Virginia Democrats are acting like children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why are Virginia’s Democrats acting like undisciplined children when faced with the idea that President Trump would dare to show up at the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Virginia colony and the United States? It’s not about them. It’s not about him. It is the celebration of the founding of this great nation.
It helps me to say, “I used to be a Democrat!” After all, my father-in-law (the late Horace Edwards) was once chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party. My dear wife remained a Democrat until she passed away. If Horace knew how today’s Democrats were acting, he’d probably leave the party. And who could blame him?
Johnson Moss.
Richmond.
Once united by tragedy, now split by partisanship
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I can remember a period in time when everyone in America was united. It was after hearing on Sept. 11, 2001, that planes flew purposely, swiftly and aggressively into buildings, killing thousands of innocent people who were only going about their daily activities. People jumped from extreme heights, thinking it better than perishing in fire. First responders rushed in with no concern of party line. It was then that millions of cars were adorned with emblems of the American flag. We were brothers and sisters while still being Democrats, Republicans or independents.
America is under attack again. Times have changed — we don’t have to see planes flying into buildings to understand an attack. The flag displayed today makes you think that you support one person rather than one nation. Must it take something more horrific than 9/11 for us to become united to the values of the red, white and blue? My hope is that it doesn’t.
Marsha Williamson.
Newtown.
4 congresswomen have set back the movement
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I believe our country has reached an apex of unfortunate polarization. The four women of “the squad” have taken the political division over the top. Women have struggled for years to have equality in marriages, child-raising and careers. I entered college at the exact time when women were being encouraged to be their best academically and to strive for success in the work world, if that was what we wanted. I was told by my parents that I could do anything I wanted to do.
My parents were right. I entered college thinking and knowing that a medical career might be right for me. And, thanks to much encouragement from family, professors and mentors (many of whom were men), I have had a fulfilling career. For me and most “successful” women, success has not been achieved by hatefulness, antagonism and bearing a chip on the shoulder. Rather, we have done well because of a collegial, respectful and participatory spirit. This is not to say that we do not push back when we know someone or something is wrong.
These four congresswomen — Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have set the women’s movement back a generation. We live in a time when women “can do anything.” Women have so many opportunities now, and it is sad that these four are trying to be heard in the worst way possible.
Mary Witt Will.
Henrico.
It might be time to sport a new hat
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many would now agree that after two and a half years in office, the Trump administration has damaged America’s standing and reputation around the globe. Racism, anger, isolationism, heartlessness and bluster are what much of the world sees. This is not MAGA. We need a new hat! How about BABA: Bring America Back Again! Anyone need one?
Robert Glasser.
Manakin-Sabot.
America needs sensible gun laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the same weekend as the California mass shooting (July 27-28), there was a similar shooting in New York:
“One person was shot and killed in Brownsville Saturday night and 11 others were injured — including one man who is ‘fighting for his life’ — after two or more shooters opened fire during a massive block party.”
On that same Saturday night, this happened:
“Drew Grant, one of two perpetrators of a 1998 shooting at Westside Middle School in Arkansas that left five people dead, died in a collision. ... Grant, who changed his name from Andrew Golden after he was released from prison in 2007, applied for a concealed carry permit in 2008 but was denied.”
Grant was 11 years old when he and a friend committed that crime.
Clearly for at least 20 years the idea of opening fire on a crowd of innocent people has been attractive as a form of suicide, or of self-expression.
We need some sensible gun laws.
Ann McMillan.
Henrico.
Don’t miss opportunity to make a real difference
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Opportunities to make a real difference come along rarely in life. Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney each just had such a chance. In inviting President Trump to speak at the commemoration of our 400-year General Assembly anniversary, Northam sent a message of unity and inclusivity. In accepting, President Trump gave validity to Northam’s goal of redemption, and reinforced that this should and will be a bipartisan event. Northam gains morally, ethically and politically.
Stoney, in pulling out due to his objection to the president, has created a different set of optics. He could have been the major voice speaking to the heroic challenges faced and overcome by the African population building this country. His opportunity to promote Martin Luther King Jr.-style unity and inclusion is lost, and in the process lost his best chance to be seen as a cross-the-aisle political force. In the absence of Stoney, perhaps the lieutenant governor, in accepting, will be that speaker; this is especially poignant seeing as his ancestors were owned by one of our original settlers.
Hooray for those courageous enough to make this 400-year commemoration of the founding of our General Assembly an event for all Americans. It remains, however, a crossroads in the political future of our leaders; a rare chance to further one’s political career while doing the right thing. I hope Mayor Stoney reconsiders.
Steve Lapkin.
Henrico.
