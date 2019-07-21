What has happened to standards of decency?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For the seventh time I’ll be conducting a citizenship class at my church. The objective of the class is to assist immigrants aspiring to U.S. citizenship in their preparation to take the test and ultimately raise their hand and take the oath of citizenship. Teaching this class has provided me with an opportunity to witness firsthand the dedication these people exhibit as they pursue their dream of becoming active participants in American democracy. On July 4, I had the privilege of observing two of my former students become naturalized U.S. citizens at the ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than observing former students realize their goal of citizenship.
Now, as I prepare for this summer’s class, having observed President Trump’s rally in North Carolina, I wonder how I will address students’ questions wondering if the president of the United States will ask them to return to their country of origin even after they’ve become citizens. After hearing the chants of “send her back” from those at the rally, what could my students hear when they go to the grocery store or to the park? I wonder about the child in the audience at the rally who, reluctant at first, finally began to chant with the rest of the crowd. What lies in her future? I wonder if our standards of conduct have been degraded to the point where the absolutely unacceptable is now acceptable. I wonder if our country’s political leadership is remotely capable of setting a standard of decency to be emulated.
All questions will be answered in time. In the meantime, starting this week, with help from my colleagues, I’ll engage a new group of prospective citizens, helping them understand the workings of the democracy they’re dedicated to join.
Larry Spurzem.
Manakin-Sabot.
Put good of country ahead of partisan differences
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This week represents a clear moment for this country. It’s time for citizens and our elected representatives in Washington to place our country’s interests ahead of their partisan interests.
It is time to condemn in no uncertain terms divisive and racist remarks by President Trump and stop apologizing for, or repackaging, his remarks to suit partisan purposes.
It is time for citizens who believe in our system of government, and the principles upon which the country was founded, to speak out forcefully, to say they do not share the view that American people in this country should be told to “go home” if they disagree with our government’s policies and laws.
Where are they to “go home” to? Our right to disagree and speak out about our government is detailed in the Bill of Rights. Do these rights now apply only to those who agree with the president?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump is “on to something” with his comments that members of Congress should “go home” or “leave if they don’t like this country.” That sentiment is disgusting. It is putting interests of his party above all else. The interests of the nation in upholding our principles or to remain a civil nation be damned.
It was chilling to hear the crowd at President Trump’s recent rally in North Carolina chant “send her back” and see the expressions in their faces as they did so. All the while the president looked on quietly. Chilling. He did not say anything to the crowd. He provoked the moment by his actions and words over the past few days. His disavowal of their chant today is weak and false. If we are to remain a functioning republic we need to say: Enough!
Karl Oldershaw.
Henrico.
Deporting ‘Squad’ is not how U.S. system works
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to deporting “the Squad”: If President Trump does not like the way our American system of government works, then he should seek out a totalitarian regime where he feels more comfortable.
S.P. Wiltshire.
Richmond.
Are Democrats committing political suicide?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Lemmings committing mass suicide might only be mythical. The Democratic Party now doing the same is not.
Joe Biden is probably the only current contender for the Democratic nomination who can defeat President Trump in 2020. If the free-for-all that is taking place presumably to select the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election results in a presidential candidate other than Biden, the Democrats probably will lose the general election.
No one knows the effect of Bernie Sanders on the 2016 presidential election; however, suffice it to say, he did not help the Democrats. Even if Biden is nominated, individual loyalty and personal animosity generated by the large number of contenders for the nomination might well hinder Biden in the general election.
The personal attacks and the impeachment threats by Democrats in the House galvanize President Trump’s support. They will not likely cause many existing Trump supporters to vote Democratic in 2020.
Moreover, even if the House were to impeach the president, it is virtually certain that — based on current information — the Senate would not convict him. The proceedings would stand out simply as a politically motivated, gargantuan waste of time and money instituted by a Democratic-controlled House.
Ernest C. Baynard III.
Richmond.
Increasing tax on wealthy might impact job growth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am constantly surprised and concerned to read about those who want to increase the tax rate on millionaires and billionaires, to 70% and more, and on companies. They don’t understand that these people and companies donate billions of dollars a year to worthy causes, and they might not if their taxes are raised. For example, look at all the companies and people who recently have announced programs to help students pay off their college debt. Also, when company taxes are reduced, they sometimes increase the size of the company, hire more people and raise salaries.
There also are those who want to put restrictions on Wall Street. They don’t understand that there are millions of people, like me, whose retirement income is tied up in the stock market, and millions more workers who put money into IRAs every month for retirement income. What would Wall Street restrictions do to all of us?
Thomas C. Dawson.
Henrico.
Viewed from any side, ICA is not pleasing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If you have to be convinced that VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art is lacking in aesthetics, just take a good look at it from the rear.
A friend lives with a straight-on bird’s-eye view, and every time I look out the window I just shake my head and say, “What is that?”
It looks like some sort of agricultural or industrial stronghold. I envision it filled with grain elevators, or perhaps, is it a poultry processing plant?
It is as if every ounce of creativity (which is subjective) was totally exhausted, so they just settled for a blank facade accented by the most obtrusive fire escape I have ever seen.
Jerry Gum.
Richmond.
