of addiction,” said DuPont, who has worked with 17 White House drug czars and 14 heads of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“There’s a lot of discouragement in our field (and) a lot of frustration, but there’s one thing that’s still growing, and that’s the recovery movement,” he said. “That is our answer — 25 million strong and growing. We can look to that community for what to do and how they’re doing it.”
Henrico County has both the financial resources and public/private stakeholders to maximize the best outcomes for what ails us in regard to the addiction epidemic, which continues to ravage Henrico. The county has some of the best components to create the very best recovery system in the country, a recovery system that the nation can look to with pride and genuine desire to mirror in communities all across America. The bigger question is: Does Henrico have the leadership? Does it have the ability to place principles before personalities?
A win-win for everyone involved would be a terrible opportunity to waste.
John Shinholser,
President and co-founder,The McShin Foundation.
Richmond.
VCU’s ICA an eyesore
the city must live with
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter from Daniel Payne described Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art building as an absolute eyesore. I agree completely. It reminds me of a blob of chewed gum that somehow dropped from the sky onto the edge of the sidewalk. It does not complement any of the buildings nearby. It is ugly, unfriendly and certainly does not invite me in.
I am not against modern architecture but surely it should have some aesthetic appeal. This was a huge $41 million mistake, one with which the city will have to live forever unless, some fine day, someone with power decides to demolish it.
Kirsten Taranto.
Richmond.
