The three R’s remain

essential to learning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Monday’s paper, the obsolescence of the three R’s of learning (reading, writing and ‘rithmetic) was mentioned in the editorial. However, I would say that there are no more important areas at which a child could be skilled than reading, writing and arithmetic. Learning to read well, write well and cipher well are critical skills for a young person, but also very difficult skills. Learning to read and understand “Paradise Lost” is hard, writing essays well like C.S. Lewis or Francis Bacon is hard, and learning to solve partial differential equations is hard. So we have dispensed with them. Let us never dispense with reading the classics, emulating great authors, and solving difficult math problems, for these things build the soul. These things allow the young person to become Roman educator and rhetorician Marcus Fabius Quintilian’s perfect orator, “A good man speaking well,” — or the perfect doctor, a good man skilled in healing; or the perfect plumber, a good man skilled in plumbing, et al. For the three R’s allow children to be normal virtuous adults. Let us never depart from teaching children reading, writing, and arithmetic, for these things make good, deep people. We have sacrificed these good, though difficult, skills for skills that are easy to learn, but that make people boring. Let us stick with the teaching that has shaped great men like Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower. That our children might be “good men skilled at working.”

Eli Redding.

Richmond.

Kamras stumbled

on pairing plan criticism

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reading the article on the pairing of Cary and Fox elementary schools, I was taken aback by Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras referring to some of the initial reactions he read and heard about the preliminary plans as “Massive Resistance 2.0.” It appears these comments were made without any attempt by him to understand the parents’ concerns and jumping the gun on a scheduled public meeting. President Trump gets taken to task regarding his intemperate comments. I look forward to the same for Kamras. He appears to be as loose a cannon as most politicians.

Knut LaVine.

Richmond.

Democrats should follow

Patrick Henry’s example

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

All Democratic invitees should attend the Jamestown 400th anniversary celebration. If President Trump’s attends and should he politicize his speech, they should all rise each time and say, “Nay! Nay! Give me liberty or give me death.” The optics of such a protest would be far more powerful than not attending.

Michael Schoenhaut.

Henrico.

Proposed public option

could put ACA at risk

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Affordable Care Act — shaped by differing opinions and bipartisan compromises — is not without faults. But it’s working: Health insurance coverage has been expanded to those who had little or none. It is embraced by patients and providers. And, as Virginia attests, health care expenditure growth has been reduced.

Despite that remarkable success, many progressive presidential candidates have proposed a Medicare-for-All or a transition to a single-payer health care system. Are these viable?

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed health care plan, however, builds on the existing groundbreaking ACA legislation, with upsides for most Americans and few downsides for anyone other than very rich industry insiders. One aspect of his plan is worrisome, though. His “public option” for health insurance likely would lead to a Medicare-for-All or to a single-payer health care system and the unwinding of ACA. That would be a mistake. To maintain and improve American health care, we shouldn’t support a public option that puts the ACA at risk.

Susan Patow.

Richmond.

Legitimacy of a democracy

rests on faith of its people

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the coming weeks, we’ll mark four centuries since the earliest stirrings of American democracy and slavery played out just days apart, along the James River, a year before the Mayflower set sail. Remembering the summer of 1619 calls us to see its meaning in full, the truly remarkable and the remarkably shameful, that we might finally begin to reconcile the two in a way that keeps faith with our highest ideals.

Democracy is how we render, from all our voices, a common vision that flows from our purpose, plays to our strengths and creates the opportunity for progress. It empowers each of us to help shape the life of the country. It makes compromise a king and tyranny a foe. And it allows us to disagree without being divided, ensuring that, even when decisions don’t go our way, we can come back and try again. That’s the great unifying power of democracy.

For all that, the essential strength, virtue and very legitimacy of American democracy rest upon the faith of its people. It’s only as strong as we believe it to be, as we, the people, make it. And it only works when it works for us all, not when a lingering racial divide means millions of American voices are discounted or dimmed.

The summer of 1619 didn’t bring us democracy. That’s something we build up, or tear down, in ways small and large every day. And the arrival of 20 enslaved Africans didn’t condemn us to four centuries of race-based slavery, oppression and injustice. That, too, is for us to confront or let fester.

Our charge is to strengthen our democracy so it can better gather up the will of the majority, judgment of the whole and collective genius of all our people, so we can achieve together what we cannot accomplish alone. How we embrace that task will determine, not what kind of nation we’ve been, but what kind we will become.

Bob Deans.

Bethesda, MD.

Will Northam’s order

help small businesses?

Editor, Time-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed Executive Order 35, which requires 42% of all discretionary spending be directed to “small businesses.” In Virginia, 97% of all businesses are a “small business” and the average small business has 16 employees. Thirty-five years ago the General Assembly defined a small business as any business with “250 employees or less.” Therefore, any business with fewer than 250 employees can have unlimited annual revenue and still be a “certified small business.” So how does EO-35 help our true small-, women- and minority-owned businesses if 42% of all spending can go to companies with 250 employees and unlimited annual revenue?

Chris Stone.

Virginia Beach.

