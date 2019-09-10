Ghostwritten op-ed seems
to violate code of ethics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing with regard to Justin Mattingly’s news story “Rao’s ghostwritten Coliseum piece raises ethical concerns, experts say.”
I don’t know about Virginia Commonwealth University, but I do know if I were a student again at Hampden-Sydney College and I submitted a paper written by someone else under my signature, I would be expelled from the college.
Hampden-Sydney has a very strong honor code, and plagiarism is a serious violation of that code.
Perhaps it would have been more proper if, when submitting his op-ed column, VCU President Michael Rao had acknowledged it was written by someone else and he endorsed its contents, rather than have the readers infer it was written by him.
Scott M. Harwood
Farmville.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m a Virginia Commonwealth University alumnus, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, and find myself extremely irate at the recent discovery that my alma mater’s president signed a letter endorsing the controversial Navy Hill project that was written in totality by the developer, NH District Corp.
My master’s thesis examined ethics laws in all 50 states and this example by VCU President Michael Rao demonstrates that Virginia has regressed in governmental codes or ethics. A blemish in the boondoggle of the Navy Hill project and on my alma mater.
John Baltzegar.
Richmond.
Readers disagree with
Tobacco Company review
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So sorry to read the recent review of The Tobacco Company Restaurant. Reviewer Justin Lo obviously has never experienced The Tobacco Company as the institution it has been since 1977. I have lived in and out of Richmond during these years, and The Tobacco Company is near and dear to my heart.
As a business woman, I often brought customers from across the country to The Tobacco Company and they were never underwhelmed. The restaurant always impressed with its ambience, food and hospitality.
Thankfully, the restaurant continues to do so. Many who have lived in Richmond have fond memories of The Tobacco Company and are thankful the restaurant has recovered from its horrific fire. So sad that Justin Lo has no clue what he missed and will never appreciate.
Rhonda Manetz.
Midlothian.***
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was shocked to read Justin Lo’s recent review of The Tobacco Company Restaurant. Lo’s negative observations about the presentation and quality of the restaurant’s food were both impolite and inconsistent with my recent visits to The Tobacco Company.
My first visit to the restaurant was 40 years ago when I was a first-year student at the University of Virginia. I was in awe of this brand-new, four-story restaurant. It was more like visiting a museum that offered superb food.
Several years later, I moved to Richmond. In the ensuing three decades, I have dined at The Tobacco Company on well over 200 occasions. I have celebrated birthdays, graduations and special events at this venue.
On each and every occasion, my experience was nothing short of four-star. Indeed, the last meal that I shared with my mother before she died was at a third-floor corner table overlooking the cobblestone street. Our meal was fantastic.
Since the restaurant’s reopening after a disastrous fire, I have dined on three occasions with friends and colleagues. To a person, everyone stated that The Tobacco Company was back and better than ever.
In conclusion, Lo’s review was not reflective of those Richmond diners who are heartened that The Tobacco Company has come roaring back into its fifth decade of exquisite food and exemplary service.
Joseph D. Morrissey.
Highland Springs.
Dominion executive
defends energy pricing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent op-ed by Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center suggested Dominion Energy Virginia’s prices are too high.
The same organization behind that piece, together with former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and hedge fund manager Michael Bills, has advocated for deregulation of the electric industry together, as a way to meet customer demands. The latest federal government numbers suggest they are wrong on both fronts.
Dominion Energy Virginia’s price for the typical residential customer is 12.07 cents per kilowatt hour all in.
According to the latest U.S. government data, the national average is 13.34 cents — more than 10% higher. Deregulated states, following the policy prescription of Cuccinelli and Bills, have prices more than 30% higher on average. The five deregulated states in New England average 20.67 cents per kilowatt hour—an eye-popping 71% higher.
We provide more than a good price at Dominion Energy Virginia. We have reliable service thanks to the more than 8,000 dedicated professionals in Virginia who work around the clock 365 days a year in all kinds of weather to power, operate and maintain the electric grid.
Our reliability will get even better through our industry-leading program to put outage-prone neighborhood power lines underground. And we’re investing in transforming the grid to make it stronger and more secure now and for the future.
Grid investments also help incorporate new sources of clean energy. We rank in the top five owners of solar energy in the nation among utility holding companies.
Courtesy of 2018 legislation, we also have a first-mover advantage in offshore wind that we intend to keep and build on.
Prices below the national average, strong reliability getting even stronger, and leading the way on clean energy. That is the value proposition we offer our Virginia customers.
William L. Murray.
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications,
Dominion Energy.
Road issues pose danger
along Riverside Drive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On a recent Sunday, I went for a bike ride with my wife and sister-in-law along Riverside Drive from the Huguenot Bridge to the Pony Pasture to the Lee Bridge.
The ride is not for the faint of heart. But the views of the James River, the wildlife and the built environment are amazing.
The scenic road is shared by walkers, runners, bikers, river enthusiasts, sightseers and cars drivers.
The road is parallel to the James River Park and the tracks of Norfolk Southern Corp. Riverside Drive is used by many Richmonders and it is a huge asset for the city of Richmond.
Unfortunately, the road is filled with potholes, cracked pavement, loose gravel, unsafe shoulders and drainage issues. Recently, some minor asphalt patching was done, but the city can do better than this. The city needs to repave the entire road with new asphalt pavement and add some road width, if possible.
Greg Holzgrefe.
Richmond.
