Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Monday’s paper, the obsolescence of the three R’s of learning (reading, writing and ‘rithmetic) was mentioned in the editorial. However, I would say that there are no more important areas at which a child could be skilled than reading, writing and arithmetic. Learning to read well, write well and cipher well are critical skills for a young person, but also very difficult skills. Learning to read and understand “Paradise Lost” is hard, writing essays well like C.S. Lewis or Francis Bacon is hard, and learning to solve partial differential equations is hard. So we have dispensed with them. Let us never dispense with reading the classics, emulating great authors, and solving difficult math problems, for these things build the soul. These things allow the young person to become Roman educator and rhetorician Marcus Fabius Quintilian’s perfect orator, “A good man speaking well,” — or the perfect doctor, a good man skilled in healing; or the perfect plumber, a good man skilled in plumbing, et al. For the three R’s allow children to be normal virtuous adults. Let us never depart from teaching children reading, writing, and arithmetic, for these things make good, deep people. We have sacrificed these good, though difficult, skills for skills that are easy to learn, but that make people boring. Let us stick with the teaching that has shaped great men like Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower. That our children might be “good men skilled at working.”
Eli Redding.
Richmond.
Kamras stumbled
on pairing plan criticism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reading the article on the pairing of Cary and Fox elementary schools, I was taken aback by Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras referring to some of the initial reactions he read and heard about the preliminary plans as “Massive Resistance 2.0.” It appears these comments were made without any attempt by him to understand the parents’ concerns and jumping the gun on a scheduled public meeting. President Trump gets taken to task regarding his intemperate comments. I look forward to the same for Kamras. He appears to be as loose a cannon as most politicians.
Knut LaVine.
Richmond.
Democrats should follow
Patrick Henry’s example
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
All Democratic invitees should attend the Jamestown 400th anniversary celebration. If President Trump’s attends and should he politicize his speech, they should all rise each time and say, “Nay! Nay! Give me liberty or give me death.” The optics of such a protest would be far more powerful than not attending.
Michael Schoenhaut.
Henrico.
Proposed public option
could put ACA at risk
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Affordable Care Act — shaped by differing opinions and bipartisan compromises — is not without faults. But it’s working: Health insurance coverage has been expanded to those who had little or none. It is embraced by patients and providers. And, as Virginia attests, health care expenditure growth has been reduced.
Despite that remarkable success, many progressive presidential candidates have proposed a Medicare-for-All or a transition to a single-payer health care system. Are these viable?
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed health care plan, however, builds on the existing groundbreaking ACA legislation, with upsides for most Americans and few downsides for anyone other than very rich industry insiders. One aspect of his plan is worrisome, though. His “public option” for health insurance likely would lead to a Medicare-for-All or to a single-payer health care system and the unwinding of ACA. That would be a mistake. To maintain and improve American health care, we shouldn’t support a public option that puts the ACA at risk.
Susan Patow.
Richmond.
Legitimacy of a democracy
rests on faith of its people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the coming weeks, we’ll mark four centuries since the earliest stirrings of American democracy and slavery played out just days apart, along the James River, a year before the Mayflower set sail. Remembering the summer of 1619 calls us to see its meaning in full, the truly remarkable and the remarkably shameful, that we might finally begin to reconcile the two in a way that keeps faith with our highest ideals.
Democracy is how we render, from all our voices, a common vision that flows from our purpose, plays to our strengths and creates the opportunity for progress. It empowers each of us to help shape the life of the country. It makes compromise a king and tyranny a foe. And it allows us to disagree without being divided, ensuring that, even when decisions don’t go our way, we can come back and try again. That’s the great unifying power of democracy.
For all that, the essential strength, virtue and very legitimacy of American democracy rest upon the faith of its people. It’s only as strong as we believe it to be, as we, the people, make it. And it only works when it works for us all, not when a lingering racial divide means millions of American voices are discounted or dimmed.
The summer of 1619 didn’t bring us democracy. That’s something we build up, or tear down, in ways small and large every day. And the arrival of 20 enslaved Africans didn’t condemn us to four centuries of race-based slavery, oppression and injustice. That, too, is for us to confront or let fester.
Our charge is to strengthen our democracy so it can better gather up the will of the majority, judgment of the whole and collective genius of all our people, so we can achieve together what we cannot accomplish alone. How we embrace that task will determine, not what kind of nation we’ve been, but what kind we will become.
Bob Deans.
Bethesda, MD.
Will Northam’s order
help small businesses?
Editor, Time-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed Executive Order 35, which requires 42% of all discretionary spending be directed to “small businesses.” In Virginia, 97% of all businesses are a “small business” and the average small business has 16 employees. Thirty-five years ago the General Assembly defined a small business as any business with “250 employees or less.” Therefore, any business with fewer than 250 employees can have unlimited annual revenue and still be a “certified small business.” So how does EO-35 help our true small-, women- and minority-owned businesses if 42% of all spending can go to companies with 250 employees and unlimited annual revenue?
Chris Stone.
Virginia Beach.
Chris Stone ~ Concerning small businesses remember that all politicians extol the virtues of small business to America. Unfortunately, the actions of these same politicians tell a different story. Politicians follow the money and someday large corporations will be all that someday will remain due to ever increasing government regulations.
Knut LaVine, let's be honest here. Many white parents don't want their children to go to a school where there are too many (feel free to define this term for yourself) African-American children. This in spite of the fact that ,as always, some of their best friends are black.
Just curious - assuming that you / yours weren't subject to busing back in the day - IF you'd been faced with that particular dilemma (opportunity?)... would you have moved to the suburbs or let your kids participate in a grand social experiment?
Tom, I hate to guess on past-tense hypotheticals, but here's a fact that might bear on your question: I had four school-age children and stepchildren. They all went to RPS schools until they graduated, except for one who dropped out in high school.
Eli Redding ~ When I arrived in Virginia, I was told that the three "Rs" were not enough for Virginia, that there are four "Rs": Reading, wRiting and the Road to Richmond.
My Mom's family from KY repeated this saying often... as most of her siblings deserted coal country for either Ohio or VA.
Michael Schoenhaut offers one way for Democrats to deal with Trump’s participation in the state’s patriotic celebrations. I am not certain his solution is any better than the other choices. Staying away is wrong, but how does anybody sit through yet another helping of drivel, written by paid speech writers and haltingly read by the lying sleazeball who occupies the White House. Rock and the hard place, for sure.
Cheer up Bob - the founders genius guarantees that we will have the government we deserve. What a country!!!
Tom, I assume that "we" includes yourself?
Why would you assume otherwise?
Think about it.
Bidens senile - the ACA was always a bait / switch... single-payer was the goal all along. Gruber should tell him Obama's "signature legislation" is on life support. As befits a fatally flawed means to an end.
Biden is senile? And your medical degree came from which university?
C'mon man! On his best day a head to head debate with Bob Mueller would be a tossup.
So both have slowed down somewhat. That does not make them senile. And I speak as someone who watched his mother succumb to Alzheimer's. And given Trump's inability to say one day what he said the previous one, I wouldn't toss around allegations of senility willy-nilly.
Sooooo it's ok for you to form (rather pointed) opinions on Tracy / myself and Trump supporters in general others based on nothing other than their postings / rhetoric, but when I do the same I'm out of bounds. Fair enough... though it seems one-sided to me. For your information I've been exposed to senility / dementia first hand as well. In fact, I can't imagine many who haven't.
Yes, I have pointed opinions based on comments. But I never have, and never will, draw any inference about dementia from them.
Oh - it's only posters hearts and intelligence (or lack thereof) that you can speak to with authority. Got it.
RJ Strafford - You don't have to be an orthopedic surgeon to recognize a broken leg or a CPA to fill out a tax return.
No, but you need to be a physician to differentiate between senior moments and dementia.
RJ Stafford - This isn't a clinical symposium, it's a public forum. People throw around terms that have specific meanings in professional circles all the time and everyone knows what they mean. I'll bet you knew Tom's meaning as well as I did.
RJuvenile…. from the same teacher who taught at the same school that you are going to summer school for failing comprehension of any kind. Hallelujah, and period.
Another stupid, ignorant non-response. The only thing of which you are capable.
"If President Trump’s attends and should he politicize his speech, they should all rise each time and say, “Nay! Nay! Give me liberty or give me death.” Of course the presidents speech at Jamestown will do nothing of the sort - each time Trump is set to give an address (of any kind) #resistance works itself into a lather at the prospect of him making it "all about him"... and each time he responds with presidential restraint. It's odd that the usual suspects and the 4th estate regards our current CIC with such suspicion / trepidation in such matters, especially considering how they gave the president who referred to himself 392 times in a speech in Berlin and 75 times in his farewell speech a pass for similar (and chronic) transgressions.
Tom, surely Trump has been put on notice by at least someone (daughter Ivanka?) that he needs to play it straight at Jamestown this week, and avoid making it "all about him". Let's just wait and see.
"Let's just wait and see." Excellent advice George - still, my money is on the usual suspects to take issue with some trivial aspect of the presidents oration. It's in their nature.
"Let's just wait and see." George, sometimes if one waits too long, bad things happen and it's too late to fix them. In this case, however, I agree with you. If, for example, I expect you to act like a jackass and you don't, I'm the one who looks foolish. I'm sure some of his people have told Mr. Trump this many more times than once, but of he knows best. Or just can't help himself.
Indeed in Normandy, the president did stick to the script given to him by presumably normal people. Then he sat amid graves in a sacred Normandy military cemetery, and on camera descended into petty American politics. Presidential restraint, my bo-rheebus.
"It's in their nature." I rest my case...
He rests his case on his bizarre surmise that a complaint about appalling self-focused pettiness in a sacred international cemetery is a complaint about a speech, and on his bizzarre moral judgment that the embarrassing pettiness is merely “trivial.” But hey, when you’re gaslighting, who cares?
The president was asked a pointed partisan question in hopes of a blunt response... as is HIS nature he responded the only way he knows how. What this had to do with anything is anyone's guess... though I'm sure this poster will divine it's portent. (In ex-CRU-ciating detail.)
Tom, I wouldn't rest your case until we see how creative we need to be in defining "trivial."
"That our children might be “good men skilled at working.” Excellent offering from Eli this AM. I couldn't agree more that a discerning electorate is the surest way to ensure our exceptional nations continued prosperity.
Susan Patow fears that adding a “public option” to our health care system would endanger the ACA. I don’t see why that should or would be the case. The public option was incorporated into the ACA as originally planned, but taken out when Obama wrongly thought that they could appease the implacable and blind opposition of the GOP to any health care reform. That proved to be a big mistake as removing the option did nothing to soften Republicans' recalcitrance. The public option may well have been the most significant part of the ACA, putting it back in would be a huge improvement. The ACA helped millions of uninsured Americans, the public option would improve the lives of additional millions. The ACA and the public options are only waystations to universal coverage and a single payer system and we all will be the better for it.
Just try to imagine that the public option was preserved in the original proposed ACA legislation. Imagine that we never wasted all those years of Republican opposition, simply because it was a signature accomplishment of President Barack Obama. Imagine that Republicans even managed to improve on the plan, perhaps by eliminating barriers to competition in the insurance industry. You may call me a dreamer, but I'm not the only one...
And today, a well-written letter about our democracy by Bob Deans. “It makes compromise a king and tyranny a foe. And it allows us to disagree without being divided, ensuring that, even when decisions don’t go our way, we can come back and try again. That’s the great unifying power of democracy.” Words we all should remember,even as I freely admit that sometimes I don’t practice them. He goes on to say: “How we embrace that task [building on our democracy] will determine, not what kind of nation we’ve been, but what kind we will become.” Unfortunately, right now I am not optimistic about our where we are heading.
Bob Deans ….. if our democracy depends on a “common vision”, so it can "better gather up the will of the majority”, we are in deep stuff …….. Diversity, with some more entitled due to their diversity being more diverse and more important than others, along with some who want to either destroy or change America's history, while benefiting from same, using racism as their battle cry, and coupled with those whose hatred for a President is not to their liking, our democracy is doomed. Hallelujah, and period.
Susan Patow ….. as a well-known white woman once said of ACA, "Let's pass it so we can see what's in it" …. They did …. And now that we know all too well what was in it …. it is time to go. …… Single payer was the intent of Czar Obama and that is what the left still wants today. Hopefully sane people will outnumber the single payer folks and America doesn't join the other countries that have healthcare that is proportioned out to keep their income tax rates less than Denmark's 55.8%. Duh, Hallelujah, and period.
Michael Schoenhaut …. if you want to be original in your hatred of Trump, you must stay away from Democrats following Patrick Henry’s example of, “Nay! Nay! Give me liberty or give me death BS” ….. you Democrats have been doing that since the morning you read where he has sent Hillary to the trash pile of history and Obama packing for the same destination ….. You need something new, not the same old stuff. Any option would be better than the same old protest that have made Democrats look the fool. A better option would be to get a life and quit acting the fool. Hallelujah, and period.
Eli Redding …. if you think you are going to change the direction the country is going with a statement about the era of Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower, leading to our children becoming “good men skilled at working”, you must first remind them that the world does not owe them a living, and that no one is entitiled to anything unless they are mentally or physically disabled …. which in all fairness, some seem to be with out being disabled. Hallelujah, and period.
Eli Redding -- I contend that economics, civics and history are just as crucial as the 3 Rs in developing young minds. Those who have a strong grasp of those subjects will be better citizens who can make wise decisions regarding personal, business and political matters.
Jeff Kleb - You can't teach history, civics or economics to students who can't read, write or do arithmetic.
Fair enough - though Jeff's point is well taken. Sans a basic knowledge of history / economics our electorate is at a significant disadvantage. And fair game to any charlatan / snake-oil salesman that comes along.
^^ Absolutely! ^^
I have several bones to pick with Eli Redding, but shall pick just one which bears on the others: Solving differential equations is not "arithmetic''; it's mathematics, and doggone difficult mathematics at that. "Paradise Lost," while a magnificent poetic utterance, is for anyone but a period specialist or a Christian theologian, boring as all get out; and C.S. Lewis, a fine scholar and a good and godly man, discovered late in life that a good deal of what he had written about religion seemed him to be largely nonsense. There's nothing wrong with having learned to be a good reader of writing about real stuff -- business, plumbing, sales, what have you. And the ability to write a clear piece of description or a clear and concise report containing practicable proposals supported by basic reasoning, is nothing to be sneezed at. I'd like to know what are those "... skills that are easy to learn, but that make people boring."
Bob Deans, "faith" in exactly what?
