Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, I expressed my disapproval of Hanover County’s ongoing decision to name its schools after Confederate leaders — persons who, I stated, “would rather have owned black children than educate them.”
Two letter writers have since pointed out that at least some of these Confederate leaders taught their slaves to read. I did not know that. Let me therefore correct myself: Hanover County should not name its schools after men who would rather have owned black children than let them go free.
Jack Preis.
Henrico.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No matter the topic — suspension rates, SOL test results, retention, redistricting, budgets, names of school buildings — everyone appears to have an opinion about public education.
Even the Bible chimes in — James 3:1: “Not many of you should become teachers, my brothers and sisters, for you know that we who teach will be judged with greater strictness.”
Yes, teachers and administrators in public education should be held accountable for their work with students. Providing opportunities for students to learn is not a lighthearted responsibility.
And yet, so many variables impact the work of the teacher. No matter what those variables might be, teachers are asked to overcome those challenges.
Sometimes, the most insurmountable challenge can be the very system that is designed to support teachers.
Those systems (of which I am a member) can be very good in supporting teachers, but we also can be a detriment. How much more can we pile on to the teacher’s plate of responsibilities? How often do we look to locate and remove the inhibitors that interfere with the delivery of quality instruction?
In all of this conversation about public education, I often ask myself: What is being overlooked?
I think we must look more carefully at the significance of the formative years of children before they even enter a public school building.
From their very first breath of life to the day they turn 5, what happens in that time frame impacts their first day of school. No fault of their own, but lots of kindergarten students start the school year behind because of the challenges they experienced in those formative years.
If we really want to improve our chances for educating children, we need to wrestle with those formative years until all our strength is gone.
Bill Pike,
Member, Henrico School Board.Henrico.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The “compassion movement” advocated by Reggie Gordon in his recent op-ed is definitely the right path to break the cycle of poverty in Richmond. In that spirit, and with Gordon’s encouragement, a group of local individuals, churches and organizations studied relationship-building models nationally and formed Circles RVA Inc. in 2017.
We are an independent public charity in Richmond, part of an experienced network of more than 70 Circles USA chapters. Circles RVA partners with individuals and families who are economically safe or stable, but ready, willing and able to thrive. With a supportive environment and goals for stability, these families become significantly less vulnerable to financial setback.
Participants are empowered to be Circle leaders, leading their own family forward on their unique path to self-sufficiency. Each leader chooses two or three volunteer allies to create a circle of intentional friendship, of caring, of shared learning, of community connections. Over a two-year period, in close relationship with their allies, leaders take themselves through a series of self-designed, small, deliberate steps that lift them and their families out of poverty on a sustainable basis. The support we provide is not financial in nature, so that it better prepares leaders to become self-supporting.
Allies move forward in different and meaningful ways, as they are engaged in authentic relationships across socio-economic lines. They are trained to recognize their biases and learn about systemic challenges facing our community. They grow in compassion and desire to pursue social justice.
We see this model bind the community together in multiple ways. Personal relationships endure for a lifetime. Successful leaders circle back as allies. Gordon played an important role in the formation of Circles RVA. We deeply appreciate the compassion movement Reggie is promoting.
Dick Ritsch.
President, Circles RVA Inc.Richmond.
