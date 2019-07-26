Stoney is out of sync
with many Richmonders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have never felt so disserved by my mayor, as I have been by Levar Stoney.
Having never lived here except for the years before he ran for office, Stoney seems out of sync with those of us who have grown up here. Pushing to remove the statues on Monument Avenue and trying to make Richmond a sanctuary city have not been priorities for many of us. We would rather have passable streets and working schools. We would rather embrace and market our past to the world, instead of apologize for it and erase it.
He has made life more expensive, since his administration is continually reassessing and raising the value of our homes and businesses, thus costing us more in taxes. He also has proposed raising existing tax rates for property and cigarettes.
He has gone to court to try to keep information about the Navy Hill deal away from the public.
His administration also is responsible for the continued deterioration of the Bureau of Permits and Inspections and the school system. I could go on.
Now Stoney has brought shame on our fair city by resigning from the Jamestown commission, because he opposes the presence of President Trump. How childish and petty. He should be proud to be an heir of the great gift of this country. I’m glad he will not be there to spoil the occasion.
Richmond does not list party affiliation on our ballots so that party politics stays out of city hall. Perhaps this needs to change.
Clark Glavé.
Richmond.
Spanberger has some
questions to answer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was suprised that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D.-Va., voted on March 5 for an amendment by Rep. Ayanna Pressley to reduce the voting age in federal elections from 18 to 16. She and U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., were the only members of Virginia’s 11-person delegation to vote for this amendment. Spanberger needs to answer the following questions:
- Does she favor restoring the military draft and drafting 16-year-olds?
- Should the legal age for drinking alcohol be be reduced from 21 to 16?
- Should 16-year-olds be allowed to enter into legal contracts for such things as mortgages and motor vehicle purchases?
Spanberger is very intelligent and surely has sound information and reasoning for this vote.
Kurt Christensen.
Richardsville.
Check voting records
before casting ballot
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Who do our elected members of Virginia’s House of Delegates and state Senate represent? It’s pretty clear that the majority follows the money.
The majority of Virginians want sensible restrictions on the types of firearms and accessories sold in Virginia, and the people who buy them. Predictably, the special session of Virginia’s General Assembly called to address the issue was a waste of time and money. After 90 minutes and $45,000, the Republican-controlled General Assembly dodged the issue of gun control by kicking it beyond the November election. The relevant question then is: Who do they represent?
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) is an organization funded by plutocrats, large corporations and special interest organizations like the NRA and lobbying firms. The membership consists of private members (the outfits funding the operation) and public members (state legislators). ALEC develops model legislation wanted by private members, and public members take it back to their states and present it as their own. ALEC was the birthplace of “Stand Your Ground” laws, voter suppression laws, laws relaxing environmental regulation, etc.
ALEC is well represented in the Virginia General Assembly. Bill Howell, former speaker of the House of Delegates and architect of the 2011 gerrymander, infested the General Assembly with ALEC members. Currently, Speaker of the House Kirk Cox and at least 10 of the 14 standing committees are ALEC members. Is it any wonder that legislation that the majority of Virginians favor never makes it out of committee?
All 140 members of the General Assembly are on the ballot this November. If the ALEC candidates (Republican by definition) are incumbents, Virginians should check the lawmakers’ voting records in committee as well as the full House and Senate. If those votes don’t represent what the voters want, then they should choose a candidate who isn’t an incumbent.
Robert Wilson.
Reedville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.