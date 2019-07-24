Tweets a distraction;
focus on important issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Trump’s strategy behind his recent attacks on Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clear. His goal is to activate his base by implying that Democrats really are what they fear most: strong, progressive women of color. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be well advised to point out that the House already has named what this tactic represents: racism. She can remind the president that the Democratic Party has a big tent and allows for a variety of viewpoints. We need to ignore the president’s tweets and instead focus on issues that are important to all Americans.
Anne-Marie McCartan.
Richmond.
Congress should unite
over immigration laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is correct when she says our border facilities are “overcrowded and overstressed.” As with every problem, there is a cause, an effect and a solution. Spanberger addressed the effect, but she didn’t elaborate on why it happened or how to fix it. The cause lies squarely on Congress for not enforcing existing laws and supporting adequate border security. The solution is for Congress to unite with one simple message: We are a sovereign nation with immigration laws; come legally or don’t come.
Peter Russell.
Henrico.
Lawmakers must act
to stop gun carnage
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m old enough to remember the persistent shouts of the automakers: “Cars don’t kill; bad drivers do.”
Now, as we are pummeled by the unending horror of gun violence, the response of those who can help is eerily the same: “Guns don’t kill; people do.”
Over time, we have required that automobiles be registered and drivers be licensed. We insist on seat belts and airbags. A perfect solution? Of course not. But our world is safer and we get high marks for trying to help the greater good.
Elected officials must seize the opportunity to do their duty to ease the carnage of gun violence. Ignoring the bloodshed in our daily lives is the only sure way to fail.
To quote Martin Luther King Jr.: “The time is always right to do what is right.”
John OBrion.
Midlothian.
‘Further study’ stalls
effort to end gun violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently correspondent Dan Polk responded to an RTD opinion column by Leanne Fox regarding gun safety. He asked what she would demand of legislators to achieve this. I submit these as important:
Virginia doesn’t require everyone buying a weapon to undergo a background check. A felon, abuser or a fugitive can buy a firearm from a private seller or online with no background check. Pass a universal background check.
Penalize an individual who doesn’t report a loss or theft to the law within 24 hours of discovering loss or theft, helping to reduce the gun trafficking for which Virginia is famous.
Allow law enforcement to petition the court to prohibit purchase or remove possession of a firearm from those at risk of harming self or others. Upon expiration of court order, the firearm can be returned.
Ban civilian use of military-style weapons. Not doing so flies in the face of logic.
Prevent children up to age 18 from accessing weapons by charging irresponsible gun owners with a felony.
Fund programs to prevent gun violence, acknowledging they cannot stand alone to stop the horrendous statistics due to gun violence: 136,000 Americans shot each year. Since the Virginia Tech massacre, more than 11,000 Virginians were killed by guns.
Like Leanne Fox, I respect the Second Amendment. The writers who crafted that document had no idea what we are dealing with now. Republican Speaker of the House Kirk Cox says the issue needs “further study.” I ask, “How many more will die by guns while this time is wasted?”
Carole SantaMaria.
Colonial Heights.
‘Free money’ could
kill jobs, boost inflation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Marc Thiessen’s recent Op-Ed column, “The debates’ biggest losers? American taxpayers,” correctly describes some of the many faults with the idea of universal basic income (UBI). While the idea of “free money” always sounds appealing, an idea as transformational and ubiquitous as UBI would likely and quickly wipe out the benefits its proponents hope for.
Proponents of UBI often ignore the potential inflationary effects and the destructive job-killing economic impact of necessary funding taxes on company and personal earnings and investment. A revenue-raising operation to fund the likes of UBI would perhaps result in unfathomable job losses, economic recession, a decline in innovation, and we likely would see the great American economic machine grind to a screeching halt.
On the other hand, were UBI to be funded by merely printing money, then the inflationary effects of trillions of new dollars would reduce the UBI’s real impact to a far more nominal amount. A monthly payment of a dollar in real purchasing power — as an example — means very little.
In terms of the few other options, funding UBI with deficit spending would cause our nation’s debt addiction to skyrocket beyond the event horizon and be a likely permanent albatross on our nation’s prosperity and future. Shifting spending from welfare and entitlement services such as Social Security and Medicare to a UBI would face enormous resistance from those recipients.
Nothing in life comes free and that remains as true centuries or millennia ago as it does now. To solve some of the disruptive externalities of mass automation, more complex solutions are needed than the naïve — and destructive — notion of just handing out free cash.
Erich Reimer.
Chester.
